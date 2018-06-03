Getty Images

Warriors try to solve their LeBron James problem in Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND — For a decade now, the conventional wisdom on slowing down LeBron James and his teams came down to one basic tenet: Let him be a scorer, or let him be a passer, but don’t let him be both.

LeBron seems to have evolved past that in these playoffs.

“In the past that may have been true, but I think that every year it is different,” Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams said of the scorer vs. passer idea. “He’s a different athlete right now, so the concerns about his offense, there are things he’s doing better than in the past.”

“There were parts of my game you could disrespect earlier in my career. You can’t do that now,” LeBron said more directly.

The ability of No. 23 to control and change the game is the biggest challenge for Golden State heading into Game 2 Sunday at Oracle Arena.

LeBron carved up the Warriors defense like a surgeon in Game 1. He was a scorer with the 51 points, but he was a passer too with eight assists — and he should have had a lot more, the Cavaliers shot 3-of-17 from three on passes from LeBron.

It’s not how the Cavaliers attacked the Warriors — using a high pick to force a switch that puts Stephen Curry or Kevon Looney on LeBron — that caused Golden State trouble.

“It’s the fourth year, every year they’ve done the same thing,” Shaun Livingston said.

Rather, it was the Warriors execution of their defensive principles they think got them in trouble. It could have been a hangover from dealing with the simpler Rockets’ attack.

“When you get switched onto LeBron, he’s different from (James) Harden. He’s going to look to pass early in a possession,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They’re running a lot of sets, really good sets where they isolate him. But then you’ve got (Kyle) Korver on a pindown or you’ve got (Kevin) Love off of a curl.

“So there’s more going on around that isolated player, for the most part, with Cleveland. And LeBron obviously is such a great passer, he’s going to try to pick you apart.”

“He puts great stress on the defense,” Adams said of LeBron. “But we have our formulas we try to follow. He’s gonna score, but we can do a better job than we did the first game….

“You’re always going to make mistakes, you can’t be perfect offensively or defensively. With mistakes, the question is how will you cover them up? Is your ball pressure good enough to, perhaps, take away the real penetrating part of passing that sets an offense up?”

In Game 1 it was not. The Warriors’ communication also was not as sharp as it needed to be.

“I think in the first game we didn’t communicate well,” Looney said. “We left (Kevin Durant) out there on an island on some of those screens without communicating. It is our job, and me as a big, to let him know when the screens are coming, and just be louder on the backside.

“Draymond (Green) talked to us, Andre (Iguodala) talked to us just about communicating. Our defense is a lot better when we’re communicating and we’re rotating and we’re activated. LeBron is gonna make shots, he’s a great scorer and been on a tear these whole playoffs, we’ve got to make it tough for him, make him work for each bucket, change the defense on him — he’s such a smart player if you give him the same diet he’s going to pick it apart, so just give him different looks and pray for the best.”

The Warriors want to make LeBron a jump shooter on Sunday night. Which sounds good, except in Game 1 LeBron was knocking down his jumpers (7-of-14). Still, that is better than the alternative.

“Once he gets into the paint, the defense breaks down and that’s when you get into scramble mode, and I think where they are strongest,” Livingston said. “Guys are able to get involved and get their offense going.”

The Warriors also want to be more physical with LeBron in Game 2 (again, easier said than done). The bottom line is to not let LeBron get comfortable.

“I didn’t think we made him work hard enough, though,” Kerr said of Game 1. “I thought everything was smooth sailing for him. It’s one thing to have a philosophy where you’re going to say, hey, we’re going to make this guy beat us and shut everybody else down. You can have that philosophy in general. Lot of teams have done it with superstars in the past, whether you’re talking about Kobe or Michael (Jordan) or LeBron or whoever.

“But it only works if you actually make the guy have to really use a lot of energy. That’s not necessarily our strategy. Of course we’re trying to keep other guys down, but we’ve got to make them work harder in general. I thought our defense was subpar the other night.”

If it’s subpar again on Sunday night, the Warriors could be heading to Cleveland in a tie series.

J.R. Smith on playing with LeBron: “It’s a blessing… and a curse”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND — J.R. Smith and LeBron James have been friends since high school, there may not be a player in the league that knows LeBron and his game better. Smith has won a ring with the man.

With all that time has come some great insight into the joys and the challenges of playing with LeBron.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Smith said of being on LeBron’s team. “Not for myself or my teammates, but just playing on his team. It’s almost… it’s a blessing and — it’s a gift and a curse. You play on his team, and you’re playing with the best player in the world and you get to witness some great historic things and be a part of it.

“Then, on the other side, if you don’t help that person win, they’re looking at you, too. So it’s a lot of pressure, depending on how you look at it.”

Of course, Smith has his own way of looking at it.

“I tell him all the time he has the opportunity to play with me as well,” Smith said.

Smith is going to feel that pressure of playing with LeBron in Game 2 Sunday — Smith was 3-of-10 shooting in Game 1, then had the game (and potentially series) changing blunder at the end. Smith said he’s moved on. The Cavaliers need him to have a short memory and be good J.R. if they are going to even the series.

LeBron calls Game 1 “one of the toughest losses I’ve had in my career”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
8 Comments

OAKLAND — LeBron James has lost 28 NBA Finals games in his career. For an ultra-competitive person like LeBron, each loss comes with lost sleep and a sting all their own.

But Thursday’s Game 1 loss may have been the most painful of them all.

“It’s one of the toughest losses I’ve had in my career, well, because of everything that kind of went on with the game and the way we played,” LeBron admitted Saturday. “Obviously, we all know what happened in the game. So it was a tough 24 hours not only for (George Hill) and for myself but for our whole ballclub, because we put ourselves in a great position to be successful.

“But like I said, you give yourself a day — if you need to take two days, okay. But today you should feel excited about the opportunity to be better and be great and move forward.”

That was the message across the board from the Cavaliers heading into Game 2: Yes, Game 1 hurt, but they know they’ve got to bounce back because they believe they can earn the split on the road, then head home.

“We put the game behind us,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It’s over. Now we’ve got to focus in on Game 2 tomorrow. that’s all we’re focused on right now.”

There was a sense among the Cavaliers that despite the punch-to-the-gut nature of the loss, it was a reminder that they are an elite team that can hang with — and beat — the favorite Warriors. They just need to clean some things up (such as transition defense) and hit their threes.

“I think regardless of what went down and the nature in which we lost, you just have to move on,” Kevin Love said, echoing the same sentiments. “I guess the silver lining for us would be the togetherness and just having one another’s backs going into Game 2. We know what to expect from this team. We were locked into our game plan. We never let the game get out of hand, which can happen here at Oracle when you have a 7-, 8-point deficit against them — it goes to 15, it goes to 20, 25, and so on and so forth.

“We felt like we fought hard. We continue to make big plays when we needed to. We made a two-minute game, and the last two minutes were tough for us. We made some mistakes, went into overtime and the game got away from us a little bit. We just have to have a good showing in Game 2 and come out and play our style.”

Do that, and we’ve got a real series on our hands.

LeBron James says eye improving after Game 1 injury

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND — It looked bad.

Just before halftime of Game 1, LeBron James drove the lane and Draymond Green rotated over then went up to challenge the shot, as part of that Green tried to use his left hand to faceguard LeBron and in doing so poked LeBron in the eye.

LeBron’s eye had some blood in it later, and after the game he admitted it was blurry.

For Game 2, James says his eye is improved.

“It’s better. It doesn’t look better, but the docs told me it’s better,” LeBron said Saturday. “It’s just going through a stage right now of recovering. It looks worse than it did during the game, but it feels better…

“I’m taking my medication that I’ve been given by the doctors. My eye drops and my antibiotic to help me with the recovery as fast as possible. But it’s an eye. I mean, it’s going to recover as fast as it can on its own. There is nothing you can do. I can’t ice it or anything like that, or if I get more sleep or whatever the case maybe. I’ll just have to naturally, organically let heal.

“Like I said, it’s been better. But it’s better today than it was in Game 1. Like I said, it doesn’t look better, but it feels a lot better.”

LeBron had 51 points and 8 assists in the Game 1, playing the second half with that blurry eye. The Warriors should be concerned if he’s feeling that much better now.

J.R. Smith talks Game 1 blunder, but mostly he’s moved on, ready for Game 2

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND — “I can’t say I was sure about anything at that point.”

That, after a couple of days of reflection, is how J.R. Smith described his epic blunder at the end of regulation in Game 1, making a great play to get the offensive rebound with 4.7 seconds left in a tie game, then dribbling out the clock rather than getting a shot up (or passing to LeBron James, or anyone else). Smith admitted he might have told LeBron he thought they were up one, “I’m not sure.”

What he said rings true, he clearly was not aware of time and situation.

Just don’t think that it devastated him.

“I watched golf all day yesterday. Watched The Memorial. Tiger [Woods] played really well,” Smith said of what he did Friday. “Talked to my kids on FaceTime. Just hanging around in the hotel.”

“I think J.R. is one of the most resilient guys I’ve ever been around…” LeBron said. “He probably took that loss as hard as anybody on the team. But one thing about J.R., he has an uncanny ability to bounce back. I think people have seen that throughout our postseason runs, where he hasn’t played well or played to his ability that he thinks he should have played, and then the next game he comes on and shoots the ball extremely well. It’s just very locked in.”

That’s true on the court because Smith has been through much bigger, more important things in his life off the court. Most notably the birth of his daughter Dakota four months prematurely and how she barely clung to life. This is just basketball.

“I told somebody right after the game that I’m glad (the mistake) happened to me as opposed to anybody else on my team,” Smith said. “It’s not a situation that everybody can handle.”

It’s also true because Smith has the backing of his teammates.

“My teammates have been great,” Smith said, later singling out Kyle Korver specifically. “Obviously, everybody says it’s not just the one play that is the reason why we lost. I mean, take it however you want it. But my teammates have been great. They’re very supportive.”

The Cavaliers are going to need more out of Smith than 3-of-10 shooting in Game 2 — against the Warriors the Cavs margin for error is nonexistent, and Smith was one of the role players having a rough night. He knows he has to be better Sunday night or Cleveland will find itself in a deep hole in this series.

“Just play aggressive, like the way I did,” Smith said. “Come out, try to set screens when I can. We try to get the mismatches. But other than that, try to be aggressive. Look for my shot. Keep playing. Try not to gamble as much on the defensive end and stay solid.”