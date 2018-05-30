Maryland SG Kevin Huerter, likely first-rounder, staying in NBA draft

Of Rob Dauster’s three winners at the NBA combine, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo and Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie already said they’ll stay in the 2018 draft.
Now, the third – Maryland shooting guard Kevin Huerter – is doing the same.
Huerter:
First off, THANK YOU Terp Nation…for everything. The last 2 years playing for Maryland, and at Xfinity Center has been a dream come true. To all my teammates, past and current, not much needs to be said you’re all my brothers❤️ I waited last minute because I truly didn’t know what I was going to do, I love College Park and playing for Coach Turgeon, and everything else that comes with being a student at Maryland. But, I will be keeping my name in the draft, with the intent to hire an agent. So many people have helped me get to this point, but the story isn’t over. #TerpforLife❤️
Huerter projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick.
The 6-foot-7 guard is a lights-out shooter with NBA 3-point range. He made 42% of his 3s this season while hoisting more than five per game.
Overplay him beyond the arc, and he can score in mid-range or at the rim. He also keeps his head up and looks for passes as he drives.
But too many risky passes and sloppy ball-handling will limit how often teams want him to create.
Huerter must get stronger, but he’ll remain a teenager until August, making the sophomore younger than freshmen like DeAndre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba, Michael Porter Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There’s time for Huerter to develop physically.
It might not be long into the draft until Huerter gets picked, though.