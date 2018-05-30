PBT Podcast: NBA Finals preview (plus Twitter burner account talk)

It’s Golden State vs. Cleveland. Again.
LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry.
Or, more accurately, LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Which is why when Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman start breaking down the 2018 NBA Finals there’s a lot of talk about what needs to go perfectly for Cleveland. They need Kevin Love back (and ideally Andre Iguodala to miss some time). They need to hit their threes. The role players have to step up. Their defense needs not to regress against a much better offense. The Cavaliers have no margin for error and they break down why.
Also, the first 10 minutes of the podcast is a discussion of the hot water Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo finds himself in after a story pointing to a lot of circumstantial evidence that he was running a series of secondary burner Twitter accounts that were critical of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Masai Ujiri others. While it’s led to a lot of jokes (and good ones), this is serious for Colangelo and the Sixers and it could cost someone their job.
