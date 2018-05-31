AP

Kevin Love clears concussion protocol, available for Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Kevin Love did not play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The 3-point shooting big man also played in just five minutes of Game 6 after suffering a concussion which, until Thursday morning, had us wondering whether Cleveland’s second-best player would find the floor to open the 2018 NBA Finals.

Now, we have our answer.

According to a release from the Cavaliers, Love has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night in Oakland.

Love has averaged 13.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the playoffs for Cleveland this season. He’s shooting a disappointing 34.6 percent from 3-point range, although he was particularly useful from beyond the arc in closeout games vs. the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors this year.

Does Love move the needle for the Cavaliers? They played well in Game 6 and Game 7 against Boston without him, and the hope as he returns is that his presence will be purely additive.

Game 1 tips at 6:00 PM PST on Thursday.

Gameplan for Cavaliers should be to stop Klay Thompson

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
The Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors was closer than many anticipated, extending to seven games. It was more exciting than some of the prior rounds out West, but Golden State’s veil of invincibility was lifted in the process.

Now we’re getting the Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year in a row, and for many the scales have been reset in Golden State’s favor.

After watching the Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics — including a win on the road for Cleveland in Game 7 — I’m not so sure.

There’s no questioning which team has the better roster, management, and coaching staff. Those are check marks for the team from Oakland. But the Celtics series did show that Cleveland had the ability to respond, both tactically from Tyronn Lue and as Cavaliers role players finally, mercifully stepped up to the plate.

Much has been made of Cleveland needing peak performance from everyone surrounding LeBron James just to win a game in these upcoming NBA Finals, which feels like the right answer. But as we’ve seen, the Warriors can succumb to their own follies, turning the ball over, deadening their offensive attack with a lack of ball movement, and receding from the 3-point line.

The most significant variable when Golden State has underperformed during these playoffs has been Klay Thompson. The sharp-shooting guard has been up and down, notably efficient in most of the biggest wins of the postseason for the Warriors. Thompson has combined solid 3-point shooting, useful passing, and limited turnovers in wins by 10 points or more for Golden State.

Where Thompson has found trouble is when teams decide to clamp down on him from the 3-point line, leading to fewer made threes and perhaps more significantly, turnovers. During losses or in wins of nine points or fewer, Thompson’s assist-to-turnover ratio has jumped by more than half-a-turnover per assist. It’s part of a larger problem for the Warriors, who have generally struggled with changes of possession during these same types of games, playing sloppy and getting themselves into situations where they’ve needed to execute perfectly during the final quarters.

Thompson has also struggled away from Oakland, with his road splits telling much of the same story. On the road, Thompson’s assist percentage has been cut in half, his turnover ratio bumped by 30 percent, and his net rating has been negative. None of the big four for the Warriors have been particularly impressive on the road on average, but between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, Thompson’s results have been the worst, especially within the context of just how important his shooting and passing are to the general function of the Golden State offense.

The Warriors’ attack, which we think of as beautiful, flowing, and moving, has seen some stagnation over the postseason. Game 4 against the Rockets was particularly bad, with Golden State forcing shots through isolation sets for Durant, who scored 29 but shot just 36 percent from the field.

Focusing on turn-based offense hasn’t been all bad for the Warriors — Game 3 in that same series was magical for Curry, who owned the third quarter and didn’t make a single shot. But relying on pure talent is not part of Steve Kerr’s gameplan, even if the reigning champs have an abundance of it. They’d like to move the ball and win as a team, and a vital hinge in their offense is how Thompson shoots and passes the ball.

For Cleveland, locking down Thompson will be a matter of selective strategy and matchups. It’s not realistic to try and focus on one of Golden State’s stars to make the rest beat you, because they’ll do just that. But Lue and his staff might watch tape of when the Warriors have struggled and decide that forcing Thompson to do two things he hates — dribble and move away from the 3-point line — might just create a domino effect on the Warriors offense.

Golden State seems infinitely adaptable, and no doubt focusing on Thompson for a game or two will only lead to Kerr’s staff pinpointing an opening. Thompson’s struggles have been a common thread for when the Warriors play below their threshold, and while the Cavaliers might be strategizing on how to limit him, Kerr could just as well be cooking up a plan to optimize Thompson.

Game 1 tips at 6:00 PM PST on Thursday in Oakland, and the smart money still lies with the Warriors in a shortened series. These playoffs have been weird, however, and during the conference finals both teams gave us a bit of a surprise. Don’t be shocked if Thompson ends up being the key to a couple games early in the series for either team.

PBT Extra: What does this summer hold for the Houston Rockets?

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets may be haunted by “what ifs” from the Western Conference Finals, but that series showed this team is a legitimate NBA title contender.

The challenge for GM Daryl Morey and crew this summer is keeping the team together and adding a little depth.

In this PBT Extra I talk about keeping Chris Paul and Clint Capela, plus the elephant in the room of adding LeBron James to the roster.

Cavaliers have succeeded when it counts, but – for an NBA finalist – rarely otherwise

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
How good are the Cavaliers?

Good enough.

And maybe no more.

The Cavs are back in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. Cleveland has already achieved the highest reasonable standard for this team just by getting this far. The Cavaliers have nothing to apologize for.

But it’s worth acknowledging how poorly Cleveland – for a team that won its conference – rates in several measures.

Regular-season record

At 50-32, the Cavs have worst record for a finalist since the 2010 Celtics, who were also 50-32 (as were the 2007 Cavs). Nobody has had a worse record since the 49-33 New Jersey Nets in 2003.

Regular-season net rating

The Cavaliers didn’t perform as well, by point difference, as a typical 50-32 team. They won an outsized share of their close games and got blown out relatively frequently.

In all, Cleveland outscored opponents by just 1.0 point per 100 possessions – the worst mark by a finalist since the 1981 Rockets (+0.3 points per 100 possessions).

Defense

Allowing 3.3 more points per 100 possessions than league average, the Cavs had – by far – the worst regular-season defense for any finalist. In fact, it’s the worst regular-season defense for any team that won multiple playoff series.

Seed

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers are the lowest seed to make Finals since 2010 Celtics, who were also a No. 4 seed. The 2006 Mavericks and 2003 Spurs were also No. 4 seeds. The last lower-seeded team to reach the Finals was the eighth-seeded Knicks in 1999.

Playoff record

Cleveland needed seven games to beat the Pacers and another seven games to beat the Celtics, sweeping the Raptors between. Only the 2008 Celtics (20 games) and 2010 Magic (19 games) needed more games to win its conference than these Cavs (18 games).

Playoff point difference

The Cavaliers got outscored by 40 by Indiana – the third-worst scoring margin by the winning team ever in a playoff series. After routing Toronto by 56 points, the Cavs outscored the Celtics by just six.

All told, Cleveland’s playoff point difference entering the Finals (+22) is the lowest since the 1994 Knicks (+21).

The Cavaliers just kept advancing because they repeatedly came up clutch.

What appears to be clutch ability often falls apart in larger samples. But maybe these Cavs are different.

They might just know they’re too old to compete all the time, too experienced and capable to fret even playoff losses and possessing of a once-in-a-generation player – LeBron James – who has proven he can execute in the tightest of late-game situations.

This style of play might just be the right response by a flawed team in a hectic season.

Will it work against the Warriors? Doubtful. Golden State is too good to leave the Cavaliers margin for error and clutch in its own right.

But the Cavs got this far through sheer force of will, answering as many challenges as necessary. Maybe Cleveland will do the same in this series?

Either way, it’s still commendable the Cavaliers made it work this long.

Warriors playing for dynasty status in NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Are two championships and two Finals losses in four years enough to be considered a dynasty?

The Warriors don’t want that to be the question in a couple weeks – because it’d apply equally to the Cavaliers. The thought of two dynasties existing so overlapping undermines the acceptance of both.

Golden State can stake its claim to that ultimate term of team success by winning the upcoming Finals.

The Warriors, who won titles in 2015 and 2017 and lost to Cleveland in the Finals between, could earn a rare feat – three titles and another Finals appearance in four years.

Only Magic Johnson’s Lakers (1985-88 with the Celtics winning in 1986) and Bill Russell’s Celtics (1957-66 with the St. Louis Hawks winning in 1958) have done it.

Joining that elite company would make the Warriors an unquestioned dynasty.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are good and young enough that Golden State’s window isn’t closing anytime soon. The Warriors can attain dynasty status with accomplishments other than three titles and another Finals appearance in four years. Three titles and another two Finals appearances in five years would probably do the trick. Even three titles in six years might.

But Golden State obviously doesn’t want to leave its historic reputation to chance in future seasons.

The Warriors have an opportunity this year to seize their place among the greatest runs of all time.