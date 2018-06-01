Getty Images

Coroner’s report finds drugs, alcohol in Rasual Butler’s system before fatal crash

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 9:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Back in late January, a car driven by former NBA player Rasual Butler lost control, flipped and hit a wall, killing himself and his wife, R&B singer Leah LaBelle (you may remember her from American Idol in 2004). It was a tragedy for a player beloved and respected by both teammates and opponents. Butler was just 38.

Friday the coroner’s report was released and it pointed to drugs and alcohol as the cause of the 2 a.m. one-car accident. From ESPN:

An autopsy report shows former NBA player Rasual Butler had both drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the single-vehicle crash that killed him and his wife on Jan 31.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office reports reveals alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamie and oxycodone were in Butler’s system. An empty tequila bottle was also found in the back seat of the Range Rover he was driving.

Butler grew up in Philly and was a playground legend in Philly, then he played four years at LaSalle University. He was drafted in the second round by the Miami Heat back in 2004, went on to play 13 NBA seasons (for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Wizards, Pacers, and most recently in 2015-16 for the Spurs) as a swingman who could defend, hit threes, play within the system and be solid every night. Last season he played in Ice Cube’s Big3 league.

 

No suspension for Tristan Thompson, $25,000 fine, ejection foul downgraded

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 10:52 PM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND — The NBA got this one right.

Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and for shoving the basketball in the face of Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green,” the NBA announced late Friday. There was no suspension, as had been feared by the Cavaliers.

More than that, the Flagrant II foul on Shaun Livingston that led to his ejection was downgraded to a Flagrant I.

That’s the right call if you watch the play, Tony Brothers was far too quick with the hook.

https://twitter.com/RealGM/status/10023947153781268

Thompson took offense to Livingston taking a shot in a 10-point, decided game with 2.6 seconds left.

“I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken,” Thompson said. “I mean, it’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA: If you’re up by 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot. I made the contest, and next thing I know I was being kicked out for making a contest that we learn in training camp. I don’t know why I got thrown out.”

It is an unspoken rule, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr feels differently — he doesn’t want his team to take the turnover there, so he tells them to shoot it. He said Saturday that if there is time on the clock and “the game tells us to take a shot, we’ll take a shot.” Kerr doesn’t want dunks and showboating, but he’s not a fan of the NBA’s unwritten rules.

It will be interesting to see how the energy from that final play carries over to Game 2 Sunday.

Adam Silver says no plans to change how NBA defines “rookie”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

It was a rallying cry — and a T-shirt — in Utah, and even a chant in Boston:

Ben Simmons was not a real rookie.

He was by the NBA’s rule. While Philadelphia’s Simmons was in the second year of his contract, he did not play a single minute the season before, so by the NBA’s definition he was a rookie. Just like Joel Embiid the season before. Or Blake Griffin in 2010-11. Simmons was qualified for and, most likely, will win Rookie of the Year.

Was that fair to Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, who were in the first year of their contracts? Who hadn’t spent a season around an NBA team, with NBA trainers and going over film with NBA coaches?

The question is moot. The rule is the rule. And, it’s not changing, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

“There are no plans to change it,” Silver told ESPN. “We’ve had that rule in place for some time. If we were to change the rule, we wouldn’t do it midseason. We would at least wait until the winner of the award is announced. But there have not been any discussions about changing the rule.”

A league source told ESPN that the NBA might be interested in adopting a rookie designation similar to that of Major League Baseball, where if a player competes in minimal games his rookie season due to injury, he would qualify for Rookie of the Year the next season.

However, Silver said he hasn’t had any conversations about that.

Call that the “Julius Randle rule” — he was injured 14 minutes into the first game of his rookie season and missed the rest of the campaign. He came back the next season and was not eligible for Rookie of the Year anymore because he played in an NBA Game.

We’ll see if anything comes of that. However, from the league’s perspective, all the debate about Simmons vs. Mitchell is just good for the game. People are talking, whether they are mad or not. So don’t expect anything to happen.

Reports: Pistons part way with GM Bowers, interview Michigan’s John Beilein for coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The shakeup continued as did the search for replacements in Detroit in the wake of Stan Van Gundy’s exit from the organization as head of basketball operations and coach.

Pistons’ owner Tom Gores brought in veteran NBA guys Ed Stefanski and gave him a three-year deal and the ability to hire the coach and GM — Stefanski has a lot of power. Which means his guys are coming in to get the big chairs, and the changes are not done.

First, Friday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jeff Bower — Van Gundy’s day-to-day GM — is out as the house cleaning continues.

This isn’t surprising, but the Pistons just lost a good basketball mind and another team will snap him up.

The Pistons also stayed in state and interviewed Michigan head coach John Beilein for their vacant coaching position, Wojnarowski reported.

Beilein, who twice led the Wolverines to the national championship game, has long harbored intrigue with the NBA, sources said.

Sources told ESPN that Beilein and former Toronto Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey met Thursday in Michigan with Pistons officials — a contingent that included new senior adviser Ed Stefanski and coaching search consultants Bernie Bickerstaff and Jim Lynam.

It’s still odd that Stefanski is interviewing coaches and could hire one before a GM, but it may just speak to his role and power.

Casey is considered the clear frontrunner for the coaching job, but interviewing Beilein will play well in Michigan.

Beilein is a gifted offensive coach, and you can hire a defensive-minded assistant. He has the right temperament to be an NBA coach. The question with all guys making this leap, can he handle going from being the man with the power to just being a coach. In the NBA, the coach is the CEO of the program with a lot of power over players and everything down to what shoes the team wears. In the NBA, the players have far more power, and then there’s the GM. It’s more collaborative. Some guys (Brad Stevens, Quin Snyder) can make that leap. Some can’t. It’s fair to ask if Beilein can check his ego at the door.

As expected, NBA Last Two Minute Report backs referees on LeBron/Durant charge/block call

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND — Did you really expect anything else?

While there were a lot of things that led to the Cavaliers losing Game 1 — shooting 27 percent from three, the J.R. Smith moment of legend, questionable transition defense — the thing that bothered the Cavaliers most was the reversal of a charging call on Kevin Durant with 36.4 seconds remaining. They could have been up two with the ball, and instead, Durant hit a couple of free throws and the game was tied.

The Cavaliers were livid that a review was triggered, however, and as expected, the NBA backed the officials in the Last Two Minute Report.

The crew was not reasonably certain whether James (CLE) was in the restricted area after an offensive foul was called against Durant (GSW). Upon replay review, it was confirmed that James was outside the restricted area. The referees also reviewed whether James was in a legal guarding position, which is an additional reviewable matter for this replay trigger. Replay showed James was not in a legal guarding position because he was turning his body and moving into Durant when contact occurred. Thus the initial call on the floor was overturned and James was assessed a blocking foul.

Many people were confused, and this is rare, but in the final two minutes officials can overturn a charge/block call upon review. However, that review can only be triggered by the question of whether the blocking player was in the restricted area or not (sort of like reviewing if a shot was a 3 or a 2).

There are two issues here.

The one that has the Cavaliers upset the most is that a review was triggered at all — LeBron James was not that close to the restricted area. To use the legal phrasing, the overturn is the fruit of a poisonous tree.

“They called a charge, right?” a visibly frustrated Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. “And LeBron was clearly four feet outside the restricted area. So it doesn’t make sense to go review something… He wasn’t close.”

If one were cynical, one would note that referees Ken Mauer and Tony Brothers made opposing calls on the play — one a block, one a charge — then they settled on the restricted area question to go look at the tape. They knew he was outside the area, they just wanted another look at it.

The second question is: Did they get the call right?

I think they did. I think it was a block. However, this was a bang-bang NBA play and it could be argued either way. NBA officials live in a gray area and this is right in the middle of it.

Steve Kerr was asked about the rule and said he’d like to see less replay in the NBA, not more. With charge/block calls in particular, I agree. Are referees going to get some wrong? Yes. Human error is part of the game — put in systems to lessen it, but it’s going to exist.

The league thought there was one missed call in the final two minutes: With 12.1 seconds left, the referees missed a Draymond Green foul out high on LeBron as he tried to get set for his last shot.

Also, the report says there was a lane violation on George Hill‘s second free throw, but that it did not impact the play.

Bottom line, as it always is with the Last Two Minutes Reports, it’s all moot. Nothing changes.

And we move on to Game 2 and see if the Cavaliers can bounce back from that punch to the gut.