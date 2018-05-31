PBT Extra: NBA Finals Preview, Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Before the season started, this is who we expected to be standing at the end of it. The road to get here was radically different — and filled with far more twists and turns — than expected. But here we are.

The Golden State Warriors vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Again.

In this PBT Extra I get into why Cleveland has no margin for error in this series, they need Kevin Love back, why the Cavs role players have to step up, how their defense needs to suddenly look sharper, and LeBron James needs to dominate. And all that may not be enough in the face of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and all things Warriors.

 

Five questions that will decide the NBA Finals

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
However, the road to get here was far different — and with far more twists and turns — than we imagined. It was the kind of season that left us with questions — including questions about how the Warriors and Cavaliers match up in the Finals.

Here are the five questions whose answer will determine the winner of the NBA Finals.

1) How challenged, how engaged will the Warriors be this series? It’s easy to say the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t need more motivation to bring their “A” game every night — they are in the NBA Finals, the biggest stage in basketball. They are four wins away from a third NBA title in four years. They are playing to be considered a dynasty.

Yet, as we have seen this all season from Golden State, if this team doesn’t feel challenged, if it doesn’t get pushed, the Warriors coast and fall bad habits, making mistakes on both ends. The question isn’t even “will they coast in the Finals” as much as “how much will they coast in the Finals?”

The Warriors are unquestionably the more talented team in this series — for the Cavaliers to have any shot the Warriors have to be party to their own demise. The best way to tell if that’s happening (outside just missed threes by Golden State) is if Cleveland can replicate what Houston did last series — take away Golden State’s off-ball movement with good switching defense, and force them into a slowed down game in the halfcourt featuring Kevin Durant isolations. The Warriors will fall into that trap, if led there. The Rockets had the defensive talent, the defensive recognition and communication to pull that off. The Cavaliers… that brings us to our next question.

2) Can Cavaliers’ defense even begin to slow down Warriors’ offense? The Cavaliers are playing better defense in the playoffs than they did the regular season — Cleveland gave up 109.5 points per 100 possessions during the season (29th in the league), but it has been down to 105.9 per 100 in the postseason (7th in the playoffs, the equivalent of 15th in the league for the season). Cleveland players are putting in the effort, or at least they are when LeBron James is putting in that effort.

None of that may matter against the Warriors.

The Rockets had success shrinking the floor, switching everything, and defending the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, but the Cavaliers do not have the same personnel to make that defense work. Cleveland doesn’t have a rim-protecting big the likes of Clint Capela who can also switch on the perimeter and hold his own. The Cavs don’t have a good matchup for Kevin Durant (not that anyone does, but Trevor Ariza did a respectable job; now the defense of Durant likely falls to Jeff Green and LeBron). They don’t have switchable wing defenders who can play a physical style, like P.J. Tucker. They don’t have anyone who can hang with the off-ball movement of Klay Thompson.

George Hill, with his length and veteran savvy, may do okay on Stephen Curry. However, expect the back cuts, split cuts, and other off-ball movements that the Rockets took away from the Warriors last round to come back. And expect a lot of finger-pointing and glaring at each other from the Cavaliers after wide open made Warriors baskets.

3) Who will be the fifth man for the Warriors? Golden State hopes Andre Iguodala will be back this series — he is out for Game 1 at least. He would help their cause, primarily as a quality defender on LeBron James (so that Kevin Durant and Draymond Green don’t have to shoulder that burden all the time). Iguodala matters — in the 2017 Finals the Warriors were +60 when he was on the court and -26 when he was not. On offense, Iguodala is a smart playmaker who keeps the motion offense going.

Shaun Livingston has been the best fifth man with the rest of the Hampton’s lineup (Curry, Durant, Thompson, Green), but he’s not as good a defender and more of a midrange shooter. Jordan Bell brings athleticism and energy, but for every good play he makes he also seems to bring a rookie mistake. Kevon Looney tries. There is just not a great fifth option without Iguodala, but how much can the Cavaliers exploit that.

4) Can the Cavaliers knock down their threes? In the regular season, the three ball accounted for 34.8 percent of Cleveland’s non-garbage time shots, fourth highest percentage in the NBA (higher than the Warriors at 31.3 percent). In the playoffs that hasn’t changed, with 35 percent of Cleveland’s shots coming from beyond the arc (second highest percentage of playoff teams).

This isn’t rocket science — the Cavaliers need a high percentage of those shots to fall. Cleveland is shooting 34.7 percent on playoff threes (non-garbage time) and that simply isn’t going to be good enough against the high-powered Warriors. LeBron James, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and every other Cavalier player taking threes has got to knock them down this series at a high clip — Cleveland doesn’t defend well enough to lock Golden State down, the only way the Cavs win is outscoring the Warriors in a shootout. Which means making a lot of threes.

5) Will LeBron’s supporting cast be anywhere near enough? Last year, the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in five games in the NBA Finals — and that was a Cleveland team that had Kyrie Irving, Channing Frye, Deron Williams, Richard Jefferson, and James Jones. None of those guys are back this season.

LeBron has had to carry an incredible burden to get this team roster to the NBA Finals.

He’s got a few veterans who have been here before — Korver, Smith, Tristan Thompson — but not as many and some not as good as who they replaced. Then there are the newcomers such as George Hill, Larry Nance Jr., and Jordan Clarkson — those guys are going to have to step up and have big series on a stage they have never been on before.

Kevin Love’s return from a concussion — his status is not known for Game 1 as of this writing — would be a big boost. He can score, he is a matchup problem, and he’s got a ring to show he can play under this kind of pressure.

Can the rest of this team? The Cavalry is not charging over the hill to save the day for LeBron, he’s got to make due with the guys around him. That just doesn’t look like it will be enough.

Celtics: Gordon Hayward undergoes surgery

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward had surgery to remove a plate and screws in his broken left leg and will be ready to start next season.

Hayward missed almost the entire season after breaking his leg in the first quarter of the season opener. The Celtics went on to reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team says his leg and ankle are sound, but the plate and screws that were implanted to help the injury heal were irritating his tendons. He is scheduled to resume basketball activities in six to eight weeks and be ready for training camp.

Also Wednesday: the Celtics said center Aron Baynes had successful surgery to repair a nasal fracture he sustained during Game 6 of the Cleveland series. He is expected to be back on the court in two to four weeks.

Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey charged with drunken driving

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — A basketball player who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Oregon.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin tells news outlets an officer pulled over 22-year-old Tyler Dorsey for driving without lights early Saturday. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol on the floor of the passenger’s side.

He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks last April, following his sophomore year at the University of Oregon.

The Hawks said in a statement that they’re still gathering information and won’t comment further at this time.

Villanova’s shooting center, Omari Spellman, staying in NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
Could national-champion Villanova send four players to the first round of the 2018 NBA draft?

Mikal Bridges is a lock. Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson are borderline.

So is Omari Spellman, and he’s giving himself a chance.

My experience in college has by far. more than anything else in my life, shaped me into the young man I am today. I have met friends that I will cherish forever. Villanova University is a very special place, and it holds an even more special place in my heart. And to my teamma- no to my brothers I will love you guys forever. Coach Wright has helped me mature as a man along with some of the best coaches in the country Kyle Neptune, Ashley Howard, George Halcovage, and Mike Nardi. I will forever appreciate everything done for me. To the Nova Nation, thank you for the support and love I have received as a member of the family and community, that is something that I will cherish forever and I know Villanova is a place I can always call home. And last, but probably the most important to me, is my mother away from home, Arleshia Davidson. We share a love and bond that will never be broken. In saying this, I would like to announce that I will forgo my final three years of college eligibility and remain in the NBA Draft! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING NOVA NATION!!!

A post shared by Omari Spellman (@omarispellman) on

Spellman played only one year at Villanova, but he redshirted before that. So, he’s old for a freshman, turning 21 in July.

At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Spellman is definitely a center. But he also shoots well from beyond the arc, making 43% of his 3.8 3-point attempts per game last season. He’ll be useful in the pick-and-pop and spotting up. NBA teams want players like the one he projects to be.

But Spellman’s weight looms over his potential. It’s down – to 254 pounds at the combine – but still an issue. Spellman isn’t quick or much of a leaper.

To his credit, Spellman compensated by reading the game well and frequently getting a step ahead of where just his athleticism would suggest. Will that translate to the NBA? Probably not immediately, as he adjusts to the more complex league. Maybe not ever, considering the NBA’s superior athleticism.

But perhaps Spellman continues to get in shape and unlocks more of his own athleticism.

He’s somewhat of a project, but he has the outline of an interesting player.