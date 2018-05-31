Celtics: Gordon Hayward undergoes surgery

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward had surgery to remove a plate and screws in his broken left leg and will be ready to start next season.
Hayward missed almost the entire season after breaking his leg in the first quarter of the season opener. The Celtics went on to reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The team says his leg and ankle are sound, but the plate and screws that were implanted to help the injury heal were irritating his tendons. He is scheduled to resume basketball activities in six to eight weeks and be ready for training camp.
Also Wednesday: the Celtics said center Aron Baynes had successful surgery to repair a nasal fracture he sustained during Game 6 of the Cleveland series. He is expected to be back on the court in two to four weeks.
PBT Extra: NBA Finals Preview, Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Before the season started, this is who we expected to be standing at the end of it. The road to get here was radically different — and filled with far more twists and turns — than expected. But here we are.
The Golden State Warriors vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Again.
In this PBT Extra I get into why Cleveland has no margin for error in this series, they need Kevin Love back, why the Cavs role players have to step up, how their defense needs to suddenly look sharper, and LeBron James needs to dominate. And all that may not be enough in the face of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and all things Warriors.
Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey charged with drunken driving
ATLANTA (AP) — A basketball player who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Oregon.
Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin tells news outlets an officer pulled over 22-year-old Tyler Dorsey for driving without lights early Saturday. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol on the floor of the passenger’s side.
He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks last April, following his sophomore year at the University of Oregon.
The Hawks said in a statement that they’re still gathering information and won’t comment further at this time.
Villanova’s shooting center, Omari Spellman, staying in NBA draft
Spellman played only one year at Villanova, but he redshirted before that. So, he’s old for a freshman, turning 21 in July.
At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Spellman is definitely a center. But he also shoots well from beyond the arc, making 43% of his 3.8 3-point attempts per game last season. He’ll be useful in the pick-and-pop and spotting up. NBA teams want players like the one he projects to be.
But Spellman’s weight looms over his potential. It’s down – to 254 pounds at the combine – but still an issue. Spellman isn’t quick or much of a leaper.
To his credit, Spellman compensated by reading the game well and frequently getting a step ahead of where just his athleticism would suggest. Will that translate to the NBA? Probably not immediately, as he adjusts to the more complex league. Maybe not ever, considering the NBA’s superior athleticism.
But perhaps Spellman continues to get in shape and unlocks more of his own athleticism.
He’s somewhat of a project, but he has the outline of an interesting player.
Bryan Colangelo gave press conference while suspected burner account tweeted
But plenty of sleuths aren’t waiting for Philadelphia’s findings.
Rich Hofmann of The Athletic:
Looking back, Bryan Colangelo held a media availability right before the Heat game on February 11, 2017 to address Joel Embiid’s (previously undisclosed) torn meniscus. From looking at the timestamps, it seems like during that time, Eric Jr was also tweeting during that session. pic.twitter.com/9Q1JOdrXZW
This would mean, at minimum, Colangelo wasn’t the only who tweeted from that account. Maybe he didn’t use it all. (The account replied to a tweet another user posted during the press conference, which mostly debunks the idea of a scheduled tweet.)
But the account also tweeted a lot of sensitive information about Joel Embiid’s injury that morning. The press conference announcing (some of) the details wasn’t until the evening.
So, who knew so much about Embiid and used that account?
Kevin Taddei of Did The Sixers Win?:
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini has a phone number ending in 91, almost certainly linking her to 3 of the burner accounts.
This is circumstantial evidence, not a smoking gun. Taddei found Barbara Bottini’s contact information online. If someone is out to get Colangelo, as he alleges, perhaps that person also found Bottini’s phone number and used it in attempt to frame her. If this is a plot to tarnish Colangelo, it’s years in the making. Finding and using Bottini’s phone number isn’t an inconceivable step.
There’s still much to uncover, but we now a little more about the most dramatic thing happening in the NBA this week.