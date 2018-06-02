Report: Add Jason Kidd’s name to list interviewing with Pistons

A week ago when Ed Stefanski was hired as a senior adviser to Pistons’ owner Tom Gores, former Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey was considered the clear frontrunner to be the next head coach in Detroit.
However, Stefanski wanted a more extensive search. Since then Kenny Smith of TNT, Michigan coach John Beilein, Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, and Spurs assistant Ime Udoka have all been part of the search to get the right coach for the Pistons. Now, add Jason Kidd to the list.
Kidd was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks in the middle of last season after that team was not making the steps forward management expected with a talented roster that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Casey likely still ends up being the next coach of the Pistons, a team in a win-now place with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and a healthy Reggie Williams at the point. However, the field does seem more open now.
What has been odd about Stefanski’s search is that he is running a simultaneous search to find a general manager (Stan Van Gundy was both coach and the guy in charge of basketball operations). Traditionally a GM is hired and he picks his coach, but not in Detroit this time around.
Joel Embiid is a man of the people.
He was making his way through the streets of Philadelphia the other day, when he stopped to put up some shots at a public court.
Well… not at the public court. Embiid knocked down a shot from the sidewalk outside the court.
Embiid has range, you’ve got to give him that.
And suddenly I am curious about his tennis game.
OAKLAND — The NBA got this one right.
Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and for shoving the basketball in the face of Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green,” the NBA announced late Friday. There was no suspension, as had been feared by the Cavaliers.
More than that, the Flagrant II foul on Shaun Livingston that led to his ejection was downgraded to a Flagrant I.
That’s the right call if you watch the play, Tony Brothers was far too quick with the hook.
https://twitter.com/RealGM/status/10023947153781268
Thompson took offense to Livingston taking a shot in a 10-point, decided game with 2.6 seconds left.
“I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken,” Thompson said. “I mean, it’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA: If you’re up by 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot. I made the contest, and next thing I know I was being kicked out for making a contest that we learn in training camp. I don’t know why I got thrown out.”
It is an unspoken rule, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr feels differently — he doesn’t want his team to take the turnover there, so he tells them to shoot it. He said Saturday that if there is time on the clock and “the game tells us to take a shot, we’ll take a shot.” Kerr doesn’t want dunks and showboating, but he’s not a fan of the NBA’s unwritten rules.
It will be interesting to see how the energy from that final play carries over to Game 2 Sunday.
Back in late January, a car driven by former NBA player Rasual Butler lost control, flipped and hit a wall, killing himself and his wife, R&B singer Leah LaBelle (you may remember her from American Idol in 2004). It was a tragedy for a player beloved and respected by both teammates and opponents. Butler was just 38.
Friday the coroner’s report was released and it pointed to drugs and alcohol as the cause of the 2 a.m. one-car accident. From ESPN:
An autopsy report shows former NBA player Rasual Butler had both drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the single-vehicle crash that killed him and his wife on Jan 31.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office reports reveals alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamie and oxycodone were in Butler’s system. An empty tequila bottle was also found in the back seat of the Range Rover he was driving.
Butler grew up in Philly and was a playground legend in Philly, then he played four years at LaSalle University. He was drafted in the second round by the Miami Heat back in 2004, went on to play 13 NBA seasons (for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Wizards, Pacers, and most recently in 2015-16 for the Spurs) as a swingman who could defend, hit threes, play within the system and be solid every night. Last season he played in Ice Cube’s Big3 league.
It was a rallying cry — and a T-shirt — in Utah, and even a chant in Boston:
Ben Simmons was not a real rookie.
He was by the NBA’s rule. While Philadelphia’s Simmons was in the second year of his contract, he did not play a single minute the season before, so by the NBA’s definition he was a rookie. Just like Joel Embiid the season before. Or Blake Griffin in 2010-11. Simmons was qualified for and, most likely, will win Rookie of the Year.
Was that fair to Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, who were in the first year of their contracts? Who hadn’t spent a season around an NBA team, with NBA trainers and going over film with NBA coaches?
The question is moot. The rule is the rule. And, it’s not changing, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Chris Haynes of ESPN.
“There are no plans to change it,” Silver told ESPN. “We’ve had that rule in place for some time. If we were to change the rule, we wouldn’t do it midseason. We would at least wait until the winner of the award is announced. But there have not been any discussions about changing the rule.”
A league source told ESPN that the NBA might be interested in adopting a rookie designation similar to that of Major League Baseball, where if a player competes in minimal games his rookie season due to injury, he would qualify for Rookie of the Year the next season.
However, Silver said he hasn’t had any conversations about that.
Call that the “Julius Randle rule” — he was injured 14 minutes into the first game of his rookie season and missed the rest of the campaign. He came back the next season and was not eligible for Rookie of the Year anymore because he played in an NBA Game.
We’ll see if anything comes of that. However, from the league’s perspective, all the debate about Simmons vs. Mitchell is just good for the game. People are talking, whether they are mad or not. So don’t expect anything to happen.