Villanova’s shooting center, Omari Spellman, staying in NBA draft

Spellman played only one year at Villanova, but he redshirted before that. So, he’s old for a freshman, turning 21 in July.
At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Spellman is definitely a center. But he also shoots well from beyond the arc, making 43% of his 3.8 3-point attempts per game last season. He’ll be useful in the pick-and-pop and spotting up. NBA teams want players like the one he projects to be.
But Spellman’s weight looms over his potential. It’s down – to 254 pounds at the combine – but still an issue. Spellman isn’t quick or much of a leaper.
To his credit, Spellman compensated by reading the game well and frequently getting a step ahead of where just his athleticism would suggest. Will that translate to the NBA? Probably not immediately, as he adjusts to the more complex league. Maybe not ever, considering the NBA’s superior athleticism.
But perhaps Spellman continues to get in shape and unlocks more of his own athleticism.
He’s somewhat of a project, but he has the outline of an interesting player.
Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey charged with drunken driving
ATLANTA (AP) — A basketball player who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Oregon.
Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin tells news outlets an officer pulled over 22-year-old Tyler Dorsey for driving without lights early Saturday. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol on the floor of the passenger’s side.
He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks last April, following his sophomore year at the University of Oregon.
The Hawks said in a statement that they’re still gathering information and won’t comment further at this time.
Bryan Colangelo gave press conference while suspected burner account tweeted
But plenty of sleuths aren’t waiting for Philadelphia’s findings.
Rich Hofmann of The Athletic:
Looking back, Bryan Colangelo held a media availability right before the Heat game on February 11, 2017 to address Joel Embiid’s (previously undisclosed) torn meniscus. From looking at the timestamps, it seems like during that time, Eric Jr was also tweeting during that session. pic.twitter.com/9Q1JOdrXZW
This is circumstantial evidence, not a smoking gun. Taddei found Barbara Bottini’s contact information online. If someone is out to get Colangelo, as he alleges, perhaps that person also found Bottini’s phone number and used it in attempt to frame her. If this is a plot to tarnish Colangelo, it’s years in the making. Finding and using Bottini’s phone number isn’t an inconceivable step.
There’s still much to uncover, but we now a little more about the most dramatic thing happening in the NBA this week.
Cleveland Browns player promises to buy retweeters Cavaliers jersey if Cavs wins title
Randall was acquired by the Browns in March in a trade from Green Bay. He has posted numerous tweets in the past backing the Warriors. He responded to one skeptic by saying he would “100 percent” deliver on his pledge.
Playing for one of Cleveland’s teams, however, and openly rooting against another isn’t a wise move. Also, Randall’s boast could prove expensive, but the 25-year-old did not specify which jersey he’d purchase.
Randall intends to be courtside at Games 3 and 4 when series comes to Cleveland. Game 1 is Thursday night at Golden State.
