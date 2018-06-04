Just how pissed off were Stephen Curry, Warriors at Kendrick Perkins?

“Much ado about nothing.”
That’s how Stephen Curry described his little run-in with Kendrick Perkins at the end of the third period, when Curry was stumbling backwards after a three and ran into Perkins’ legs.
The Warriors were ticked at Perkins, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.
Multiple Golden State Warriors players told ESPN they were disturbed by Kendrick Perkins’ reluctance to move his knees and feet as Stephen Curry backed into the Cleveland Cavaliers big man at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the two…
The fear was Curry could have sprained an ankle or suffered a knee injury. The incident occurred when Curry tossed up a wild shot in an attempt to beat the buzzer and his momentum carried him backward.
Perkins did not dress for the game but was on the bench.
Was Curry pissed off? He said no, but he also scored 16 points and hit five three pointers in the fourth after this incident, leading the Warriors as they pulled away for the win.
Perkins is the bigger human, and if this were MMA that would matter a lot more. On the basketball court, however, I wouldn’t make Stephen Curry angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.