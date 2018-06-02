Getty Images

Klay Thompson battling high ankle sprain, “optimistic” he can play

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND — Klay Thompson wasn’t slowed in Game 1 after he returned from having J.R. Smith crash into his leg, leading to a “left lateral leg contusion.” Thompson played 39 more minutes, scored 22 points and had five threes in that stretch.

After the game, when his body cooled down, is when things changed. It became clear he was battling a high ankle sprain, according to reports.

“My ankle is just sore…” Thompson said, later adding there was “swelling, stiffness. I kind of expected it after the game ended. The adrenaline has not kicked in you aren’t moving as you were. I’ve done it before, right after it happens you can play on it. Once you stop, go to bed that night, it kinda swells up.

“I’m still optimistic for tomorrow, and I’m going to do everything I can today and tonight to get right.”

Thompson expressed frustration with the injury and the incident, although he added he didn’t think it was intentional on Smith’s part (he clearly slipped on a wet spot on the court).

The Warriors are likely without Andre Iguodala for Game 2, and they miss his defense. They would really miss Thompson on that end as well, not to mention all the threes.

“It’s not good, but I’m going to do what I have to do to get out there,” Thompson said. “That’s something you definitely don’t want to have trying to win an NBA Championship.”

“It’s a Finals game, I’m going to do everything I possibly can to play,” Thompson said.

 

 

Relive it one more time: The NBA Finals Game 1 mini-movie

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals had everything.

LeBron James is playing like one of the all-time greats at his peak and dropped 51. Stephen Curry was hitting 38-foot threes. There was intensity, controversy, and eventually overtime. And even a little scuffle at the end to top it all off.

Round four of Warriors vs. Cavaliers lived up to the hype for Game 1. Watch the highlights one more time in the NBA’s mini-movie.

Then the focus turns to Game 2.

 

Steve Kerr wants improved defense on LeBron, rebounding in Game 2

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND — The Warriors got the win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Barely. They survived is a better way to describe it — LeBron James went off for 51 points, the Cavaliers slowed down the pace, and Cleveland survived and responded to the Warriors’ runs.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr is expecting more out of his team in Game 2. Specifically in a couple of key areas.

One is on the defensive glass.

“The glaring weakness on film was our lack of aggression on the boards,” Kerr said on Friday. “That’s something we’ve got to clean up.”

Cleveland went big starting Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, and those two were given a mandate to crash the glass against the smaller Golden State lineups. It worked. The Cavaliers had 19 offensive boards — they grabbed the offensive rebound on 35.7 percent of their missed shots — and they turned that into 21 second-chance points. The Warriors know if that happens again, they may not be so fortunate to escape with a win.

The other area Kerr wants to see improvement is much easier said than done: Slow LeBron.

“Overall, we did not do a good job on LeBron, no matter who was on him,” Kerr said. “I just felt like he got to spots that he wanted to get to.”

He did. The Cavaliers forced switches to get Stephen Curry or Kevon Looney on LeBron, then let him attack. LeBron surgically carved the Warriors up. Not only did he score 51 points, but he also had eight assists — and should have had a lot more, LeBron’s teammates shot 3-of-17 from three on passes from LeBron.

The best adjustment for Golden State would be to have a healthy Andre Iguodala to add to the defensive mix, but Kerr called him doubtful for Game 2. Beyond that, the Warriors just have to make LeBron work for his buckets.

“I think we have to continue to explore different ways to defend him, putting different bodies on him,” Kerr said. “I didn’t think we were very good against him (Thursday) night. I thought he was spectacular, but I didn’t think we made it that difficult for him.

“And that’s always the challenge when you play a great player. There is this balance between accepting that he’s going to get his numbers, but making it difficult. I never felt like we got him out of any sort of comfort zone. We’ve got to do a better job of that on Sunday.”

Do that and the Warriors should have a more comfortable win. Don’t and they may not be so lucky as they were in Game 1.

Report: Add Jason Kidd’s name to list interviewing with Pistons

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

A week ago when Ed Stefanski was hired as a senior adviser to Pistons’ owner Tom Gores, former Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey was considered the clear frontrunner to be the next head coach in Detroit.

However, Stefanski wanted a more extensive search. Since then Kenny Smith of TNT,  Michigan coach John Beilein, Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, and Spurs assistant Ime Udoka have all been part of the search to get the right coach for the Pistons. Now, add Jason Kidd to the list.

Kidd was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks in the middle of last season after that team was not making the steps forward management expected with a talented roster that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Casey likely still ends up being the next coach of the Pistons, a team in a win-now place with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and a healthy Reggie Williams at the point. However, the field does seem more open now.

What has been odd about Stefanski’s search is that he is running a simultaneous search to find a general manager (Stan Van Gundy was both coach and the guy in charge of basketball operations). Traditionally a GM is hired and he picks his coach, but not in Detroit this time around.

Watch Joel Embiid getting up some shots… from the sidewalk

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
4 Comments

Joel Embiid is a man of the people.

He was making his way through the streets of Philadelphia the other day, when he stopped to put up some shots at a public court.

Well… not at the public court. Embiid knocked down a shot from the sidewalk outside the court.

Embiid has range, you’ve got to give him that.

And suddenly I am curious about his tennis game.