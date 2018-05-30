Zeke Upshaw

Mother of minor-leaguer who collapsed during game then died is suing NBA, Pistons, ownership of Grand Rapids Drive, arena

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
1 Comment

While playing for the Pistons’ minor-league affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court then later died. An autopsy revealed he had sudden cardiac death.

The Pistons mourned his tragic passing.

Now, comes the real-world fallout.

Statement from a law firm representing Upshaw’s mother, Jewel Upshaw:

Attorneys Crump and Hilliard and plaintiff Jewel Upshaw, Zeke’s mother, will announce a wrongful death lawsuit that will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of New York. In the final minute of a game on March 24, Zeke Upshaw crumpled face-down on the court in full cardiac arrest. Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used.

Defendants in the case will include the National Basketball Association, the Detroit Pistons Basketball Company and SSJ Group, owners of the Grand Rapids Drive, and the Deltaplex Arena, where the game was held.

Andre Iguodala’s injury opens door for LeBron James and Cavaliers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Andre Iguodala won 2015 NBA Finals MVP for holding LeBron James to 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

It’s not that Iguodala shut down LeBron. He obviously didn’t.

But Iguodala limited LeBron just enough for the Warriors to beat the Cavaliers, and voters are extremely reluctant to name a losing player Finals MVP.

Will the Warriors have Iguodala for Golden State-Cleveland IV? More importantly, will they need him?

Iguodala missed the final four games of the Western Conference finals with a knee injury Steve Kerr initially dismissed as insignificant. Golden State admittedly clearly doesn’t have a great feel for this injury.

If Iguodala misses at least part of the series, that’d give these Finals a different makeup than the last three – and give the underdog Cavs hope.

LeBron has played most of his minutes with Iguodala on the floor each of the last three Finals. But LeBron also played enough without Iguodala to build a sample (65, 69 and 89 minutes).

In each of the last three Finals, the Cavaliers’ net rating has been excellent with LeBron on the floor and Iguodala off and bad-to-terrible with both on:

image

Golden State still has four other stars in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Green and Durant can defend LeBron.

But putting Green on LeBron would remove the Warriors’ best help defender from that role. Putting Durant on LeBron would sap Durant’s energy for offense.

Durant dominated last year’s Finals, but the Warriors also made it easier on him. Nobody helped more than Iguodala, who took the lead in guarding LeBron.

Losing Iguodala would also help Cleveland’s defense, as it’d put a lesser shooter – usually Kevon Looney or Shaun Livingston – on the floor with the Warriors’ big four. That’d give LeBron a matchup where he could barely guard his man and play the “free safety” role that makes him so dangerous. If LeBron is roaming into passing lanes and getting steals, not only would that generate stops, it’d start Cavs fastbreaks.

Golden State should still be favored, even if Iguodala misses the entire series. Again, see the Warriors’ four stars.

But if looking for a path to a Cavaliers upset, start with Iguodala being limited or out.

Cavaliers coach plans to use “multiple guys” to defend Stephen Curry

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Slowing Kevin Durant proved to be the biggest problem for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals one year ago.

However, the Western Conference Finals were a reminder that when the Golden State offense is running through Stephen Curry, it is an unstoppable force that can essentially end games in one quarter. If you’re going to “cut off the head of the snake” with Golden State, it means containing Curry.

Expect George Hill to get the bulk of that task for Cleveland, but Tyronn Lue plans to use a number  Curry, he said to Spencer Davies of USA Today:

“Multiple guys are gonna be thrown at Steph,” Lue said. “He’s a tough player. He’s gonna take a lot of shots. He’s gonna get shots. He’s gonna make some tough shots, so we understand that.

“But we want to be physical, stay on his body. Just being alert and taking away those easy like — losing him in transition or we turn our head, he moves and he gets a three wide open or an offensive rebounds, he moves and we don’t lock into him. Those are the ones we want to take away. We just gotta make sure we take away the easy ones.”

The book on defending Curry has not changed in years — be physical with him, crowd and challenge him, and don’t let him get the clean looks in transition that get him going.

For that matter, the book on beating the Warriors hasn’t changed dramatically from when the Cavaliers did it in 2016 — slow the pace down and don’t let them get rolling in transition, be physical, force them into an isolation-heavy game not one with a lot of ball movement, attack Curry in isolation on offense, get offensive rebounds, and hit your own threes. We just saw Houston execute that plan impressively well (especially before Chris Paul went down), but when they wore down in the second halves of Games 6 and 7 the Warriors got rolling it was over.

The question is can Cleveland get anywhere near the level of execution and defense that Houston did to push the Warriors to seven games?

76ers launch independent investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter account(s)

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
5 Comments

76ers president Bryan Colangelo allegedly ran five burner Twitter accounts – using some to sharply attack Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports:

These allegations are serious. If Colangelo ran these accounts, he violated so much trust that he’d almost certainly be fired.

Just a hunch: Colangelo either knows who ran the accounts (including the possibility he did himself) or can point investigators in the right direction. There is so much specific Colangelo-adjacent content in the tweets.

While the 76ers are taking this seriously, as they should, the rest of can stick with the jokes:

Report: Magic hire Steve Clifford as coach

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
6 Comments

Every Magic coach since Stan Van Gundy – Jacque Vaugh, Scott Skiles and Frank Vogel – has failed in Orlando.

Will former Hornets coach Steve Clifford snap the skid?

He’ll get a chance.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Clifford, who missed several weeks last season due to health issues, said he wanted to coach next season. This proves it. Not just because he took a job, but because he took this job.

Magic president Jeff Weltman hasn’t had much opportunity to overhaul a talent-lacking and unbalanced roster, and Orlando faces another bind this summer. The Magic’s top player, Aaron Gordon, will be a restricted free agent. Keeping him could require a sizable payout, and it’s not certain he fits with Orlando’s other most promising player, Jonathan Isaac. Losing Gordon would mean taking a step back while not gaining much flexibility.

It’d be really nice for the Magic if Clifford helps this team win at even a moderate rate, which would raise everyone’s trade value. Given his tenure in Charlotte, that seems possible. Clifford is a good coach – a straightforward communicator who schemes a sound defense and gets players to buy in.

Before coaching the Hornets, Clifford was Van Gundy’s assistant in Orlando under a different front office for five years. The Magic made the playoffs each of those five seasons, won a series most of them and peaked at a Finals appearance.

Orlando hasn’t returned to the postseason since.

For the Magic to break that drought, they’ll first and foremost need to upgrade the roster. But hiring Clifford is also a good step.