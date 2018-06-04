AP Photo/Ben Margot

LeBron James wants Cavaliers to be uncomfortable, which should be easy considering their 2-0 deficit

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Asked about the notion the the Warriors merely held serve by winning the first two games of the NBA at home, LeBron James didn’t linger on the significance of the series moving to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

“We want to continue to be uncomfortable,” LeBron said. “Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax. This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor.

“I will continue to stay uncomfortable, and I hope our guys continue to stay uncomfortable no matter with us going back home.”

Good news then:

The Cavaliers should be uncomfortable.

Teams down 2-0 in a best-of-seven series after dropping the first two games on the road have won just 6% of the time:

image

It’s not just that the team with home-court advantage gets an extra home game. It’s more that the team with home-court advantage showed superiority throughout the regular season. That definitely applies to the Warriors, who – even not dialing in – looked much better than the Cavs.

The outcomes haven’t been much different in the small sample of the NBA Finals, teams falling behind 2-0 on the road winning just 14% of the time:

image

The Cavaliers have fallen behind 2-0 on the road in the last three Finals – including 2016, when they were the last of four teams to come back and win. And those losses were far more decisive.

But LeBron is staying on his (accurate) message. Asked whether he can draw on the experience of going down 2-0 in the Finals, he gave a one-word answer.

“No.”

Klay Thompson’s father: Warriors guard probably won’t sign extension this year

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Klay Thompson has reportedly discussed signing a contract extension with the Warriors.

That Thompson wants to stay with Golden State isn’t groundbreaking. He has said so numerous times, even noting he might take a discount.

But an extension would mean a MASSIVE discount. His max on an extension will be $102,083,386 over five years (eligible starting July 1). If he lets his current contract expire then re-signs in 2019 free agency, his max projects to be about $188 million over five years.

Thompson’s father, former Lakers player Mychal Thompson, on 95.7 The Game, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Klay definitely wants to play his whole career in Golden State and the Bay Area — there’s no question about that,” Mychal explained. “He loves it up there … loves the fans.

“But let’s just say that negotiations will probably continue in the summer of ’19.”

Thompson could still sign an extension through June 30, 2019. But, at that point, the main point of an extension – security for both sides – would be nearly irrelevant. Free agency would be only a few weeks away. Why not just sign a new contract then?

If Thompson wants to give Golden State’s owners a discount – no salary-cap rules will break up the Warriors’ core if they’re willing to pay the resulting luxury tax – he can do so in 2019 free agency. Waiting until then would allow Thompson to change his mind or at least find a higher compromise number.

At least one Thompson seems to see the value in delaying, even it’s certain the guard will return to Golden State.

Police officer at Sterling Brown arrest grumbles about looming accusations of racism for arresting Bucks player (video)

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Despite not being violent or overly combative, Bucks guard Sterling Brown was tased and arrested in January over a parking violation. He wasn’t charged, and three police officers were suspended.

Brown said he plans to sue, so that wasn’t the last we’ll hear of the incident.

WISN 12 has obtained new video of it. There’s more here, but here are some body-cam videos:

Colleen Henry and B.J. Lutz of WISN 12:

Newly obtained photos show the injuries on Brown’s face and the marks on his back that were left by the Taser. Video shows how officers continued to surround Brown after he was on the ground handcuffed.

“You’re stepping on my ankle, for what?” Brown is heard saying.

“So you don’t kick us,” an officer responds.

“I ain’t got no reason to kick y’all, man,” Brown replied.

It’s then when officers appeared to realized who Brown was. Asked if he played for the Bucks, Brown responded: “What you think? I look familiar, don’t I?”

At one point, an officer converses with two others who were seated in a squad car. Their conversation expresses concern about how the arrest will later be viewed.

“The bureau is coming out for this? … We’re trying to protect ourselves .. because he plays for the Bucks, and if he makes a complaint, it’s going to be a [expletive]. … And then any little [expletive] thing that goes wrong is going to be, ‘Ooh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist…. blah, blah, blah. “

I wish people cared more about whether they’re actually doing racist things, intentionally or not, than whether they’ll be perceived as racist.

Draymond Green: Klay Thompson might be my toughest teammate ever

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Warriors forward Draymond Green knows toughness.

And he’s heaping praise on Klay Thompson, who scored 20 points in Golden State’s win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals last night despite an ankle injury.

Green:

I thought there was no chance he was playing tonight. I mean, I saw him walk in yesterday and saw his ankle and I was like, yeah,
there’s no chance he’s playing.

And sure enough, I’m like, “Man, you good?” He’s like, “Yeah, I’ll be fine, I’m playing. I’ll be all right.” And I was like, no, he ain’t playing. You can say that, but there’s no chance.

I even texted Nick Young yesterday like, “Hey, man, I need big minutes out of you tomorrow because Klay ain’t playing.” And he was like, “Whaaaat? All right, I got you.”

Sure enough, I texted him earlier today, and I’m like, “Hey, man, you good?” He’s like, “Yeah, I’m good.” “How your ankle feeling?” “A lot better.” Of course Klay’s lying. That’s just who Klay is.

But he came out there and gutted through it. Even if you saw him take the first lay-up he took in warmups and ran back to the locker room. It’s like yeah, he ain’t going to have it. Sure enough he did.

I mean, that’s just a microcosm of who he is, one of the toughest guys, if not the toughest guy, I’ve ever played with. And he’ll never get credit for it because he’s not going to physically beat you up. But one of the toughest, if not thee toughest guy, for sure.

Green plays with David West.

 

Another of their Golden State teammates – Stephen Curry, whose career was nearly derailed by multiple ankle injuries – had a different reaction to Thompson’s injury.

“I didn’t realize how much you use your ankle until you hurt it, but –,” Thompson said.

Interjected Curry: “You should have asked me.”

The Warriors are tough. They’re loose. And we all know they’re historically talented.

Up 2-0, they’re going to be darn difficult to beat.

Is going home enough for Cavaliers to turn series around?

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
OAKLAND —The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a different team at home this year in the playoffs.

They have won eight in a row. The Cavaliers’ offense is 7.9 points per 100 possessions better in Quicken Loans Arena, and their defense is 7.4 per 100 better. At home, the Cavaliers shoot 37 percent from three (31 percent on the road) and they outscore opponents by 8 points per 100 (they get outscored by almost that much on the road).

Is that enough to make these 2018 NBA Finals a series? There still seemed to be a spark in the Cavaliers’ locker room after Game 2, is that enough to ignite the fuel on a home court?

Or are these Cavaliers defeated already? Are we in for a repeat of 2017, when the Cavaliers came home down 0-2 to the Warriors, got 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists from LeBron James, and still lost to go down in an insurmountable 0-3 hole?

“We have to make sure that we really bring it in Game 3, because, I mean, that’s really the game right there,” Kevin Love said. “This is a team that you don’t want to be down 0-3 against. We know that…

“Home-court advantage is, can be a real thing. I mean, you look at how good the Warriors are here at Oracle, it’s the same for us at home” Love continued. “We feel like we feed off of our crowd. We really get up to play at home. You know, we know that come Wednesday we’re going to have to be better.”

Cleveland does have to be better, but they have been at home in the postseason. At home the Cavaliers’ role players have been the big difference — they have hit shots, particularly threes. Through the first two games of the Finals, the Cavaliers have shot 19-of-64 from three (29.7 percent). Get that up near their playoff home court average of 37 percent and things look better.

Overall, the Cavaliers have played with better energy and just looked more comfortable at home. Which may be good, but LeBron James doesn’t want his team to lean on that.

“We want to continue to be uncomfortable. Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax,” LeBron said. “This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor, no matter if it’s through adversity as people may call it like when they were going through the Rockets series or whatever the case may be. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor and do it in any fashion, in any way.”

Golden State has won on Cleveland’s court, including Game 3 last year, or closing them out to win a title in 2015’s Game 6.

The Cavaliers were not bad in Game 2 (outside of J.R. Smith) but the Warriors brought their “A” game, the ball was flying around, Stephen Curry started raining threes in the fourth (five in the quarter, an NBA Finals record nine for the game) and Cleveland’s defense had no answer. If the Warriors are focused they are too much for the Cavaliers, but we know the Warriors don’t always feel challenged. If the Warriors bring their “B” game — as they did in Game 1 — they will fall in Cleveland.

Plus, the Warriors have had no answer for LeBron, who has averaged 40 points, 10.5 assists, and 8.5 rebounds, shooting 55.8 percent, through the first two games.

“It’s going to be a tough task,” Green said of winning in Cleveland. “You know, with a team going back home, you look at this and J.R. (Smith) shot 2-for-9. Some of the shots he missed, he’s going to make those at home. You know, you can go down the list and kind of say that about everyone.

“So I think it will be very important for us to be locked in from the jump on the defensive side of the ball and not giving those guys easy shots. They’ve got a great crowd and they really feed off of it. So just being locked in on the defensive side of the ball from the jump ball, it will pay dividends for us going into Cleveland.”

One thing both teams know well — being down doesn’t rattle LeBron and the Cavs.

“This team has been down 2-0 in the last series and came back to win it,” Klay Thompson said. “It’s nothing to feel happy about being up 2-0. This team plays great at home, and we expect their other guys to play even better at home, too, not just LeBron.

“So we’re not going to relax at all because this team has been down and out before and counted out by the media, and we’re not going to focus on that. We’re just going to focus on what we can do to win Game 3.”