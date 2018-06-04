Getty Images

Just how pissed off were Stephen Curry, Warriors at Kendrick Perkins?

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Much ado about nothing.”

That’s how Stephen Curry described his little run-in with Kendrick Perkins at the end of the third period, when Curry was stumbling backwards after a three and ran into Perkins’ legs.

The Warriors were ticked at Perkins, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Multiple Golden State Warriors players told ESPN they were disturbed by Kendrick Perkins’ reluctance to move his knees and feet as Stephen Curry backed into the Cleveland Cavaliers big man at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the two…

The fear was Curry could have sprained an ankle or suffered a knee injury. The incident occurred when Curry tossed up a wild shot in an attempt to beat the buzzer and his momentum carried him backward.

Perkins did not dress for the game but was on the bench.

Was Curry pissed off? He said no, but he also scored 16 points and hit five three pointers in the fourth after this incident, leading the Warriors as they pulled away for the win.

Perkins is the bigger human, and if this were MMA that would matter a lot more. On the basketball court, however, I wouldn’t make Stephen Curry angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Report: Pistons narrow coaching search to Dwane Casey, John Beilein

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Since Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons parted ways, owner Tom Gores brought in Ed Stefanski from Memphis to be a senior advisor and with that has come an unusual simultaneous coach and general manager search.

The coaching search seems to be narrowing, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Casey was considered the frontrunner from the start. The former Raptors coach — just voted Coach of the Year by his peers — makes a lot of sense for a Pistons team looking to win now with Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, and point guard Reggie Jackson. Casey had the Raptors taking steps forward every year, the best run of play in franchise history, they could just not get over the LeBron James hump and that cost him his job.

Beilein is the University of Michigan coach who has taken that team to the NCAA title game twice. He has a great offensive mind, and he has the right temperament to be an NBA coach. The question, as it is with a lot of college coaches coming up, is can Beilein check his ego at the door? In college the coach has the power, in the NBA that belongs to star players, and not every coach can adjust to that dynamic.

 

Doris Burke, ESPN agree on contract extension

Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Basketball has been part of Doris Burke’s life for as long as she can remember.

And it’s not going away anytime soon.

Burke and ESPN announced Monday they have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, one that will see her retaining her role as a full-time NBA game analyst as well as a reporter for the conference finals and NBA Finals. She has been with ESPN since 1991, not long after her playing career at Providence ended.

“It is hard to put into words how grateful I am to continue my career with ESPN,” Burke said. “I’ve loved basketball my entire life and to be able to cover this sport is a privilege that I don’t take for granted. My love for the game, and for my colleagues, both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, make this job such a rewarding experience every day.”

Burke grew up in Manasquan, New Jersey, and can still recall how she used to run through some hedges – as if she was running out of the locker room – as a 7-year-old on her way onto the basketball court at a park near her home.

Now, 45 years later, she still has the same zest for the game.

“Doris is exceptional at what she does. Her ability, knowledge, passion and versatility are virtually unmatched and it’s evident every time she calls a game,” said Connor Schell, ESPN’s executive vice president of content. “She is dedicated to documenting the sport for the fans in the most prepared and informed manner possible. Our NBA coverage is better because of Doris and we’re thrilled that she’ll be with us for a long time to come.”

Burke has had a hand in virtually every level of ESPN basketball coverage over the years – including game and studio coverage for the NBA, WNBA, women’s college basketball and men’s college basketball.

At the start of this season, she became the first woman to have a regular, full-time national NBA game analyst role. Later this year, Burke will be honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Curt Gowdy Media Award – honoring what the Hall said is her “significant contribution to the game of basketball.”

“The company that I’ll keep now because of that … I’m pretty amazed by it to be perfectly honest with you,” Burke said. “The game has been great to me. It continues to give and I’m kind of blown away by it.”

Report: Andre Iguodala pain free, will play in NBA Finals. Eventually.

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
OAKLAND — There has been a theory floating around the Warriors the past week that after they hung on to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they wouldn’t push Andre Iguodala to come back until they were on the road in Cleveland, where the team could use the boost. The Warriors kept saying no, he just wasn’t ready yet.

I’m optimistic Andre will play at some point in the series,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Game 2. “He has gotten better gradually, but there’s no way of knowing for sure at this point.”

Or… Kerr was sandbagging a little and Iguodala will be ready to roll in Cleveland. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala hasn’t experienced any pain over the past few days and plans to return for the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN.

On Saturday, Iguodala progressed enough to go through a full personal workout and sprinted for the first time since sustaining a bone bruise in his left knee in Game 3 of the conference finals, sources said.

Expect to see Iguodala play in Cleveland.

Getting the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back is a massive boost to the Warriors, mostly because he’s one of their better defenders on LeBron James. It also allows Kevin Durant to cover someone else and stay more rested for the offensive end, it allows Draymond Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender. The Warriors are just better when Iguodala rounds out the Hampton’s 5.

All of which is just more bad news for the Cavaliers — the Warriors are about to get even better.

Report: Mavericks not actually interested in signing DeAndre Jordan

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
The Mavericks were rumored to be interested in DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan and Julius Randle – which makes sense on paper. Especially if not drafting someone like Jaren Jackson Jr., Mohamed Bamba or Wendell Carter, Dallas could use a center.

But Jordan and the Mavericks have a bitter history after Jordan reneged on his agreement to sign with Dallas in 2015 to return to the Clippers.

Will the Mavericks really try to sign him again?

Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

What do you make of this DeAndre Jordan chatter? Would the Mavs seriously be interested?

Sefko: I’ve been told no.

Time heals all wounds, but I don’t think it has been long enough with this one.

If Jordan were the missing piece for a truly good team, the Mavericks might try to sign him. They obviously appreciated his game just a few years ago, and I doubt that has completely dissipated.

But Dallas isn’t close to making a deep playoff run. Recruiting Jordan again isn’t worth the pride cost (or maybe salary cost).