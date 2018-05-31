AP

Watch Stephen Curry hit a 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer vs. Cavs (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night hot, especially considering how many have picked the Golden State Warriors to in the series in four or five games.

But as they do, the Warriors came roaring back during the second quarter, complete with a Stephen Curry runner at the first half buzzer to tie things up, 56-56.

The play came after a missed Jeff Green jumper on the other end with 7.8 seconds to go. Kevin Durant grabbed the rebound and flipped it to Curry, who promptly ducked a Cavaliers defender and did this.

Via Twitter:

He’s good.

Meanwhile the Cavaliers are playing the Warriors evenly but it’s taken 24 points from LeBron James just to do so.

LeBron James with power dunk as part of monster first half

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
OAKLAND  — We had a lot of questions about the Cavaliers coming into this series: Their defense, their role players, their overall ability to hang with the Warriors.

What nobody questioned was how good LeBron James was going to be — he would be brilliant.

LeBron had 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, plus dished out four assists. And let’s not forget this dunk.

@kingjames on the attack! #NBAFinals #NBAonABC

All that had the Cavaliers tied with the Warriors 56-56 at the half.

Klay Thompson heads to locker room after J.R. Smith slides into his knee

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2018, 9:32 PM EDT
OAKLAND — This is ugly.

Cleveland’s J.R. Smith was closing out on Klay Thompson midway through the first quarter in Game 1, slips on a wet spot on the floor, and took out Thompson’s knee in an ugly way.

Thompson tried to walk it off, but couldn’t then limped back to the dressing room.

That’s not going to keep Thompson out of the game, however.

He was back out in the second quarter and seemed to be moving fairly well.

Kenny Smith could join list of broadcasters-turned-coaches

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Kenny Smith is an outsider wanting in. The Detroit Pistons could change that.

Detroit needs a new head coach and reportedly has plans to interview the TNT NBA analyst, who has no prior coaching experience.

The former first-round draft pick out of the University of North Carolina played in the NBA for a decade, making appearances with six teams. He’s mainly known for his six-year stint in Houston, where the Rockets won championships in 1994 and `95. He hung up all his jerseys in 1997 and put on a suit for TV.

During his final season, Smith made a pit stop in Detroit. He played just nine games for the Pistons.

Smith would not be the first former player to go directly from broadcasting to coaching. Nor is basketball the only sport plucking people out of the booth and plopping them down on the bench; it actually hopped on the trend late compared to baseball.

Here’s some others who paved the path from the booth to the bench:

Aaron Boone (MLB)

The current Yankees manager spent seven years behind the microphone for ESPN, analyzing what he saw rather than dictating what he wanted. A desire to return to the field was fulfilled in 2017 when New York offered Boone a three-year contract, with a team option for 2021, and he returned to the pinstriped uniform.

During his 12-year professional career, Boone played 54 games for the Yankees in 2003, hitting an ALCS-clinching home run against Boston. He mainly spent his time with the Reds – seven seasons – and joined four other teams before announcing his retirement in 2010. That’s when he made the switch to the broadcast booth.

Right now, the Yankees (35-17) have the second-best record in the majors.

Buck Martinez (MLB)

Boone actually went to Martinez for advice, because he made a similar move at the turn of the century: Player. Broadcaster. Manager. Of course, Martinez went back to broadcasting after being fired in his second season.

Martinez played for 17 years, finishing with the Blue Jays. He then became part of the club’s broadcast team. In 2001, Toronto made him its new manager.

Martinez returned to broadcasting with the Orioles. That lasted a couple of years until he took his mic back to the Blue Jays in 2010, where he remains. Martinez is in his eighth season as the team’s play-by-play announcer.

Jerry Coleman (MLB)

Managing didn’t work out too well for Coleman, either. Coleman was in broadcasting for 51 years, giving a voice to baseball until his death in 2014. He took only one year off the job: 1980.

The Padres made Coleman the team’s team manager after eight years in San Diego’s broadcasting booth. He lasted a season, leading the Padres to a 73-89 record, then went right back to where he was most comfortable: behind the microphone. There, the former four-time World Series champion covered two World Series and 18 League Championship Series.

In 2005, Coleman was given the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s annual Ford C. Frick Award that recognizes broadcasters.

Mark Jackson (NBA)

Enough baseball, back to basketball. Jackson dribbled his way through 17 years in the NBA before calling it quits in 2004. From there, he spent seven years working for ESPN until the Warriors called in 2011 with a job offer.

Jackson coached the Warriors for three seasons, leading Golden State to back-to-back playoff appearances, with young stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. But then he was fired.

Immediately after, ESPN brought Jackson back on its NBA announcing team. He has stayed there ever since and will call the 2018 NBA Finals, where his former team is defending its title.

Steve Kerr (NBA)

Here’s a success story still in the making. Kerr replaced Jackson as Warriors head coach, winning the title in his first season.

But even Kerr isn’t a stranger to the booth. Kerr had no coaching experience prior to the Golden State gig. He did play, though. He’s one of 26 players in NBA history to claim five championship titles. Kerr had also worked as an NBA executive, serving as general manager of the Suns from 2007-10.

Since he was hired away from TNT in 2014, Kerr has had the Warriors in the NBA Finals each season, and they are trying for their third title with him. The Pistons sure wouldn’t mind if Smith could replicate Kerr’s success.

NBA players’ union hires director of mental health

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The National Basketball Players Association has hired its first director of mental health and wellness.

Dr. William D. Parham will oversee the union’s new program designed to help members with mental health issues. The program will be headquartered in Los Angeles.

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts says the union has “heard our players’ stories and are making mental health a priority now.”

Earlier this season, NBA stars Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors revealed issues they’ve struggle with on and off the court. Love detailed his experience with panic attacks and anxiety. DeRozan talked about battles with depression.