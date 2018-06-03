Associated Press

Klay Thompson improved, will play; Andre Iguodala out for Warriors

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Saturday, Klay Thompson said he was “optimistic” he could play through a high ankle sprain but sounded unsure.

Sunday he’s improved and coach Steve Kerr said pregame he was “hopeful” Thompson would suit up and play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Which is code for saying Thompson is going to play if he can walk. Officially, Thompson was going to warm up then make his decision.

“Klay will warm up and we’ll see,” Kerr said. “He was doing better this morning when he checked in with the training staff, so I’m hopeful that he’ll play.”

His hope was well placed, it was later announced Thompson will play.

The question is how well Thompson moves once he does get out on the court during the game — expect LeBron James and the Cavaliers to test Thompson early. If he’s not the same, the Cavaliers will hunt him with isolations.

As it has been for a while, Andre Iguodala remains out.

Kerr said he is hopeful that Iguodala can play before this series is over, that the veteran swingman — and one of the Warriors primary defenders on LeBron — is improving. In the meantime, Iguodala is still contributing.

“He came into the huddle the other night in Game 1 with a great suggestion that we went with, and it worked,” Kerr said. “Andre knows the game as well as anybody, and I always welcome his input. He’s been a great mentor for the younger guys in this group the last few years. He’s doing everything he can while he’s on the sidelines to help us out.”

Warriors fans sarcastically chant “MVP” for JR Smith (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors were winners in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks in part to some late game hiccups by JR Smith.

Smith infamously forgot the score, then told reporters he just wanted to get a timeout. That’s obviously not true, and during Sunday’s Game 2 matchup fans in Oakland were ready to troll the Cavaliers guard about it.

When Smith was introduced during pregame lineups, he got one of the loudest cheers of all players from Warriors fans. Then, when Smith was taking a free throw in the first quarter, fans at Oracle Arena sarcastically chanted “MVP” at the Cleveland scorer.

Smith did help the Warriors out of a tight spot. Cleveland played just about as well as they could have hoped, LeBron James scored 51 points, and yet because of some small errors like Smith’s, Golden State won again.

Draymond Green shows up to Game 2 wearing LeBron-like suit with shorts (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
LeBron James showed up to game one of the 2018 NBA finals on Thursday wearing a particular suit. Lebron’s fashion choices made waste across social media When he decided to go full AC/DC route and wear a suit with shorts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1, but that didn’t stop the Golden State Warriors from picking at their rivals. Before Game 2 on Sunday, LeBron showed up again in a suit-and-shorts combination. Always the agitator, Warriors forward Draymond Green was ready with a suit/shorts look of his own.

NBA fashion is patently ridiculous, but I always enjoy guys trying to push the envelope against the Allen Iverson rule implemented by David Stern in 2005.

Game 2 gets underway at 5:00 PM PST in Oakland. Perhaps the choice in britches is in reference to a short series? It just might be if Golden State wins on Sunday.

Kevin Durant says part of decision to sign with Warriors was ‘validation from my peers’

By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors may have been unfair for the rest of the league, but the 2016 free agent signing was still one of the most interesting stories in sports over the past decade. We have heard some tales about Golden State’s presentation to Durant over the years, including that four Warriors players went to the Hamptons in New York to pitch Durant on joining one of the best teams ever assembled.

On Sunday, we got a huge chunk of information about that meeting in the Hamptons thanks to The Athletic and Tim Kawakami. In an oral history that included Durant, Steve Kerr, Kirk Lacob, Bob Myers, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson, we learned more about the process teams went throught in order to pitch the former Oklahoma City Thunder star.

The read is long but worthwhile, and one of the more interesting nuggets from the conversation was Durant talking about how having four of the leagues best players pledge their support for him and his game. Specifically, Durant said that having Iguodala, Curry, Green, and Thompson in the Hamptons validated him and perhaps pushed away some negative thoughts he had about his impact in the NBA.

At that time in my career, I didn’t know how other people felt about my game. And I knew that I was pretty damn good and I knew I worked extremely hard, but I needed that validation from my peers and teams and GMs, people that are really into the game, to really help me feel good about myself and help me feel confident and let me know that what I was doing was working.

So when they all came, and they all put stuff to the side to come to the meeting, I was like, man, this is amazing. Best team in the league, some of the best players, most accomplished players want me on their team and want what I do, what I bring to the table. It was pretty cool, you know what I’m saying?

Because I’m looking at this whole basketball thing from a kid’s perspective. I’m still excited, I’m still learning. So to have that much love in the room for how I play basketball, that’s cool. They’ll get to know me as a person, I was confident with that. But the basketball side, I was, like, man it’s pretty damn cool that people enjoy the way I play and want me to play with them.

This is a pretty interesting look into the mind of an NBA superstar, especially one who was formerly an MVP and known as a scoring champion. Durant is a player who does pay attention to media and fan commentary on him. Negative comments can get at the best of us, even NBA MVPs, and Durant might have had some nagging thoughts of himself as simply a scorer, or at least not a complete player.

Having other top players come to your doorstep and tell you that they want you on their team and not just as an offensive weapon was obviously a factor for Durant. The result has been exactly what he wanted, too. Durant already has one championship ring and the Warriors now lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals by a margin of 1-0.

Game 2 is at 5:00 PM PST on Sunday.

LeBron, abstaining from social media, still knows all about Bryan Colangelo (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
During the playoffs, LeBron James famously tries to abstain from using social media. Or, at least he says he does. The Cleveland Cavaliers star sees the medium as a distraction during the most important time of the year for him. It makes sense.

Because of this abstention, you would naturally think that LeBron wouldn’t have every little detail about the saga happening right now between the Philadelphia 76ers and their general manager Bryan Colangelo. However, it appears that LeBron has kept himself informed even though he didn’t witness one of the most incredible nights on NBA Twitter firsthand.

When LeBron was recently asked a question about the tweets of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, LeBron simply responded by asking the reporter whether the tweets were actually sent by Gilbert, making open reference to the saga with Colangelo.

That’s pretty good.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are still undergoing their independent investigation. Some more details about the suspected Colangelo burner accounts have surfaced, and the deadline many thought would be the curtain for Colangelo — Friday night — has passed.