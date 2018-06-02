Report: Add Jason Kidd’s name to list interviewing with Pistons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A week ago when Ed Stefanski was hired as a senior adviser to Pistons’ owner Tom Gores, former Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey was considered the clear frontrunner to be the next head coach in Detroit.

However, Stefanski wanted a more extensive search. Since then Kenny Smith of TNT, Michigan coach John Beilein, Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, and Spurs assistant Ime Udoka have all been part of the search to get the right coach for the Pistons. Now, add Jason Kidd to the list.

Jason Kidd is interviewing with the #Pistons today for the organization’s head coaching job, per source. Kidd arrived in Detroit last night. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2018

Kidd was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks in the middle of last season after that team was not making the steps forward management expected with a talented roster that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Casey likely still ends up being the next coach of the Pistons, a team in a win-now place with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and a healthy Reggie Williams at the point. However, the field does seem more open now.

What has been odd about Stefanski’s search is that he is running a simultaneous search to find a general manager (Stan Van Gundy was both coach and the guy in charge of basketball operations). Traditionally a GM is hired and he picks his coach, but not in Detroit this time around.