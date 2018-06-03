Getty Images

Rodney Hood admits to struggling with gravity of playing with LeBron James

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Playing with LeBron James is not like playing with other stars. J.R. Smith talked about it as a blessing and a curse — there’s a new level of pressure. Players get an opportunity to play with one of the All-Time greats, but the scrutiny and blame that comes with it are at a new level.

Rodney Hood has struggled to adjust to that. He does not have a connection with LeBron on the court, Hood rarely gets passes from LeBron (who dominates the ball on this team), and with that his role has shrunk. Hood was traded from the Jazz — where he was a featured scorer — to Cleveland mid-season, and struggled with the adjustment.

Hood opened up about it to Mark Spears at ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“This is something different. It has been tough,” Hood said. “The basketball stuff has been the easiest part. The stuff that comes out of it, you lose a game and everyone talks about it on TV the next day. They may say some things that you may not agree with. If you win a game, you’re supposed to. Those kind of things are something I kind of got on a much smaller scale and dealt with at Duke.

“You lose a game and you feel like the world is coming down. You win, it’s like, you’re supposed to win. It’s still a struggle to me to adapt to that….

“I was playing at such a high clip when I got traded,” Hood said. “And then, this is my first time having DNPs in life. The first time shooting two times or five times in a game. Having to adjust is the toughest part. It’s a part of my growth. I’m not going to always be in this state.”

Hood will be in a different state next season, although the situation may not be what he hopes.

More than just on-the-court concerns, this trade and Hood’s struggles have cost him millions of dollars. Hood is a restricted free agent this summer, one who was averaging 16.8 points per game in Utah but didn’t play in Game 1 of the Finals for Cleveland. Hood’s struggles adapting are going to give teams pause when it comes time to offering him a contract, teams are going to wonder how and if he can fit in with them.

It’s going to be an interesting summer for Hood.

 

 

Draymond Green on Tristan Thompson: ‘I can meet him in the streets any day’

By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
There is no love lost between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson. The two squared off in Game 1 on Thursday, and Thompson was fined $25,000 after he argued with Green and smashed a ball into his face, connecting on a meek punch in the process.

After he was ejected, Thompson challenged Green, in typical fashion, to meet him elsewhere to continue their row.

When asked about the situation, Green said he wouldn’t meet Thompson outside of the arena given that he didn’t want to get suspended or fined. Green did say that in the offseason he was certainly open to the challenge.

Via Twitter:

Thompson was not suspended for his actions in Game 1, so we will get to see what kind of bad blood simmers under the surface as Game 2 gets underway on Sunday at 5 PM PST.

Warriors not expecting LeBron James, Cavaliers to lose edge

Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. — All the chatter is that underdog Cleveland could be completely deflated from the way it flopped in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Determined and as motivated as ever might be more appropriate and fitting whenever LeBron James is in the mix.

“It’s one of the toughest losses I’ve had in my career,” James acknowledged Saturday, “because of everything that kind of went on with the game and the way we played. Obviously, we all know what happened in the game.”

There were miscues aplenty, most notably J.R. Smith‘s offensive rebound in the final seconds of regulation that he dribbled back toward half-court in a tie game rather than shooting for a chance to win it – later insisting he knew the score, though that remains a huge mystery. The decision baffled a frustrated and stunned LeBron, who signaled at his teammate with arms pointed toward the basket.

“The game’s over. There’s nothing we can do about it,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “We’ve got to move on, move forward.”

James has done so all postseason with an edge, intensity and ability to all-out carry the Cavs – will them to win after win, if you wish.

Yes, with King James on the other side in this familiar June rivalry, Golden State knows much better than to fall into such a trap that the Cavs might be down and out, even if the defending champions have some momentum going into Game 2 on Sunday night back home at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors learned that lasting lesson two years ago, when James led the Cavaliers back from the brink – a daunting 3-1 series deficit – to capture a title in Game 7 on the Warriors’ home floor.

“I know it’s not the exact same team, but we had them down 3-1 a couple years ago. They might have been deflated, and they came back and won, so we’re expecting another great effort from them,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ve been through this too many times. We beat Houston on the road in Game 1 and the narrative was, you know, series is over. It seems to always be that way. There is just overreaction after a game.”

Draymond Green didn’t sugarcoat it: Golden State got a little lucky to win Game 1 on a night James scored 51 points and the defending champions caught some big breaks.

The Warriors hope to be far better with a chance to take a 2-0 series lead before the series shifts to Northwest Ohio.

“Sometimes you need a little luck. It’s good to be lucky sometimes,” Green said. “I’ll take it.”

Kevin Durant wants the Warriors to remove the luck factor going forward. He even nit-picked that offensive board that Smith secured as something he should have done.

“As you try to lock in on the details as much as possible, that luck factor – good luck, bad luck – you don’t have it creep in if you figure out the detail parts,” Durant said. “To be good at those parts of the game, then you don’t let the luck creep in.”

Golden State gave up 19 offensive boards in all while getting only four.

The Warriors know James is going to score his share of points. They just want to make it harder for him to get good looks, something that is a top priority going into Sunday. James, in his eighth straight NBA Finals and ninth overall, shot 19 for 32 to go with eight assists and eight rebounds in the opener.

“We’ve got to make them work harder in general,” Kerr said. “I thought our defense was subpar the other night.”

James said he is taking antibiotics and using eye drops after getting poked in the eye by Green in the first half. The outer area of James’ eye was still red Saturday.

Klay Thompson expects to play though is listed as questionable with what he called a sprained left ankle while Andre Iguodala remained doubtful as he works back from a bone bruise in his left knee suffered in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against Houston and has cost him the last five games.

Cleveland’s J.R. Smith slid into Thompson’s left leg in the first quarter of the series opener Thursday night. Thompson was dealing with stiffness, swelling and more pain Saturday.

“It is a Finals game, and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to play,” Thompson said. “It’s something you definitely don’t want to have in the NBA championship.”

Nor does James want blood in his eye to affect his vision or alter his view of the basket.

So, did he go off for 51 with only one good eye?

“No, I had some points before that already,” a good-natured James said, chuckling.

 

Warriors try to solve their LeBron James problem in Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
OAKLAND — For a decade now, the conventional wisdom on slowing down LeBron James and his teams came down to one basic tenet: Let him be a scorer, or let him be a passer, but don’t let him be both.

LeBron seems to have evolved past that in these playoffs.

“In the past that may have been true, but I think that every year it is different,” Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams said of the scorer vs. passer idea. “He’s a different athlete right now, so the concerns about his offense, there are things he’s doing better than in the past.”

“There were parts of my game you could disrespect earlier in my career. You can’t do that now,” LeBron said more directly.

The ability of No. 23 to control and change the game is the biggest challenge for Golden State heading into Game 2 Sunday at Oracle Arena.

LeBron carved up the Warriors defense like a surgeon in Game 1. He was a scorer with the 51 points, but he was a passer too with eight assists — and he should have had a lot more, the Cavaliers shot 3-of-17 from three on passes from LeBron.

It’s not how the Cavaliers attacked the Warriors — using a high pick to force a switch that puts Stephen Curry or Kevon Looney on LeBron — that caused Golden State trouble.

“It’s the fourth year, every year they’ve done the same thing,” Shaun Livingston said.

Rather, it was the Warriors execution of their defensive principles they think got them in trouble. It could have been a hangover from dealing with the simpler Rockets’ attack.

“When you get switched onto LeBron, he’s different from (James) Harden. He’s going to look to pass early in a possession,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They’re running a lot of sets, really good sets where they isolate him. But then you’ve got (Kyle) Korver on a pindown or you’ve got (Kevin) Love off of a curl.

“So there’s more going on around that isolated player, for the most part, with Cleveland. And LeBron obviously is such a great passer, he’s going to try to pick you apart.”

“He puts great stress on the defense,” Adams said of LeBron. “But we have our formulas we try to follow. He’s gonna score, but we can do a better job than we did the first game….

“You’re always going to make mistakes, you can’t be perfect offensively or defensively. With mistakes, the question is how will you cover them up? Is your ball pressure good enough to, perhaps, take away the real penetrating part of passing that sets an offense up?”

In Game 1 it was not. The Warriors’ communication also was not as sharp as it needed to be.

“I think in the first game we didn’t communicate well,” Looney said. “We left (Kevin Durant) out there on an island on some of those screens without communicating. It is our job, and me as a big, to let him know when the screens are coming, and just be louder on the backside.

“Draymond (Green) talked to us, Andre (Iguodala) talked to us just about communicating. Our defense is a lot better when we’re communicating and we’re rotating and we’re activated. LeBron is gonna make shots, he’s a great scorer and been on a tear these whole playoffs, we’ve got to make it tough for him, make him work for each bucket, change the defense on him — he’s such a smart player if you give him the same diet he’s going to pick it apart, so just give him different looks and pray for the best.”

The Warriors want to make LeBron a jump shooter on Sunday night. Which sounds good, except in Game 1 LeBron was knocking down his jumpers (7-of-14). Still, that is better than the alternative.

“Once he gets into the paint, the defense breaks down and that’s when you get into scramble mode, and I think where they are strongest,” Livingston said. “Guys are able to get involved and get their offense going.”

The Warriors also want to be more physical with LeBron in Game 2 (again, easier said than done). The bottom line is to not let LeBron get comfortable.

“I didn’t think we made him work hard enough, though,” Kerr said of Game 1. “I thought everything was smooth sailing for him. It’s one thing to have a philosophy where you’re going to say, hey, we’re going to make this guy beat us and shut everybody else down. You can have that philosophy in general. Lot of teams have done it with superstars in the past, whether you’re talking about Kobe or Michael (Jordan) or LeBron or whoever.

“But it only works if you actually make the guy have to really use a lot of energy. That’s not necessarily our strategy. Of course we’re trying to keep other guys down, but we’ve got to make them work harder in general. I thought our defense was subpar the other night.”

If it’s subpar again on Sunday night, the Warriors could be heading to Cleveland in a tie series.

J.R. Smith on playing with LeBron: ‘It’s a blessing and a curse’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND — J.R. Smith and LeBron James have been friends since high school, there may not be a player in the league that knows LeBron and his game better. Smith has won a ring with the man.

With all that time has come some great insight into the joys and the challenges of playing with LeBron.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Smith said of being on LeBron’s team. “Not for myself or my teammates, but just playing on his team. It’s almost… it’s a blessing and — it’s a gift and a curse. You play on his team, and you’re playing with the best player in the world and you get to witness some great historic things and be a part of it.

“Then, on the other side, if you don’t help that person win, they’re looking at you, too. So it’s a lot of pressure, depending on how you look at it.”

Of course, Smith has his own way of looking at it.

“I tell him all the time he has the opportunity to play with me as well,” Smith said.

Smith is going to feel that pressure of playing with LeBron in Game 2 Sunday — Smith was 3-of-10 shooting in Game 1, then had the game (and potentially series) changing blunder at the end. Smith said he’s moved on. The Cavaliers need him to have a short memory and be good J.R. if they are going to even the series.