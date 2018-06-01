Getty Images

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is being treated for anxiety

Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is being treated for anxiety, saying before Game 1 of the NBA Finals that the pressure-packed playoffs bring him so much joy.

He also realizes there are so many people dealing with challenges in life, so his story may help others.

Lue took a leave of absence on March 19 for health reasons and when he returned April 5 acknowledged he experienced “piercing” chest pains during two games this season.

“A lot of people are going through a lot of different things,” Lue said Thursday at Oracle Arena. “Just being able to cope with it and understand that there’s a lot of different people that have reached out since yesterday, I guess, and told me they experienced some of the same things.”

The 41-year-old Lue said he has heard from many people offering support since his ESPN interview during which he revealed the anxiety, noting he didn’t intend to reveal so much.

“To be honest, I messed up,” Lue said. “I didn’t even really know I said it.

“The biggest thing is that I feel good and talking to my doctor one of my happy places is the playoffs. That’s a good thing. So I do feel great, though.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reached out to Lue to offer his best. Kerr missed time, including during last season’s championship run, because of debilitating complications from a pair of back surgeries after the 2015 title.

Kerr said he spoke by phone and traded text messages with Lue.

“I just tried to share some of my experience when I was out last year,” Kerr said. “The main message was you can’t allow what feels like the enormity of the job to interfere with your health and your recovery and whatever you need to do. I just told him the team will still be there when you get back. But sometimes I think in this job, because there is so much passion from the fan bases and because everybody wants to win so badly, it feels bigger than it really is. So just kind of a reminder that we’re playing a sport. Get better.”

 

2018 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Marvin Bagley III is the tweener of the modern NBA

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 1, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The difference between Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Ayton in terms of production was marginal.

Bagley shot better from three. Ayton was a better rim protector. Both scored at will, overwhelmed opponents in the paint and on the glass and needed to be graded on a learning curve as passers and positional defenders, particularly against pick-and-rolls.

The difference in what they can be projected doing at the next level, however, is fairly significant, and it’s the reason why you are seeing all the hype for Ayton as a potential No. 1 pick and none of it for Bagley.

That’s because Bagley is the perfect example of a tweener in the modern NBA.

Offensively, he’s everything that you want from a small-ball five. He can dominate in the paint, he can space the floor and he is aggressive and productive on the glass. He was a walking double-double in college and it’s not hard to project him being the same in the NBA.

The problem is that he is not a five on the defensive end of the floor. He’s not a rim protector by any means, and his relatively short wingspan coupled with the fact that his skinny frame makes it easy to overpower him in the paint makes it hard to figure how he can defend that position at the next level.

As the saying goes, you are the position you can guard, so what should NBA teams do with a top four pick that plays the five but will have to guard fours?

HEIGHT: 6-foot-11
WEIGHT: 234
WINGSPAN: 7-foot-0.5 (measured two years ago)
2017-18 STATS: 21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 61.4/39.7/62.7
DRAFT RANGE: Top four

STRENGTHS

We can’t talk about Bagley without first talking about the level of athleticism that he has. He’s at the upper-echelon, even when weighted by NBA standards, and that is integral into the player that he is and what he can be at the NBA level. Bagley is an explosive leaper with a terrific second-jump, which is part of what makes him such an effective rebounder, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. Rebounding translates as well as any ability between levels, and it’s hard to imagine a world where Bagley isn’t able to get on the glass in the league.

Bagley is not just a rebounder, however. He’s a big-time scorer that was utterly dominant for long stretches of his freshman season, and the list of things that he’s able to do on that end of the floor is impressive and versatile. He’s at his best around the bucket — his PPP is 96th percentile nationally scoring at the rim — and while he was very left-hand dominant in the post while at Duke, some of that could simply be the result of opponents being unable to keep him from getting to his right shoulder.

More importantly, Bagley showed the ability to be able to stretch the floor. He shot 39.7 percent from three, and while that was a small sample size (58 attempts) and his free throw shooting was not great (62.7 percent) his stroke makes it possible to project him as a capable three-point shooter from the NBA strip. He can attack a closeout and his handle and mobility make him a threat to go coast-to-coast should he grab a defensive rebound. Throw in his ability in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop actions, and he covers all the bases for what is asked of small-ball fives on the offensive end of the floor. He’s developing enough as a passer that it he is projectable as functional in that area at the next level.

While most everyone agrees that Bagley is a fit offensively for the way the NBA is headed, the defensive side of the ball is a different story.

WEAKNESSES

The crux of the issue for Bagley is that he simply is not built to defend fives at the next level.

He, quite frankly, is not a rim protector. The physical tools back that up. He’s 6-foot-11 but he has just a 7-foot-0.5 wingspan — for comparison’s sake, Ayton’s wingspan is 7-foot-5 — and he weighs at least 25 pounds less than the elite modern fives. He’s not built to block shots and he’s not built to bang.

The numbers back that up. His collegiate block rate, when compared to some other elite big men that have been drafted in recent years, is laughable. It doesn’t even compare with players like Frank Kaminsky and Jahlil Okafor, who have proven to be defensive liabilities in the NBA:

Okafor is a dinosaur, a relic of a past area whose skill-set simply does not fit in the modern NBA and is not all that comparable with that of Bagley. He’s probably not worth using in this discussion. Kaminsky is nowhere near the athlete that Bagley is, but he’s super-skilled offensively, which has allowed him to be an effective NBA rotation player.

Which leads me to my next point: Bagley can shoot but he hardly proved himself to be a great shooter. That 39.7 percent he shot looks great from the college line, but free throw shooting has been proven to be a better indicator of potential as an NBA three-point shooter and Bagley, even dating back to his high school days, has been a low-to-mid-60s free throw shooter. He might end up being a good three-point shooter, but that is anything-but a guarantee.

Athletically, Bagley has the tools to defend on the perimeter and in space. Duke was a disaster defending pick-and-rolls this past season. It’s the major reason they were forced to play zone exclusively. As one Duke staff member told NBC Sports, “we tried a lot of different things in man […] and none of it worked,” but that is something that has to be taken in context.

  • There were a lot of bad individual defenders on Duke’s team, and they all were freshmen — Trevon Duval, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Bagley.
  • Bagley himself only played three seasons of high school ball and was allowed to do whatever he wanted at every level. His AAU program was run by his father and he never participated in any USA Basketball events. Has he ever truly been coached defensively?

Bagley’s issue on that end of the floor isn’t because he can’t defender but because he doesn’t know how to be a good defender. Ball-screen coverages can be taught, particularly when a player can move the way Bagley moves. Defensive rotations can be taught. His instincts are never going to be great on that end, but there’s no reason that Bagley cannot at the least be an average defender at the NBA level …

… as a four.

In an era where fours in the NBA are just bigger wings — where P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza are squaring off with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in one conference final while LeBron and is battling with Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown at the four, assuming that those defenses aren’t switching everything — is Bagley really skilled enough to play that role?

I’ll leave you with these facts and figures to chew on:

  • Ben Simmons was the only player 6-foot-10 or taller in the NBA this past season to average at least 15 points without averaging more than 1.0 blocks or 1.0 made threes. Bagley averaged 0.9 blocks and 0.7 threes in college.
  • Since 1996, there have been just five big men selected in the lottery that have averaged less than 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per 40 minutes: Lauri Markkanen, Trey Lyles, Domas Sabonis, Julius Randle and Derrick Williams.

NBA COMPARISON

Earlier on in the season, the comparison that I liked the most was John Collins, the Atlanta Hawks rookie that put together an impressive first season after a super-productive sophomore year at Wake Forest that was plagued by defensive issues. As the season went on, Domas Sabonis started to look like a better comparison as he grew into a contributor for the Pacers. I think Julius Randle and the role that he plays for the Lakers — something of a back-up five — makes a lot of sense now.

Bagley is a better prospect, and athlete, than all three of those players; we can use that as his floor. His ceiling? There’s an element of Amare Stoudamire in his game as well, and I don’t think it’s crazy to think that he could post numbers similar to what Stoudamire put up in his prime; his best season came in 2007 when he averaged 25.2 points, 9.1 boards and 2.1 blocks.

OUTLOOK

I think Bagley is going to end up being a very good NBA player. I think he’ll make some all-star teams, depending on which conference he ends up playing it. I think that he’ll post numbers that will make him a popular fantasy asset.

But I don’t think that he’s ever going to be the cornerstone of a franchise, not without quite a bit of help.

Let’s compare him to Deandre Ayton, because it’s easy and relevant and the two of them are dueling for a spot at the top of this year’s draft. Ayton has a defined skill-set and a defined position on both ends of the floor, one that should allow him to thrive in the modern world of the NBA where bigs are asked to protect the rim, switch onto guards, catch jobs and make threes. You take Ayton and figure the rest out because there are no requirements for who you need to put around him.

With Bagley, that’s not the case.

At the NBA level, for a team that he is featured on to win, he’s going to have to play alongside someone that can protect the rim and that can stretch the floor. If he falls to Memphis at No. 4, that might be a perfect situation for him. Marc Gasol is aging, but he’s still a guy that makes threes, can pass the ball and protects the rim. Bagley is freed up to do what he does best: Overpower people in the paint, use his athleticism to defend those smaller players on the perimeter and catch lobs at the rim. The same thing goes if he ends up on the same team as Kristaps Porzingis. Or Giannis. Or Draymond Green or DeMarcus Cousins or any of those other elite big men. Just about anyone can fit alongside players that can do what they do. That’s what makes them so good and so valuable.

Bagley will thrive if he finds a team with players that he fits alongside.

But he’s a piece to the puzzle, not the anchor you build around.

And there is a difference.

NBA players had same WTF reaction to J.R. Smith everyone else did

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was the blunder to end all blunders, the ultimate Shaqtin’ a Fool moment, and one that could have cost the Cleveland Cavaliers an NBA Finals Game 1 win. With the game tied 107-107 and 4.7 seconds left, J.R. Smith made an impressive play to get the offensive rebound off a missed George Hill free throw, only to try to dribble out the clock like the Cavaliers had the lead. Smith, a player who hasn’t turned down a shot — good or bad — in his entire NBA career, picked that moment not to shoot. LeBron James on down the Cavaliers were confused.

Every corner of the NBA Twitterverse went nuts — and that includes NBA players.

The Cavaliers lost Game 1 to the Warriors in overtime.

And J.R. Smith’s play will live on in NBA lore forever.

Cavaliers’ anger over loss turns on referees after reversed block call on LeBron

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 3:02 AM EDT
23 Comments

OAKLAND — Much of the post-loss blame game around the Cavaliers — from media and fans — turned on J.R. Smith and his brain fart to end all brain farts.

Not the Cavaliers’ players — they are angry with Ken Mauer and the officiating crew.

Angry is an understatement. Livid is closer. Filled with the rage of 1,000 white-hot suns is pretty spot on.

Let’s set the scene: Cleveland was up two with 36 seconds left in the game when Kevin Durant drove the lane. LeBron James slid over in front of him, and Durant was called with the charge.

However, then the referees — led by Ken Mauer and Tony Brothers — reviewed the call and overturned it, giving LeBron a blocking foul and Durant two free throws.

The Cavaliers lost it in that moment, and never quite got over it. Instead of Cleveland getting to eat up some clock and make it a two possession game, Durant knocked down two free throws and tied it up. The Cavaliers eventually lost Game 1 in overtime. After the game, the Cavaliers were far more focused and angry about the reversed call.

The NBA added the charge/block situation to the list of reviewable calls in the final two minutes of the game a couple of years ago. However, it is almost always just about whether a player was in or out of the restricted area.

Mauer explained the overturned call this way after the game:

“The reason for the trigger is that we had doubt as to whether or not James was in the restricted area. When over at the table, we then are allowed to determine whether or not he was in a legal guarding position. It was determined he was out of the restricted area, but he was not in a legal guarding position prior to Durant’s separate shooting motion. So we had to change it to a blocking foul.”

Upon review, it did look like a blocking foul on LeBron (although in real time it was one of those bang-bang NBA plays that can be called either way).

What frustrated LeBron — and his teammates, and Cavaliers’ nation on Twitter — was the reason for the review in the first place. LeBron was not close to the restricted area. Even in real time that was clear, so why did the officials decide this needed a review? The sense is the referees just wanted another look at it so they used the restricted area as an excuse.

“I thought I read that play just as well as I read any play in my career, defensively,” LeBron said in a very measured tone after the game. “I seen the drive, I was outside the charge line, I stepped in, took the contact. It’s a huge play. It’s a huge play… I knew I was outside the charge line, and I knew I took the hit. I don’t know what else to say…..

“We were told they were reviewing if I had my feet outside the line. And when I knew that, I was like, ‘okay, that’s going to be our ball.’ I knew I was outside the charge line, so that’s what the communication was to us. We were over on the sideline, drawing up a play, you know, to try to execute, try to go up a couple possessions.”

A frustrated and dejected Tyronn Lue after the game didn’t understand where the referees were coming from either.

“I guess the rule is you can review — you can review the call if it’s inside or outside the restricted, is the rule that I know,” Lue said. “And, I mean, they called a charge, right? And LeBron was clearly four feet outside the restricted area. So it doesn’t make sense to go review something if — the review is if he’s on the line or if he’s close to the charge circle, that’s the review. He wasn’t close. So what are we reviewing? Either call a blocking foul or call an offensive foul.

“For our team to come out and play their hearts out and compete the way we did, man, I mean, it’s bad…. And then tonight in The Finals on the biggest stage, when our team played well, played our (butt) off, man, it ain’t right. It ain’t right.”

In the moment, the Cavaliers never quite got over it, and then they compounded their mistakes in the end.

The Warriors, not shockingly, thought the referees got it right. And to a man they said they were aware that the officials can decide more than just if a guy is in or out of the restricted area.

“The blocked charge thing, last year in the regular season same play happened to me,” Durant said. “It was a block. They called it a block, and they went and reviewed it and changed it to a charge. So I knew once it was 30 seconds to go that they could review that situation. There were a couple, like goaltending and block/charge a couple years ago, they put those rules in that you could review them. Just like you can review out of bounds calls. So I knew that. I knew he was late on the drive, and I knew I had my man beat and he came over a little late.
So when they called the charge, I was surprised, but I’m glad they reviewed it.”

The Cavaliers have until Sunday to try to shake both the call and the loss off.

Maybe they do. Or maybe this is a punch to the gut from which they will be staggered for a little while longer.

Report: Sixers considering firing Bryan Colangelo over Twitter controversy

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 1:15 AM EDT
6 Comments

The storm over Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo potentially having five burner Twitter accounts — a charge he continues to deny — could cost him his job.

The Philadelphia 76ers are doing an internal investigation into the report that Colangelo, or potentially someone close to him, was running a series of anonymous Twitter accounts that slammed Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Masai Ujiri and others. Original reporting by The Ringer came up with a mountain of circumstantial evidence, but that’s not direct proof.

Colangelo once again denied any knowledge of the situation speaking to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Upon his arrival at Philadelphia International Airport, he told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark that he “stands by his (previous) statement” and is “fully unaware of anything” related to the scandal.

“I got a true sense that he needs to figure out a lot of the stuff that happened,” Clark said on Philly Sports Talk. “The Sixers are investigating him and he’s also trying to figure out what happened, I believe.”

If this is tied back to Colangelo — or his wife, who has become a focus — it likely will cost the GM his job. The Sixers are considering that, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

As a Philadelphia 76ers internal probe into anonymous Twitter accounts has become increasingly focused on the wife of president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo, franchise ownership is seriously considering Colangelo’s dismissal, league sources told ESPN.

Colangelo, a two-time past NBA Executive of the Year, has discussed with ownership and upper management the possibility that his wife, Barbara Bottini, may have been involved in the postings of the tweets from so-called burner accounts, league sources said.

So far, Philadelphia ownership has shown little, if any, inclination to separate Colangelo’s culpability in the matter should a family member or close associate be proven responsible for the postings, league sources said.

It is possible that Colangelo’s wife could have run these accounts without his knowledge, but she still was largely Tweeting things she heard from him. She was defending him and venting his frustrations, but that is no less damaging to Colangelo’s relationship with players and other executives around the league.

Bottom line, whether it was him or his wife is a distinction without a difference to the Sixers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I have talked to management at the 76ers and the notion here was, let’s find out what’s going on,” Silver said. “And I said, in anything we’ve dealt with over the years, I think you have to separate sort of the chatter and sort of what either fans or frankly the media are saying from the facts. And the first thing we have to do here is determine what the actual facts are in this circumstance.

“I know the first thing that (Sixers managing partner) Josh Harris and his ownership group did was when presented with that story, which I believe came as a surprise to them, was to engage an outside law firm, a New York firm, that specializes in these types of investigations and said here’s all the information we have. Our organization, all of us, are available to you, and I know that includes Bryan Colangelo. And with deliberate speed, but don’t cut any corners, let us know what’s going on.”

What’s going on is Colangelo could be losing his job.