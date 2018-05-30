Getty Images

PBT Podcast: NBA Finals preview (plus Twitter burner account talk)

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
It’s Golden State vs. Cleveland. Again.

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry.

Or, more accurately, LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Which is why when Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman start breaking down the 2018 NBA Finals there’s a lot of talk about what needs to go perfectly for Cleveland. They need Kevin Love back (and ideally Andre Iguodala to miss some time). They need to hit their threes. The role players have to step up. Their defense needs not to regress against a much better offense. The Cavaliers have no margin for error and they break down why.

Also, the first 10 minutes of the podcast is a discussion of the hot water Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo finds himself in after a story pointing to a lot of circumstantial evidence that he was running a series of secondary burner Twitter accounts that were critical of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Masai Ujiri others. While it’s led to a lot of jokes (and good ones), this is serious for Colangelo and the Sixers and it could cost someone their job.

Andre Iguodala out for Warriors-Cavaliers Game 1

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
Andre Iguodala was central to the Warriors’ success against LeBron James and the Cavaliers the last three NBA Finals.

Golden State must do without Iguodala in Game 1 of these Finals tomorrow.

This is a big loss, but a relatively unsurprising one. Iguodala missed the last four games of the Western Conference finals with a knee injury that is lingering far longer than initially expected. That the Warriors ruled him out more than a full day before Game 1 hints they might not have him for Game 2 Sunday, either.

Without Iguodala, Golden State will likely turn to Kevin Durant and Draymond Green to guard LeBron – matchups that carry significant disadvantages relative to Iguodala primarily handling the assignment. Green doing it removes him as the Warriors’ best help defender and rim protector. Durant doing it reduces his energy for offense.

But Golden State still has four stars – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Durant and Green. The Warriors can withstand this loss and still win, even if the fifth player on the court – Shaun Livingston, Kevon Looney or someone else – disrupts spacing and lowers the defensive level.

Andre Iguodala’s injury opens door for LeBron James and Cavaliers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Andre Iguodala won 2015 NBA Finals MVP for holding LeBron James to 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

It’s not that Iguodala shut down LeBron. He obviously didn’t.

But Iguodala limited LeBron just enough for the Warriors to beat the Cavaliers, and voters are extremely reluctant to name a losing player Finals MVP.

Will the Warriors have Iguodala for Golden State-Cleveland IV? More importantly, will they need him?

Iguodala missed the final four games of the Western Conference finals with a knee injury Steve Kerr initially dismissed as insignificant. Golden State admittedly clearly doesn’t have a great feel for this injury.

If Iguodala misses at least part of the series, that’d give these Finals a different makeup than the last three – and give the underdog Cavs hope.

LeBron has played most of his minutes with Iguodala on the floor each of the last three Finals. But LeBron also played enough without Iguodala to build a sample (65, 69 and 89 minutes).

In each of the last three Finals, the Cavaliers’ net rating (point difference per 100 possessions) has been excellent with LeBron on the floor and Iguodala off and bad-to-terrible with both on:

Golden State still has four other stars in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Green and Durant can defend LeBron.

But putting Green on LeBron would remove the Warriors’ best help defender from that role. Putting Durant on LeBron would sap Durant’s energy for offense.

Durant dominated last year’s Finals, but the Warriors also made it easier on him. Nobody helped more than Iguodala, who took the lead in guarding LeBron.

Losing Iguodala would also help Cleveland’s defense, as it’d put a lesser shooter – usually Kevon Looney or Shaun Livingston – on the floor with the Warriors’ big four. That’d give LeBron a matchup where he could barely guard his man and play the “free safety” role that makes him so dangerous. If LeBron is roaming into passing lanes and getting steals, not only would that generate stops, it’d start Cavs fastbreaks.

Golden State should still be favored, even if Iguodala misses the entire series. Again, see the Warriors’ four stars.

But if looking for a path to a Cavaliers upset, start with Iguodala being limited or out.

Cavaliers coach plans to use “multiple guys” to defend Stephen Curry

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Slowing Kevin Durant proved to be the biggest problem for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals one year ago.

However, the Western Conference Finals were a reminder that when the Golden State offense is running through Stephen Curry, it is an unstoppable force that can essentially end games in one quarter. If you’re going to “cut off the head of the snake” with Golden State, it means containing Curry.

Expect George Hill to get the bulk of that task for Cleveland, but Tyronn Lue plans to use a number  Curry, he said to Spencer Davies of USA Today:

“Multiple guys are gonna be thrown at Steph,” Lue said. “He’s a tough player. He’s gonna take a lot of shots. He’s gonna get shots. He’s gonna make some tough shots, so we understand that.

“But we want to be physical, stay on his body. Just being alert and taking away those easy like — losing him in transition or we turn our head, he moves and he gets a three wide open or an offensive rebounds, he moves and we don’t lock into him. Those are the ones we want to take away. We just gotta make sure we take away the easy ones.”

The book on defending Curry has not changed in years — be physical with him, crowd and challenge him, and don’t let him get the clean looks in transition that get him going.

For that matter, the book on beating the Warriors hasn’t changed dramatically from when the Cavaliers did it in 2016 — slow the pace down and don’t let them get rolling in transition, be physical, force them into an isolation-heavy game not one with a lot of ball movement, attack Curry in isolation on offense, get offensive rebounds, and hit your own threes. We just saw Houston execute that plan impressively well (especially before Chris Paul went down), but when they wore down in the second halves of Games 6 and 7 the Warriors got rolling it was over.

The question is can Cleveland get anywhere near the level of execution and defense that Houston did to push the Warriors to seven games?

Mother of minor-leaguer who collapsed during game then died is suing NBA, Pistons, ownership of Grand Rapids Drive, arena

Zeke Upshaw
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
3 Comments

While playing for the Pistons’ minor-league affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court then later died. An autopsy revealed he had sudden cardiac death.

The Pistons mourned his tragic passing.

Now, comes the real-world fallout.

Statement from a law firm representing Upshaw’s mother, Jewel Upshaw:

Attorneys Crump and Hilliard and plaintiff Jewel Upshaw, Zeke’s mother, will announce a wrongful death lawsuit that will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of New York. In the final minute of a game on March 24, Zeke Upshaw crumpled face-down on the court in full cardiac arrest. Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used.

Defendants in the case will include the National Basketball Association, the Detroit Pistons Basketball Company and SSJ Group, owners of the Grand Rapids Drive, and the Deltaplex Arena, where the game was held.