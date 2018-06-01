Getty Images

As expected, NBA Last Two Minute Report backs referees on LeBron/Durant charge/block call

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Did you really expect anything else?

While there were a lot of things that led to the Cavaliers losing Game 1 — shooting 27 percent from three, the J.R. Smith moment of legend, questionable transition defense — the thing that bothered the Cavaliers most was the reversal of a charging call on Kevin Durant with 36.4 seconds remaining. They could have been up two with the ball, and instead, Durant hit a couple of free throws and the game was tied.

The Cavaliers were livid that a review was triggered, however, and as expected, the NBA backed the officials in the Last Two Minute Report.

The crew was not reasonably certain whether James (CLE) was in the restricted area after an offensive foul was called against Durant (GSW). Upon replay review, it was confirmed that James was outside the restricted area. The referees also reviewed whether James was in a legal guarding position, which is an additional reviewable matter for this replay trigger. Replay showed James was not in a legal guarding position because he was turning his body and moving into Durant when contact occurred. Thus the initial call on the floor was overturned and James was assessed a blocking foul.

Many people were confused, and this is rare, but in the final two minutes officials can overturn a charge/block call upon review. However, that review can only be triggered by the question of whether the blocking player was in the restricted area or not (sort of like reviewing if a shot was a 3 or a 2).

There are two issues here.

The one that has the Cavaliers upset the most is that a review was triggered at all — LeBron James was not that close to the restricted area. To use the legal phrasing, the overturn is the fruit of a poisonous tree.

“They called a charge, right?” a visibly frustrated Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. “And LeBron was clearly four feet outside the restricted area. So it doesn’t make sense to go review something… He wasn’t close.”

If one were cynical, one would note that referees Ken Mauer and Tony Brothers made opposing calls on the play — one a block, one a charge — then they settled on the restricted area question to go look at the tape. They knew he was outside the area, they just wanted another look at it.

The second question is: Did they get the call right?

I think they did. I think it was a block. However, this was a bang-bang NBA play and it could be argued either way. NBA officials live in a gray area and this is right in the middle of it.

Steve Kerr was asked about the rule and said he’d like to see less replay in the NBA, not more. With charge/block calls in particular, I agree. Are referees going to get some wrong? Yes. Human error is part of the game — put in systems to lessen it, but it’s going to exist.

Bottom line, as it always is with the Last Two Minutes Reports, it’s all moot. Nothing changes.

And we move on to Game 2 and see if the Cavaliers can bounce back from that punch to the gut.

Reports: Pistons part way with GM Bowers, interview Michigan’s John Beilein for coach

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
The shakeup continued as did the search for replacements in Detroit in the wake of Stan Van Gundy’s exit from the organization as head of basketball operations and coach.

Pistons’ owner Tom Gores brought in veteran NBA guys Ed Stefanski and gave him a three-year deal and the ability to hire the coach and GM — Stefanski has a lot of power. Which means his guys are coming in to get the big chairs, and the changes are not done.

First, Friday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jeff Bower — Van Gundy’s day-to-day GM — is out as the house cleaning continues.

This isn’t surprising, but the Pistons just lost a good basketball mind and another team will snap him up.

The Pistons also stayed in state and interviewed Michigan head coach John Beilein for their vacant coaching position, Wojnarowski reported.

Beilein, who twice led the Wolverines to the national championship game, has long harbored intrigue with the NBA, sources said.

Sources told ESPN that Beilein and former Toronto Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey met Thursday in Michigan with Pistons officials — a contingent that included new senior adviser Ed Stefanski and coaching search consultants Bernie Bickerstaff and Jim Lynam.

It’s still odd that Stefanski is interviewing coaches and could hire one before a GM, but it may just speak to his role and power.

Casey is considered the clear frontrunner for the coaching job, but interviewing Beilein will play well in Michigan.

Beilein is a gifted offensive coach, and you can hire a defensive-minded assistant. He has the right temperament to be an NBA coach. The question with all guys making this leap, can he handle going from being the man with the power to just being a coach. In the NBA, the coach is the CEO of the program with a lot of power over players and everything down to what shoes the team wears. In the NBA, the players have far more power, and then there’s the GM. It’s more collaborative. Some guys (Brad Stevens, Quin Snyder) can make that leap. Some can’t. It’s fair to ask if Beilein can check his ego at the door.

Tyronn Lue on Cavaliers: ‘We’re not broken’

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a punch to the gut for the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Or, pick another body part if you prefer.)

They got a historically amazing game out of LeBron James, who had 51 points, plus eight each of rebounds and assists. They executed a smart game plan where they slowed the pace down, crashed hard on the offensive glass, moved the ball on the offensive end, and isolated Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry, the two weakest defenders of the Warriors regular rotation. They did just about everything right.

And they still lost. In dramatic fashion.

Can the Cavaliers bounce back from that kind of brutal loss? Or are they going to go Toronto Raptors after their Game 1 loss to Cleveland a month ago?

“We’re not broken…” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “The guys’ confidence is not shaken. We have the blueprint, now we have to execute it at a high level.”

Lue was not alone in his confidence.

“If you look at Game 1, we can win this series if we play the right way,” said the Cavaliers’ point guard George Hill. “I think everyone in this locker room feels we gave one away… but we can win this series…

“I think you guys have us more demoralized than we have ourselves.”

That doesn’t mean Thursday’s loss sat well with the Cavs. Hill said he was up all night thinking about his missed free throw with 4.7 seconds left.

On that final possession, J.R. Smith‘s head-scratching decision has been America’s talking point, but Lue expects Smith to bounce back.

“JR can shake off anything,” Lue said, noting that he did grab a key offensive rebound and that got overlooked (if the Warriors got that rebound they would have had a shot to win in regulation.)

Even the Warriors don’t expect a flat Cavaliers team.

“I don’t expect them to be deflated by Sunday,” Klay Thompson said. “We know their goal was to come to Oracle and get one.”

That can still happen. However, coach Steve Kerr thinks the Warriors can do better. For one, they can force LeBron into some less efficient shots.

Then there are the offensive rebounds — Cleveland had 19, grabbing the offensive rebound on 35.7 percent of their missed shots. The Cavaliers had 21 second-chance points.

“That’s a glaring weakness in the film, our lack of aggression on the boards,” Kerr said. “That’s something we have to clean up.”

Expect the Warriors to be sharper in Game 2.

Cleveland? We’re going to learn a lot about how mentally tough this team is come Sunday night when they try to take one step forward from what happened Thursday.

 

Report: Knicks’ Ron Baker opts into $4,544,400 salary

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Ron Baker‘s crowning achievement last season was getting his face broken while Anthony Davis dunked on him.

So, of course, Baker was going to exercise his $4,544,400 player option for next season.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

It remains astounding New York gave him this contract – and rushed to do it. Baker is a hustle player, but too lacking as a shooter and distributor, and he’s sometimes overwhelmed athletically.

If Enes Kanter opts out without assurance of a long-term contract, the Knicks can still secure significant cap space. Otherwise, they’ll be limited to using the mid-level exception barring a trade.

Kevin Love won’t be suspended for leaving bench

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
OAKLAND — UPDATE: The NBA got this right: Kevin Love will not face a suspension or anything else from his Game 1 leaving of the bench. This has been reported by multiple sources and confirmed by NBC Sports. Love will be available for Game 2.

The decision on Tristan Thompson is still up in the air.

——————————-

This should not happen — Kevin Love should be there to play in Game 2 Sunday. He should not even be fined, let alone suspended, for this.

However, the NBA has a history of suspensions for plays just like this.

During the Tristan Thompson/Draymond Green scuffle at the end of overtime (after what was a ridiculous ejection by Tony Brothers), Kevin Love took a couple of steps off the bench and onto the court.

Love later said he was coming out to argue the ejection of Thompson, not due to the scuffle that followed later after Green came in and did some taunting. This video backs that up.

Either way, this is not suspension worthy. Not close. Love did not enter and escalate the situation. Adam Silver’s NBA tends to see that better than the “letter of the law” David Stern version — think Amar’e Stoudemire in 2007 with the Suns and Spurs. Then again, predicting the NBA’s fine/suspension patterns is like predicting a roulette wheel. And I suck at roulette.

Along the same lines, Thompson should not be suspended either. Fine him for shoving the ball at Green or not leaving the court in a timely manner, but it’s not suspension level either.