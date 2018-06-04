Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Doris Burke, ESPN agree on contract extension

Associated PressJun 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Basketball has been part of Doris Burke’s life for as long as she can remember.

And it’s not going away anytime soon.

Burke and ESPN announced Monday they have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, one that will see her retaining her role as a full-time NBA game analyst as well as a reporter for the conference finals and NBA Finals. She has been with ESPN since 1991, not long after her playing career at Providence ended.

“It is hard to put into words how grateful I am to continue my career with ESPN,” Burke said. “I’ve loved basketball my entire life and to be able to cover this sport is a privilege that I don’t take for granted. My love for the game, and for my colleagues, both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, make this job such a rewarding experience every day.”

Burke grew up in Manasquan, New Jersey, and can still recall how she used to run through some hedges – as if she was running out of the locker room – as a 7-year-old on her way onto the basketball court at a park near her home.

Now, 45 years later, she still has the same zest for the game.

“Doris is exceptional at what she does. Her ability, knowledge, passion and versatility are virtually unmatched and it’s evident every time she calls a game,” said Connor Schell, ESPN’s executive vice president of content. “She is dedicated to documenting the sport for the fans in the most prepared and informed manner possible. Our NBA coverage is better because of Doris and we’re thrilled that she’ll be with us for a long time to come.”

Burke has had a hand in virtually every level of ESPN basketball coverage over the years – including game and studio coverage for the NBA, WNBA, women’s college basketball and men’s college basketball.

At the start of this season, she became the first woman to have a regular, full-time national NBA game analyst role. Later this year, Burke will be honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Curt Gowdy Media Award – honoring what the Hall said is her “significant contribution to the game of basketball.”

“The company that I’ll keep now because of that … I’m pretty amazed by it to be perfectly honest with you,” Burke said. “The game has been great to me. It continues to give and I’m kind of blown away by it.”

Report: Andre Iguodala pain free, will play in NBA Finals. Eventually.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND — There has been a theory floating around the Warriors the past week that after they hung on to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they wouldn’t push Andre Iguodala to come back until they were on the road in Cleveland, where the team could use the boost. The Warriors kept saying no, he just wasn’t ready yet.

I’m optimistic Andre will play at some point in the series,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Game 2. “He has gotten better gradually, but there’s no way of knowing for sure at this point.”

Or… Kerr was sandbagging a little and Iguodala will be ready to roll in Cleveland. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala hasn’t experienced any pain over the past few days and plans to return for the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN.

On Saturday, Iguodala progressed enough to go through a full personal workout and sprinted for the first time since sustaining a bone bruise in his left knee in Game 3 of the conference finals, sources said.

Expect to see Iguodala play in Cleveland.

Getting the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back is a massive boost to the Warriors, mostly because he’s one of their better defenders on LeBron James. It also allows Kevin Durant to cover someone else and stay more rested for the offensive end, it allows Draymond Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender. The Warriors are just better when Iguodala rounds out the Hampton’s 5.

All of which is just more bad news for the Cavaliers — the Warriors are about to get even better.

Report: Mavericks not actually interested in signing DeAndre Jordan

AP Photo/LM Otero
By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Mavericks were rumored to be interested in DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan and Julius Randle – which makes sense on paper. Especially if not drafting someone like Jaren Jackson Jr., Mohamed Bamba or Wendell Carter, Dallas could use a center.

But Jordan and the Mavericks have a bitter history after Jordan reneged on his agreement to sign with Dallas in 2015 to return to the Clippers.

Will the Mavericks really try to sign him again?

Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

What do you make of this DeAndre Jordan chatter? Would the Mavs seriously be interested?

Sefko: I’ve been told no.

Time heals all wounds, but I don’t think it has been long enough with this one.

If Jordan were the missing piece for a truly good team, the Mavericks might try to sign him. They obviously appreciated his game just a few years ago, and I doubt that has completely dissipated.

But Dallas isn’t close to making a deep playoff run. Recruiting Jordan again isn’t worth the pride cost (or maybe salary cost).

Klay Thompson’s father: Warriors guard probably won’t sign extension this year

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

Klay Thompson has reportedly discussed signing a contract extension with the Warriors.

That Thompson wants to stay with Golden State isn’t groundbreaking. He has said so numerous times, even noting he might take a discount.

But an extension would mean a MASSIVE discount. His max on an extension will be $102,083,386 over five years (eligible starting July 1). If he lets his current contract expire then re-signs in 2019 free agency, his max projects to be about $188 million over five years.

Thompson’s father, former Lakers player Mychal Thompson, on 95.7 The Game, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Klay definitely wants to play his whole career in Golden State and the Bay Area — there’s no question about that,” Mychal explained. “He loves it up there … loves the fans.

“But let’s just say that negotiations will probably continue in the summer of ’19.”

Thompson could still sign an extension through June 30, 2019. But, at that point, the main point of an extension – security for both sides – would be nearly irrelevant. Free agency would be only a few weeks away. Why not just sign a new contract then?

If Thompson wants to give Golden State’s owners a discount – no salary-cap rules will break up the Warriors’ core if they’re willing to pay the resulting luxury tax – he can do so in 2019 free agency. Waiting until then would allow Thompson to change his mind or at least find a higher compromise number.

At least one Thompson seems to see the value in delaying, even it’s certain the guard will return to Golden State.

LeBron James wants Cavaliers to be uncomfortable, which should be easy considering their 2-0 deficit

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Asked about the notion the the Warriors merely held serve by winning the first two games of the NBA at home, LeBron James didn’t linger on the significance of the series moving to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

“We want to continue to be uncomfortable,” LeBron said. “Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax. This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor.

“I will continue to stay uncomfortable, and I hope our guys continue to stay uncomfortable no matter with us going back home.”

Good news then:

The Cavaliers should be uncomfortable.

Teams down 2-0 in a best-of-seven series after dropping the first two games on the road have won just 6% of the time:

image

It’s not just that the team with home-court advantage gets an extra home game. It’s more that the team with home-court advantage showed superiority throughout the regular season. That definitely applies to the Warriors, who – even not dialing in – looked much better than the Cavs.

The outcomes haven’t been much different in the small sample of the NBA Finals, teams falling behind 2-0 on the road winning just 14% of the time:

image

The Cavaliers have fallen behind 2-0 on the road in the last three Finals – including 2016, when they were the last of four teams to come back and win. And those losses were far more decisive.

But LeBron is staying on his (accurate) message. Asked whether he can draw on the experience of going down 2-0 in the Finals, he gave a one-word answer.

“No.”