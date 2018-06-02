Associated Press

Steve Kerr wants improved defense on LeBron, rebounding in Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
OAKLAND — The Warriors got the win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Barely. They survived is a better way to describe it — LeBron James went off for 51 points, the Cavaliers slowed down the pace, and Cleveland survived and responded to the Warriors’ runs.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr is expecting more out of his team in Game 2. Specifically in a couple of key areas.

One is on the defensive glass.

“The glaring weakness on film was our lack of aggression on the boards,” Kerr said on Friday. “That’s something we’ve got to clean up.”

Cleveland went big starting Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, and those two were given a mandate to crash the glass against the smaller Golden State lineups. It worked. The Cavaliers had 19 offensive boards — they grabbed the offensive rebound on 35.7 percent of their missed shots — and they turned that into 21 second-chance points. The Warriors know if that happens again, they may not be so fortunate to escape with a win.

The other area Kerr wants to see improvement is much easier said than done: Slow LeBron.

“Overall, we did not do a good job on LeBron, no matter who was on him,” Kerr said. “I just felt like he got to spots that he wanted to get to.”

He did. The Cavaliers forced switches to get Stephen Curry or Kevon Looney on LeBron, then let him attack. LeBron surgically carved the Warriors up. Not only did he score 51 points, but he also had eight assists — and should have had a lot more, LeBron’s teammates shot 3-of-17 from three on passes from LeBron.

The best adjustment for Golden State would be to have a healthy Andre Iguodala to add to the defensive mix, but Kerr called him doubtful for Game 2. Beyond that, the Warriors just have to make LeBron work for his buckets.

“I think we have to continue to explore different ways to defend him, putting different bodies on him,” Kerr said. “I didn’t think we were very good against him (Thursday) night. I thought he was spectacular, but I didn’t think we made it that difficult for him.

“And that’s always the challenge when you play a great player. There is this balance between accepting that he’s going to get his numbers, but making it difficult. I never felt like we got him out of any sort of comfort zone. We’ve got to do a better job of that on Sunday.”

Do that and the Warriors should have a more comfortable win. Don’t and they may not be so lucky as they were in Game 1.

Report: Add Jason Kidd’s name to list interviewing with Pistons

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
A week ago when Ed Stefanski was hired as a senior adviser to Pistons’ owner Tom Gores, former Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey was considered the clear frontrunner to be the next head coach in Detroit.

However, Stefanski wanted a more extensive search. Since then Kenny Smith of TNT,  Michigan coach John Beilein, Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, and Spurs assistant Ime Udoka have all been part of the search to get the right coach for the Pistons. Now, add Jason Kidd to the list.

Kidd was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks in the middle of last season after that team was not making the steps forward management expected with a talented roster that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Casey likely still ends up being the next coach of the Pistons, a team in a win-now place with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and a healthy Reggie Williams at the point. However, the field does seem more open now.

What has been odd about Stefanski’s search is that he is running a simultaneous search to find a general manager (Stan Van Gundy was both coach and the guy in charge of basketball operations). Traditionally a GM is hired and he picks his coach, but not in Detroit this time around.

Watch Joel Embiid getting up some shots… from the sidewalk

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Joel Embiid is a man of the people.

He was making his way through the streets of Philadelphia the other day, when he stopped to put up some shots at a public court.

Well… not at the public court. Embiid knocked down a shot from the sidewalk outside the court.

Embiid has range, you’ve got to give him that.

And suddenly I am curious about his tennis game.

No suspension for Tristan Thompson, $25,000 fine, ejection foul downgraded

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 10:52 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The NBA got this one right.

Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and for shoving the basketball in the face of Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green,” the NBA announced late Friday. There was no suspension, as had been feared by the Cavaliers.

More than that, the Flagrant II foul on Shaun Livingston that led to his ejection was downgraded to a Flagrant I.

That’s the right call if you watch the play, Tony Brothers was far too quick with the hook.

Thompson took offense to Livingston taking a shot in a 10-point, decided game with 2.6 seconds left.

“I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken,” Thompson said. “I mean, it’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA: If you’re up by 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot. I made the contest, and next thing I know I was being kicked out for making a contest that we learn in training camp. I don’t know why I got thrown out.”

It is an unspoken rule, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr feels differently — he doesn’t want his team to take the turnover there, so he tells them to shoot it. He said Saturday that if there is time on the clock and “the game tells us to take a shot, we’ll take a shot.” Kerr doesn’t want dunks and showboating, but he’s not a fan of the NBA’s unwritten rules.

It will be interesting to see how the energy from that final play carries over to Game 2 Sunday.

Coroner’s report finds drugs, alcohol in Rasual Butler’s system before fatal crash

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 9:59 PM EDT
Back in late January, a car driven by former NBA player Rasual Butler lost control, flipped and hit a wall, killing himself and his wife, R&B singer Leah LaBelle (you may remember her from American Idol in 2004). It was a tragedy for a player beloved and respected by both teammates and opponents. Butler was just 38.

Friday the coroner’s report was released and it pointed to drugs and alcohol as the cause of the 2 a.m. one-car accident. From ESPN:

An autopsy report shows former NBA player Rasual Butler had both drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the single-vehicle crash that killed him and his wife on Jan 31.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office reports reveals alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamie and oxycodone were in Butler’s system. An empty tequila bottle was also found in the back seat of the Range Rover he was driving.

Butler grew up in Philly and was a playground legend in Philly, then he played four years at LaSalle University. He was drafted in the second round by the Miami Heat back in 2004, went on to play 13 NBA seasons (for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Wizards, Pacers, and most recently in 2015-16 for the Spurs) as a swingman who could defend, hit threes, play within the system and be solid every night. Last season he played in Ice Cube’s Big3 league.

 