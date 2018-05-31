Getty

LeBron James’ left eye doesn’t look good after hit to face (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 11:17 PM EDT
LeBron James is superhuman, having played in every single game for the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. James started Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals in good health, but soon enough found himself struggling with some pain in his left eye.

During a play in the second quarter, James was driving down the lane with Draymond Green defending. Green went up to challenge LeBron at the rim, but wound up raking The King across the face.

That resulted in a foul on Green, as well as a technical after the Warriors big man argued that he did not, in fact, hit LeBron in the face.

James could be seen wincing, and close up photos of his left eye looked pretty gross. Warning, this might be NSFL.

I’m not sure why Green was arguing, but he earned his fourth technical of the postseason. He has three more before a suspension.

James soldiered on in the game, notching yet another 40+ point effort.

The Warriors planned their defense around LeBron’s isolations

By Dane CarbaughJun 1, 2018, 12:58 AM EDT
During Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Tyronn Lue repeatedly ran early, high pick-and-roll sets for LeBron James in order to force switches. This allowed James to then back out with the ball and attack against the likes of Al Horford and Terry Rozier instead of Marcus Morris, while also creating mismatches the rest of the Boston roster wasn’t ready for.

This plan worked like a charm — especially in crunch time — and during the last two matchups against the Celtics James scored a whopping 81 points. It helped push the Cavaliers to their fourth Street NBA finals appearance against the Warriors. At the same time, this strategy gave Golden State oodles of game film to study and learn from Boston’s mistakes.

As Game 1 got underway, the Warriors did much of what we saw them do in the last round against the Houston Rockets, who created quite a few mismatches through switches themselves. As James dribbled on the pick-and-roll to get players like Stephen Curry or Kevon Looney switched on to him, the Warriors held and pinched.

When Cleveland ran a guard across James’ man, Golden State’s guards made themselves skinny, offering little resistance to LeBron’s man. Warriors guards tried to make way for James’ defender to recover, while at the same time LeBron’s original defender employed a holding tactic, allowing the guard defender to slide through.

It was an ingenius wrinkle we saw Steve Kerr add halfway through the Rockets series, and they employed it again against LeBron on Thursday.

James, now without much room to spare, decided to play the role of the bully in the second half. As his original defender recovered or as help slid over on drives, LeBron pushed his way to the rim. He was particularly effective during the second quarter, when he made four of his five field goals from inside or directly near the painted area.

As much as we like to act as though James is superhuman, he could not spend the entire game bulldozing defenders out of the way. LeBron shot more from outside in the third quarter, and Golden State pounced. The Warriors, even when they did fully switch smaller or less appealable players onto LeBron, stayed alert of the shot clock, and several times caused havoc in Cleveland’s passing lanes with simple digs as Cavaliers players stood and watched.

Golden State played excellent help defense once LeBron took a step inside the 3-point line. The Warriors called out their switches swiftly and quickly, clearly executing a plan for when things broke down and James was barreling toward the paint. As a team, the Cavaliers shot just 27% from 3-point range, and players like Kevin Love and JR Smith were not valuable as corner shooters.

On switches, Golden State’s plan was to sell out on every Cavaliers shooter outside of LeBron at the 3-point line, making them shoot inside the arc. The result was several good switches, even from bench players, of which the Warriors used seven.

In this play above, after LeBron forced the switch on JaVale McGee, Draymond Green rushed to help from Love in the corner. McGee knew immediately to run toward Love in the corner on the switch, fully giving responsibility for LeBron to Green. The result was an excellent closeout by McGee, a missed 3-pointer for the Cavaliers, and a change of possession in favor of Golden State.

Cleveland played about as well as they could have given the situation, and they might have won if not for a few boneheaded mistakes, like not knowing what the score was at the end of regulation. Lebron scored 51 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, although the Cavaliers star racked up five of Cleveland’s 11 turnovers. James was a -13 on the night despite all his scoring, and as a team had just 18 assists compared to Golden States 31.

Defensive strategies change from game-to-game, but it will be interesting to see how the Warriors deploy this kind of defensive squeeze on LeBron in Game 2 and as the series rolls along.

Game 2 is on Sunday at 5:00 PM PST.

Warriors survive dominant LeBron James performance to take Game 1 (with a little help from J.R. Smith)

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2018, 12:13 AM EDT
OAKLAND — So tell me again how year four of the Cavaliers vs. Warriors is bad for basketball…

Overtime. LeBron James scoring 51 and looking every bit the best player of the world. Still. At age 33. Stephen Curry draining 38-foot threes on the way to 29 points. Controversy in the final minute of regulation with a reversed blocking call on LeBron. Then George Hill missing the potential game-winning free throw — and J.R. Smith gets the offensive rebound in a tie game with 4.2 seconds left and doesn’t shoot or pass to the wide-open LeBron and instead tries to dribble out the clock. It was a play that left everyone baffled.

“He thought we were up one,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said of Smith after the game. Smith was selling something different.

This game had everything a fan can want — drama, big shots, controversy, back-and-forth play — and it wasn’t even over yet after the moment Smith will never get to live down. There were five more minutes of free basketball in overtime.

The Warriors dominated overtime — going 3-of-3 from three and scoring 17 points on just eight possessions. Golden State went on to win 124-114, taking a 1-0 series lead in dramatic fashion.

The action wasn’t even over in the final seconds of a decided game — Tristan Thompson picked up a Flagrant II foul and was ejected with 2.6 seconds left. He could get a fine or suspension for his actions and not leaving the floor “in a timely manner.”

It was a wild first night of the NBA Finals.

“I know everybody has been saying and writing that it’s going to be easy. It’s not going to be easy,” Warriors coach Steve Kerry said. “We’re playing a great team. They’ve been to The Finals four years in a row, just like we have, for a reason. They have a guy who is playing basketball at a level that I’m not sure anybody’s ever seen before, when you consider everything he’s doing.”

The strange ending and loss should not overshadow LeBron’s effort. He said after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals he thinks of Game 1s as “feel out games.”

If this was just a feel out game…..

Of course, you don’t have to feel out an opponent you have seen in NBA Finals four consecutive years, LeBron knew exactly where he wanted to attack — get the switch and go at Kevon Looney or Stephen Curry in isolation. And if that doesn’t work, hit a step-back three. He did all of that and more.

LeBron was feeling confident from the moment he walked into the arena wearing a suit and shorts.

The Warriors were not dialed in defensively to start the game, giving up good looks — open threes, good looks on cuts to the rim, and the Cavaliers had seven offensive rebounds (35 percent of their missed shots) and they hung tight.

Mostly they hung because of LeBron — he was brilliant, scoring 24 points on 11 shots in the first half (and pitching in four assists, which should have been more if Jordan Clarkson could have hit anything). LeBron was a surgeon in the first half, carving the Warriors up, and at one point pushing Cleveland’s lead to 11 in the second quarter.

But after this very Curry three to end the half, it was 56-56 at the break.

The Warriors got a serious scare in the first quarter. J.R. Smith was closing out on Klay Thompson near the arc and slipped on a wet spot on the floor, and fell into Thompson’s knee. It was ugly.

Thompson limped back to the locker room, but was diagnosed as a left lateral leg contusion and he returned in the second quarter. He finished with 24 points and had five threes.

Golden State started the second half on 10-3 run, and it wasn’t only because JaVale McGee started in place of Kevon Looney. (Although McGee’s missed dunk was the levity the night needed). The Warriors played better defense and turned that into transition chances.

But the Cavaliers and LeBron would not go away. They did not fade. After a couple of LeBron James threes it was back to a tie (68-68). Warriors lead by six after the third, the Cavaliers had withstood the Warriors third-quarter punch, at least better than most.

It set up a fourth for the ages — and it set up a potentially exciting series. Game 1 lived up to the hype.

Tristan Thompson gets ejected, then punches Draymond Green (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Tristan Thompson played poorly in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

Then, with 2.6 seconds left in OT, Thompson did one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in an NBA Finals game.

Golden State, clearly about to win but needing a shot attempt to meet the shot clock, had Shaun Livingston fire off a midrange jumper as the clock wound down in overtime. Thompson stepped out to challenge, ducking his right arm underneath Livingston’s shooting arm. Thompson then gave a little chicken wing that appeared to be aimed generally at Livingston’s head, although it missed by some distance.

That caused referee Tony Brothers to immediately eject Thompson, presumably for attempting to make contact above the shoulders and as a means to get the game under control.

Then, as Thompson reacted and tried to reason with officials, Draymond Green found his way to trash talking Thompson. That set Thompson off, and eventually the Cavaliers guard threw a punch and a ball at the Warriors forward’s head.

The teams half-heartedly squared off, and it took refs a little while to sort things out. The final ruling was an ejection for Thompson, but no technical for the punch at Green. Officials said Thompson could not be charged with a technical since he had already been ejected.

Thompson absolutely connected with Green’s face, even if it was a little like Homer Simpson trying to box. A weak punch is still a punch, and it’s a feat that by itself likely warrants a one game suspension. You can’t punch other players, something the Cavaliers and Warriors are familiar with first hand. It’s made even worse for Thompson given he already was assessed a Flagrant 2, which could be downgraded tomorrow but it’s unlikely it will affect his status for Game 2.

Golden State beat Cleveland, 124-114. Game 2 is on June 3 at 5:00 PM PST in Oakland.

JR Smith thinks Cavaliers have lead, accidentally forces OT (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 11:37 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers were not ahead when they got a rebound against the Golden State Warriors with 4.5 seconds to go.

Too bad JR Smith didn’t know that.

As time wound down in regulation in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, it was up to George Hill to give the Cavaliers a lead with two free throws and several seconds left in the game.

Hill only hit one of two, missing the second. Miraculously, Cleveland wound up with the rebound on the miss. The ball found its way to Smith, who held the ball near the far sideline without knowing the Cavaliers didn’t have the lead.

Time expired, forcing overtime.

Oh, JR.

“He thought we were up one,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said of Smith after the game. Smith was selling something different.