DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid lined up for NBA Africa game in South Africa

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA will hold its Africa exhibition game in the South African capital of Pretoria on Aug. 4, the league said Thursday, with All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Joel Embiid lined up to play.

The announcement for this year’s exhibition was made by NBA vice president and managing director for Africa Amadou Gallo Fall in Johannesburg.

The NBA has held two Africa games previously, in 2015 and last year. They were both in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city and commercial hub, and pitted a team of American and international NBA stars against a team of NBA players from Africa, or with African heritage.

This time, Team World and Team Africa will play at the 8,500-seat Sun Arena in Time Square as the NBA pushes out to a new city, albeit only about 40 miles up the highway from Johannesburg.

The NBA confirmed DeRozan, who plays for the Toronto Raptors, will take part along with Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes and San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay on the Team World roster. Embiid, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, will play for Team Africa along with Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo.

Embiid, who is from Cameroon, was a product of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders development camp in South Africa in 2011.

The NBA has sought to capture a new market in Africa over recent years and Commissioner Adam Silver made the trip to Johannesburg for the inaugural Africa game in 2015. Then, Silver said the NBA was looking to hold a pre-season and ultimately a regular-season game in Africa.

The NBA also opened an academy in Senegal last year, the first in Africa.

Basketball is generally more popular in West Africa than South Africa, but South Africa’s sports facilities – the best on the continent – have drawn the NBA to the country.

The two previous Africa games in South Africa drew crowds of about 5,000 in 2015 and just over 7,000 last year.

Isaiah Thomas wants Cavaliers to beat Warriors so he can get a ring

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Isaiah Thomas played a total of 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017-18 NBA season, a fact many of us may have blanked from our memories entirely.

Indeed, the NBA has improved its reputation this year for producing the most quality, crazy stories of any major American sports league. Thus Thomas, his hip, and the massive trade that sent half of the Cavaliers roster elsewhere at the trade deadline feels distant, not only in time but in importance to the season itself.

Thomas is a free agent this summer after spending the last half of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have rooting interest as the NBA Finals get underway on Thursday night. The Cavaliers are meeting the Golden State Warriors in the Finals yet again, and Thomas is clearly on Cleveland’s side.

Via Instagram:

Of course, the context here is that Thomas is eligible for a championship ring if the Cavaliers are able to pull off the upset of the Warriors over the next few weeks.

We’re a long way from seeing Cleveland win another ring over Golden State, and we don’t know that the Cavaliers would even give Thomas a ring if they did win.

NBA Twitter got jokes, though.

Warriors, Cavs earned fourth straight NBA Finals the hard way

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Cleveland and Golden State were stressed and stretched to their limits in the conference finals this time around, leaving little time to recoup and prepare for their latest showdown in the NBA Finals.

“Splintered” is how Stephen Curry described what he feared could happen in the second quarter of Game 7 at Houston, with the Warriors pushed to the brink by the Rockets.

So, Golden State held a serious team chat and got it together at last. LeBron James willed his Cavaliers back to the big stage with another spectacular performance against Boston.

“It was a special moment for us. And I think one that we’ll look back, if we get the job done over these next two weeks, where, again, as an appreciation of all that goes into winning a championship,” Curry said Wednesday, “and doing it by committee and making sure every guy, whether you’re playing well or not, or things are going your way or not, that we all bring something to the fold that have gotten us to four straight Finals.

“And we’ve done it by appreciating everybody that’s a part of that group. I think that two and a half minutes was a special moment for us, and it should give us great momentum going into the series.”

Now, James and the Cavs and Curry and the defending champions find themselves in familiar territory, facing off in a fourth straight NBA Finals – just with far less prep time after each team played furious Game 7s on the road to get back here.

Cavs-W’s, Act IV is a little bit different, indeed. Game 1 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

King James stands in the way of a Warriors repeat, just as he did in spoiling that quest for Golden State and leading the Cavs to a championship two years ago with a Game 7 win on the Warriors’ home court, where they have currently won 17 of the last 18 postseason games.

James never counted out Golden State.

“Just going against the Warriors in the last three years in the Finals, I kind of figured or thought that they could get it done,” he said. “Just because of the 18 of a possible 21 Finals games that I’ve played against them in the last three years, I figured out that they could make it happen.”

Here are some things to watch for heading into the best-of-seven series:

JAMES’ SHOT: James isn’t ready to make any bold predictions about how great he might be in his eighth straight Finals.

Yet the way he prepares, there’s no doubt in his mind he will be ready when the ball tips.

“The level that I can play at is to be seen, but the level that I put into the game and put into my craft is who I am,” James said. “So numbers and things like that kind of take care of itself. But for me, I understand and I know how much I put into the game. So everything else is OK.”

NO REST FOR THE WEARY: With only two days between games after the Warriors eliminated the Rockets 101-92 on Monday night, Draymond Green is happy to have an opponent in Cleveland he knows so well.

“In recent years we’ve been kind of having a week off, at most, to prepare for the Finals. It’s almost a day to prepare this time,” he said. “So it definitely helps knowing the opponent, knowing, obviously, everything stops and starts with LeBron, and trying to do what we can to make things tough on him, but also take other guys out of the game.”

The Cavs finished their series Sunday at Boston, so James spent a relaxing Memorial Day Monday with family having a barbecue.

INJURY WOES: Both teams face significant injury concerns: Golden State defensive stopper and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala was ruled out for Game 1 with a bone bruise in his left knee, while Cleveland’s Kevin Love remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol with his status uncertain.

GOLDEN STATE AMONG GREATEST: James considers Golden State among the greatest teams ever, and insists each side has earned this. James is ignoring the critics who say this annual matchup might be bad for basketball.

“Teams have had their opportunities to beat the Cavs over the last four years and teams have had opportunities to beat the Warriors over the last four years,” James said. “If you want to see somebody else in the postseason then you’ve got to beat `em.”

Gameplan for Cavaliers should be to stop Klay Thompson

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
The Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors was closer than many anticipated, extending to seven games. It was more exciting than some of the prior rounds out West, but Golden State’s veil of invincibility was lifted in the process.

Now we’re getting the Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year in a row, and for many the scales have been reset in Golden State’s favor.

After watching the Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics — including a win on the road for Cleveland in Game 7 — I’m not so sure.

There’s no questioning which team has the better roster, management, and coaching staff. Those are check marks for the team from Oakland. But the Celtics series did show that Cleveland had the ability to respond, both tactically from Tyronn Lue and as Cavaliers role players finally, mercifully stepped up to the plate.

Much has been made of Cleveland needing peak performance from everyone surrounding LeBron James just to win a game in these upcoming NBA Finals, which feels like the right answer. But as we’ve seen, the Warriors can succumb to their own follies, turning the ball over, deadening their offensive attack with a lack of ball movement, and receding from the 3-point line.

The most significant variable when Golden State has underperformed during these playoffs has been Klay Thompson. The sharp-shooting guard has been up and down, notably efficient in most of the biggest wins of the postseason for the Warriors. Thompson has combined solid 3-point shooting, useful passing, and limited turnovers in wins by 10 points or more for Golden State.

Where Thompson has found trouble is when teams decide to clamp down on him from the 3-point line, leading to fewer made threes and perhaps more significantly, turnovers. During losses or in wins of nine points or fewer, Thompson’s assist-to-turnover ratio has jumped by more than half-a-turnover per assist. It’s part of a larger problem for the Warriors, who have generally struggled with changes of possession during these same types of games, playing sloppy and getting themselves into situations where they’ve needed to execute perfectly during the final quarters.

Thompson has also struggled away from Oakland, with his road splits telling much of the same story. On the road, Thompson’s assist percentage has been cut in half, his turnover ratio bumped by 30 percent, and his net rating has been negative. None of the big four for the Warriors have been particularly impressive on the road on average, but between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, Thompson’s results have been the worst, especially within the context of just how important his shooting and passing are to the general function of the Golden State offense.

The Warriors’ attack, which we think of as beautiful, flowing, and moving, has seen some stagnation over the postseason. Game 4 against the Rockets was particularly bad, with Golden State forcing shots through isolation sets for Durant, who scored 29 but shot just 36 percent from the field.

Focusing on turn-based offense hasn’t been all bad for the Warriors — Game 3 in that same series was magical for Curry, who owned the third quarter and didn’t make a single shot. But relying on pure talent is not part of Steve Kerr’s gameplan, even if the reigning champs have an abundance of it. They’d like to move the ball and win as a team, and a vital hinge in their offense is how Thompson shoots and passes the ball.

For Cleveland, locking down Thompson will be a matter of selective strategy and matchups. It’s not realistic to try and focus on one of Golden State’s stars to make the rest beat you, because they’ll do just that. But Lue and his staff might watch tape of when the Warriors have struggled and decide that forcing Thompson to do two things he hates — dribble and move away from the 3-point line — might just create a domino effect on the Warriors offense.

Golden State seems infinitely adaptable, and no doubt focusing on Thompson for a game or two will only lead to Kerr’s staff pinpointing an opening. Thompson’s struggles have been a common thread for when the Warriors play below their threshold, and while the Cavaliers might be strategizing on how to limit him, Kerr could just as well be cooking up a plan to optimize Thompson.

Game 1 tips at 6:00 PM PST on Thursday in Oakland, and the smart money still lies with the Warriors in a shortened series. These playoffs have been weird, however, and during the conference finals both teams gave us a bit of a surprise. Don’t be shocked if Thompson ends up being the key to a couple games early in the series for either team.

Kevin Love clears concussion protocol, available for Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Dane CarbaughMay 31, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Love did not play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The 3-point shooting big man also played in just five minutes of Game 6 after suffering a concussion which, until Thursday morning, had us wondering whether Cleveland’s second-best player would find the floor to open the 2018 NBA Finals.

Now, we have our answer.

According to a release from the Cavaliers, Love has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night in Oakland.

Via Twitter:

Love has averaged 13.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the playoffs for Cleveland this season. He’s shooting a disappointing 34.6 percent from 3-point range, although he was particularly useful from beyond the arc in closeout games vs. the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors this year.

Does Love move the needle for the Cavaliers? They played well in Game 6 and Game 7 against Boston without him, and the hope as he returns is that his presence will be purely additive.

Game 1 tips at 6:00 PM PST on Thursday.