Joel Embiid, Richaun Holmes, others react to Bryan Colangelo Twitter story

Back in September, Kevin Durant had some explaining to do when it was figured out he had a burner account he used to defend himself and criticize other players. Now, that’s now not even the wildest, weirdest Twitter story of the NBA season. This league has gone insane.

Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo may — and we emphasize “may” because, despite a mountain of circumstantial evidence, this is not proven — have had five Twitter burner accounts he used to defend himself, criticize players on his team, take shots at former GM Sam Hinkie, goad Sixers media and push them toward stories, and generally vent. Which would be an incredibly stupid thing for a person in a position of power to do, but then you look around the world at other people in positions of power and say, “maybe he would, stupid is winning the war.”

The Sixers Richaun Holmes was laughing.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 30, 2018

Joel Embiid, the Sixers’ star and one of the targets of some of the accounts, had some fun joking around on Twitter about this, but then added this.

Fun night on Twitter lmao.. All jokes asides I don’t believe the story. That would just be insane — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

It would be. Which is why other executives around the league seem to have doubts.

Nevertheless, Colangelo is denying he is responsible for those tweets and many league executives seem to believe this: It is hard to fathom a GM risking his job in such a reckless manner. Many are giving him the benefit of doubt on that level alone. It just doesn’t add up. https://t.co/BDn3n0os2a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

That said, there is a lot of circumstantial evidence here, both in terms of who was followed by the accounts, the timing of some things, and (as Woj reported) that much of what was said on these accounts mirrors things Colangelo allegedly said to other executives and people around the Sixers.

Nobody is sure what to believe. Check out Trevor Booker‘s timeline.

I don’t think it’s true. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) May 30, 2018

Yeah I’m looking at all the evidence now and it’s not looking good 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/kOc8w9anSP — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) May 30, 2018

Other people from the NBA just had fun with it.

You need two blue checks to confirm you are not a burner https://t.co/eZPp2KZ3hg — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018

Actually , that was back in the day. As of the new TPA (Twitter Posting Agreement ) every NBA exec gets assigned 7 burner accounts. Let me know if I can help you get a 🔥for your accounts. BTW, loved your burner account names. @moreymeister is my fave. #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/SRn6vH6PBd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018

When you really think about it, maybe ALL of us are burner accounts 🤔😭🤯 pic.twitter.com/WtF0dPFUxJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2018

