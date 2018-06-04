JaVale McGee on Game 2: “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a strong stint with the Warriors’ four All-Stars in Game 1, JaVale McGee got the call to start Game 2.

Then this happened to open the game.

McGee finished with 12 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting (all at the rim).

So JaVale, how you liking playing in the Finals.

“It’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun, if anything. It’s a lot of fun. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball,” McGee said after Game 2.

McGee has a ring from last season with the Warriors, but he played just 22 minutes through the Finals, getting in the garbage time of four games. He played 18 minutes Sunday night alone, all of it based what coach Steve Kerr saw in Game 1.

“Just to get more scoring at that position,” Kerr said of why McGee started Game 2. “JaVale is so explosive, and just with the way he runs, it gives us some pace, it gives us some energy. So I thought he did a great job.”

McGee has spent this season — and these playoffs — in and out of the Warriors’ rotation, and in and out of the starting lineup. Golden State has been a center-by-committee team this season, and that means inconsistency in the rotation for McGee and others.

“That’s my job, to stay ready,” McGee said. “So I have to figure it out as it goes.”

McGee will get the start in Game 3 on Wednesday, but as the venue shifts to Cleveland there will be more pressure on all the Warriors. McGee, in particular, could find the Cavaliers trying to draw him into switches and put him in positions he’s not comfortable. If he responds like he did at the start of Game 2, it could be another good night for the Warriors.