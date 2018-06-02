Getty Images

LeBron calls Game 1 “one of the toughest losses I’ve had in my career”

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
OAKLAND — LeBron James has lost 28 NBA Finals games in his career. For an ultra-competitive person like LeBron, each loss comes with lost sleep and a sting all their own.

But Thursday’s Game 1 loss may have been the most painful of them all.

“It’s one of the toughest losses I’ve had in my career, well, because of everything that kind of went on with the game and the way we played,” LeBron admitted Saturday. “Obviously, we all know what happened in the game. So it was a tough 24 hours not only for (George Hill) and for myself but for our whole ballclub, because we put ourselves in a great position to be successful.

“But like I said, you give yourself a day — if you need to take two days, okay. But today you should feel excited about the opportunity to be better and be great and move forward.”

That was the message across the board from the Cavaliers heading into Game 2: Yes, Game 1 hurt, but they know they’ve got to bounce back because they believe they can earn the split on the road, then head home.

“We put the game behind us,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It’s over. Now we’ve got to focus in on Game 2 tomorrow. that’s all we’re focused on right now.”

There was a sense among the Cavaliers that despite the punch-to-the-gut nature of the loss, it was a reminder that they are an elite team that can hang with — and beat — the favorite Warriors. They just need to clean some things up (such as transition defense) and hit their threes.

“I think regardless of what went down and the nature in which we lost, you just have to move on,” Kevin Love said, echoing the same sentiments. “I guess the silver lining for us would be the togetherness and just having one another’s backs going into Game 2. We know what to expect from this team. We were locked into our game plan. We never let the game get out of hand, which can happen here at Oracle when you have a 7-, 8-point deficit against them — it goes to 15, it goes to 20, 25, and so on and so forth.

“We felt like we fought hard. We continue to make big plays when we needed to. We made a two-minute game, and the last two minutes were tough for us. We made some mistakes, went into overtime and the game got away from us a little bit. We just have to have a good showing in Game 2 and come out and play our style.”

Do that, and we’ve got a real series on our hands.

LeBron James says eye improving after Game 1 injury

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
OAKLAND — It looked bad.

Just before halftime of Game 1, LeBron James drove the lane and Draymond Green rotated over then went up to challenge the shot, as part of that Green tried to use his left hand to faceguard LeBron and in doing so poked LeBron in the eye.

LeBron’s eye had some blood in it later, and after the game he admitted it was blurry.

For Game 2, James says his eye is improved.

“It’s better. It doesn’t look better, but the docs told me it’s better,” LeBron said Saturday. “It’s just going through a stage right now of recovering. It looks worse than it did during the game, but it feels better…

“I’m taking my medication that I’ve been given by the doctors. My eye drops and my antibiotic to help me with the recovery as fast as possible. But it’s an eye. I mean, it’s going to recover as fast as it can on its own. There is nothing you can do. I can’t ice it or anything like that, or if I get more sleep or whatever the case maybe. I’ll just have to naturally, organically let heal.

“Like I said, it’s been better. But it’s better today than it was in Game 1. Like I said, it doesn’t look better, but it feels a lot better.”

LeBron had 51 points and 8 assists in the Game 1, playing the second half with that blurry eye. The Warriors should be concerned if he’s feeling that much better now.

J.R. Smith talks Game 1 blunder, but mostly he’s moved on, ready for Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
OAKLAND — “I can’t say I was sure about anything at that point.”

That, after a couple of days of reflection, is how J.R. Smith described his epic blunder at the end of regulation in Game 1, making a great play to get the offensive rebound with 4.7 seconds left in a tie game, then dribbling out the clock rather than getting a shot up (or passing to LeBron James, or anyone else). Smith admitted he might have told LeBron he thought they were up one, “I’m not sure.”

What he said rings true, he clearly was not aware of time and situation.

Just don’t think that it devastated him.

“I watched golf all day yesterday. Watched The Memorial. Tiger [Woods] played really well,” Smith said of what he did Friday. “Talked to my kids on FaceTime. Just hanging around in the hotel.”

“I think J.R. is one of the most resilient guys I’ve ever been around…” LeBron said. “He probably took that loss as hard as anybody on the team. But one thing about J.R., he has an uncanny ability to bounce back. I think people have seen that throughout our postseason runs, where he hasn’t played well or played to his ability that he thinks he should have played, and then the next game he comes on and shoots the ball extremely well. It’s just very locked in.”

That’s true on the court because Smith has been through much bigger, more important things in his life off the court. Most notably the birth of his daughter Dakota four months prematurely and how she barely clung to life. This is just basketball.

“I told somebody right after the game that I’m glad (the mistake) happened to me as opposed to anybody else on my team,” Smith said. “It’s not a situation that everybody can handle.”

It’s also true because Smith has the backing of his teammates.

“My teammates have been great,” Smith said, later singling out Kyle Korver specifically. “Obviously, everybody says it’s not just the one play that is the reason why we lost. I mean, take it however you want it. But my teammates have been great. They’re very supportive.”

The Cavaliers are going to need more out of Smith than 3-of-10 shooting in Game 2 — against the Warriors the Cavs margin for error is nonexistent, and Smith was one of the role players having a rough night. He knows he has to be better Sunday night or Cleveland will find itself in a deep hole in this series.

“Just play aggressive, like the way I did,” Smith said. “Come out, try to set screens when I can. We try to get the mismatches. But other than that, try to be aggressive. Look for my shot. Keep playing. Try not to gamble as much on the defensive end and stay solid.”

Klay Thompson battling high ankle sprain, ‘optimistic’ he can play

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Klay Thompson wasn’t slowed in Game 1 after he returned from having J.R. Smith crash into his leg, leading to a “left lateral leg contusion.” Thompson played 39 more minutes, scored 22 points and had five threes in that stretch.

After the game, when his body cooled down, is when things changed. It became clear he was battling a high ankle sprain, according to reports.

“My ankle is just sore…” Thompson said, later adding there was “swelling, stiffness. I kind of expected it after the game ended. The adrenaline has not kicked in you aren’t moving as you were. I’ve done it before, right after it happens you can play on it. Once you stop, go to bed that night, it kinda swells up.

“I’m still optimistic for tomorrow, and I’m going to do everything I can today and tonight to get right.”

Thompson expressed frustration with the injury and the incident, although he added he didn’t think it was intentional on Smith’s part (he clearly slipped on a wet spot on the court).

The Warriors are likely without Andre Iguodala for Game 2, and they miss his defense. They would really miss Thompson on that end as well, not to mention all the threes.

“It’s not good, but I’m going to do what I have to do to get out there,” Thompson said. “That’s something you definitely don’t want to have trying to win an NBA Championship.”

Stephen Curry, for one, isn’t worried about Thompson.

“He obviously didn’t do much on the floor (during Saturday’s practice), but doesn’t really need to,” Curry said. “Only worry about 5 o’clock tomorrow.”

Thompson is thinking the same thing, he knows what stage he’s on.

“It’s a Finals game, I’m going to do everything I possibly can to play,” Thompson said.

Relive it one more time: The NBA Finals Game 1 mini-movie

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals had everything.

LeBron James is playing like one of the all-time greats at his peak and dropped 51. Stephen Curry was hitting 38-foot threes. There was intensity, controversy, and eventually overtime. And even a little scuffle at the end to top it all off.

Round four of Warriors vs. Cavaliers lived up to the hype for Game 1. Watch the highlights one more time in the NBA’s mini-movie.

Then the focus turns to Game 2.

 