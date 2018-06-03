AP

Kevin Durant says part of decision to sign with Warriors was ‘validation from my peers’

By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors may have been unfair for the rest of the league, but the 2016 free agent signing was still one of the most interesting stories in sports over the past decade. We have heard some tales about Golden State’s presentation to Durant over the years, including that four Warriors players went to the Hamptons in New York to pitch Durant on joining one of the best teams ever assembled.

On Sunday, we got a huge chunk of information about that meeting in the Hamptons thanks to The Athletic and Tim Kawakami. In an oral history that included Durant, Steve Kerr, Kirk Lacob, Bob Myers, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson, we learned more about the process teams went throught in order to pitch the former Oklahoma City Thunder star.

The read is long but worthwhile, and one of the more interesting nuggets from the conversation was Durant talking about how having four of the leagues best players pledge their support for him and his game. Specifically, Durant said that having Iguodala, Curry, Green, and Thompson in the Hamptons validated him and perhaps pushed away some negative thoughts he had about his impact in the NBA.

Via The Athletic:

At that time in my career, I didn’t know how other people felt about my game. And I knew that I was pretty damn good and I knew I worked extremely hard, but I needed that validation from my peers and teams and GMs, people that are really into the game, to really help me feel good about myself and help me feel confident and let me know that what I was doing was working.

So when they all came, and they all put stuff to the side to come to the meeting, I was like, man, this is amazing. Best team in the league, some of the best players, most accomplished players want me on their team and want what I do, what I bring to the table. It was pretty cool, you know what I’m saying?

Because I’m looking at this whole basketball thing from a kid’s perspective. I’m still excited, I’m still learning. So to have that much love in the room for how I play basketball, that’s cool. They’ll get to know me as a person, I was confident with that. But the basketball side, I was, like, man it’s pretty damn cool that people enjoy the way I play and want me to play with them.

This is a pretty interesting look into the mind of an NBA superstar, especially one who was formerly an MVP and known as a scoring champion. Durant is a player who does pay attention to media and fan commentary on him. Negative comments can get at the best of us, even NBA MVPs, and Durant might have had some nagging thoughts of himself as simply a scorer, or at least not a complete player.

Having other top players come to your doorstep and tell you that they want you on their team and not just as an offensive weapon was obviously a factor for Durant. The result has been exactly what he wanted, too. Durant already has one championship ring and the Warriors now lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals by a margin of 1-0.

Game 2 is at 5:00 PM PST on Sunday.

Klay Thompson improved, likely to play; Andre Iguodala out for Warriors

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Saturday, Klay Thompson said he was “optimistic” he could play through a high ankle sprain but sounded unsure.

Sunday he’s improved and coach Steve Kerr is “hopeful” Thompson will suit up and play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Which is code for saying Thompson is going to play. Officially, Thompson is going to warm up then make his decision.

“Klay will warm up and we’ll see,” Kerr said. “He was doing better this morning when he checked in with the training staff, so I’m hopeful that he’ll play.”

The question is how well Thompson moves once he does get out on the court during the game — expect LeBron James and the Cavaliers to test Thompson early. If he’s not the same, the Cavaliers will hunt him with isolations.

As it has been for a while, Andre Iguodala remains out.

Kerr said he is hopeful that Iguodala can play before this series is over, that the veteran swingman — and one of the Warriors primary defenders on LeBron — is improving. In the meantime, Iguodala is still contributing.

“He came into the huddle the other night in Game 1 with a great suggestion that we went with, and it worked,” Kerr said. “Andre knows the game as well as anybody, and I always welcome his input. He’s been a great mentor for the younger guys in this group the last few years. He’s doing everything he can while he’s on the sidelines to help us out.”

LeBron, abstaining from social media, still knows all about Bryan Colangelo (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
During the playoffs, LeBron James famously tries to abstain from using social media. Or, at least he says he does. The Cleveland Cavaliers star sees the medium as a distraction during the most important time of the year for him. It makes sense.

Because of this abstention, you would naturally think that LeBron wouldn’t have every little detail about the saga happening right now between the Philadelphia 76ers and their general manager Bryan Colangelo. However, it appears that LeBron has kept himself informed even though he didn’t witness one of the most incredible nights on NBA Twitter firsthand.

When LeBron was recently asked a question about the tweets of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, LeBron simply responded by asking the reporter whether the tweets were actually sent by Gilbert, making open reference to the saga with Colangelo.

Via Twitter:

That’s pretty good.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are still undergoing their independent investigation. Some more details about the suspected Colangelo burner accounts have surfaced, and the deadline many thought would be the curtain for Colangelo — Friday night — has passed.

Draymond Green on Tristan Thompson: ‘I can meet him in the streets any day’

AP
By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
There is no love lost between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson. The two squared off in Game 1 on Thursday, and Thompson was fined $25,000 after he argued with Green and smashed a ball into his face, connecting on a meek punch in the process.

After he was ejected, Thompson challenged Green, in typical fashion, to meet him elsewhere to continue their row.

When asked about the situation, Green said he wouldn’t meet Thompson outside of the arena given that he didn’t want to get suspended or fined. Green did say that in the offseason he was certainly open to the challenge.

Via Twitter:

Thompson was not suspended for his actions in Game 1, so we will get to see what kind of bad blood simmers under the surface as Game 2 gets underway on Sunday at 5 PM PST.

Rodney Hood admits to struggling with gravity of playing with LeBron James

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Playing with LeBron James is not like playing with other stars. J.R. Smith talked about it as a blessing and a curse — there’s a new level of pressure. Players get an opportunity to play with one of the All-Time greats, but the scrutiny and blame that comes with it are at a new level.

Rodney Hood has struggled to adjust to that. He does not have a connection with LeBron on the court, Hood rarely gets passes from LeBron (who dominates the ball on this team), and with that his role has shrunk. Hood was traded from the Jazz — where he was a featured scorer — to Cleveland mid-season, and struggled with the adjustment.

Hood opened up about it to Mark Spears at ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“This is something different. It has been tough,” Hood said. “The basketball stuff has been the easiest part. The stuff that comes out of it, you lose a game and everyone talks about it on TV the next day. They may say some things that you may not agree with. If you win a game, you’re supposed to. Those kind of things are something I kind of got on a much smaller scale and dealt with at Duke.

“You lose a game and you feel like the world is coming down. You win, it’s like, you’re supposed to win. It’s still a struggle to me to adapt to that….

“I was playing at such a high clip when I got traded,” Hood said. “And then, this is my first time having DNPs in life. The first time shooting two times or five times in a game. Having to adjust is the toughest part. It’s a part of my growth. I’m not going to always be in this state.”

Hood will be in a different state next season, although the situation may not be what he hopes.

More than just on-the-court concerns, this trade and Hood’s struggles have cost him millions of dollars. Hood is a restricted free agent this summer, one who was averaging 16.8 points per game in Utah but didn’t play in Game 1 of the Finals for Cleveland. Hood’s struggles adapting are going to give teams pause when it comes time to offering him a contract, teams are going to wonder how and if he can fit in with them.

It’s going to be an interesting summer for Hood.

 

 