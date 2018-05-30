AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey charged with drunken driving

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

ATLANTA (AP) — A basketball player who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Oregon.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin tells news outlets an officer pulled over 22-year-old Tyler Dorsey for driving without lights early Saturday. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol on the floor of the passenger’s side.

He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Dorsey was drafted by the Hawks last April, following his sophomore year at the University of Oregon.

The Hawks said in a statement that they’re still gathering information and won’t comment further at this time.

Villanova’s shooting center, Omari Spellman, staying in NBA draft

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Could national-champion Villanova send four players to the first round of the 2018 NBA draft?

Mikal Bridges is a lock. Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson are borderline.

So is Omari Spellman, and he’s giving himself a chance.

My experience in college has by far. more than anything else in my life, shaped me into the young man I am today. I have met friends that I will cherish forever. Villanova University is a very special place, and it holds an even more special place in my heart. And to my teamma- no to my brothers I will love you guys forever. Coach Wright has helped me mature as a man along with some of the best coaches in the country Kyle Neptune, Ashley Howard, George Halcovage, and Mike Nardi. I will forever appreciate everything done for me. To the Nova Nation, thank you for the support and love I have received as a member of the family and community, that is something that I will cherish forever and I know Villanova is a place I can always call home. And last, but probably the most important to me, is my mother away from home, Arleshia Davidson. We share a love and bond that will never be broken. In saying this, I would like to announce that I will forgo my final three years of college eligibility and remain in the NBA Draft! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING NOVA NATION!!!

A post shared by Omari Spellman (@omarispellman) on

Spellman played only one year at Villanova, but he redshirted before that. So, he’s old for a freshman, turning 21 in July.

At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Spellman is definitely a center. But he also shoots well from beyond the arc, making 43% of his 3.8 3-point attempts per game last season. He’ll be useful in the pick-and-pop and spotting up. NBA teams want players like the one he projects to be.

But Spellman’s weight looms over his potential. It’s down – to 254 pounds at the combine – but still an issue. Spellman isn’t quick or much of a leaper.

To his credit, Spellman compensated by reading the game well and frequently getting a step ahead of where just his athleticism would suggest. Will that translate to the NBA? Probably not immediately, as he adjusts to the more complex league. Maybe not ever, considering the NBA’s superior athleticism.

But perhaps Spellman continues to get in shape and unlocks more of his own athleticism.

He’s somewhat of a project, but he has the outline of an interesting player.

Bryan Colangelo gave press conference while suspected burner account tweeted

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 9:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 76ers launched an independent investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter usage after the team president was linked to accounts that harshly criticized Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.

But plenty of sleuths aren’t waiting for Philadelphia’s findings.

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic:

This would mean, at minimum, Colangelo wasn’t the only who tweeted from that account. Maybe he didn’t use it all.

But the account also tweeted a lot of sensitive information about Joel Embiid’s injury that morning. The press conference announcing (some of) the details wasn’t until the evening.

So, who knew so much about Embiid and used that account?

Kevin Taddei of Did The Sixers Win?:

This is circumstantial evidence, not a smoking gun. Taddei found Barbara Bottini’s contact information online. If someone is out to get Colangelo, as he alleges, perhaps that person also found Bottini’s phone number and used it in attempt to frame her. If this is a plot to tarnish Colangelo, it’s years in the making. Finding and using Bottini’s phone number isn’t an inconceivable step.

There’s still much to uncover, but we now a little more about the most dramatic thing happening in the NBA this week.

Cleveland Browns player promises to buy retweeters Cavaliers jersey if Cavs wins title

Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini
Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall better hope LeBron James‘ postseason excellence is over.

Randall promised on Twitter that if James and the Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals he would buy a jersey for anyone who re-tweeted his post:

Randall was acquired by the Browns in March in a trade from Green Bay. He has posted numerous tweets in the past backing the Warriors. He responded to one skeptic by saying he would “100 percent” deliver on his pledge.

Playing for one of Cleveland’s teams, however, and openly rooting against another isn’t a wise move. Also, Randall’s boast could prove expensive, but the 25-year-old did not specify which jersey he’d purchase.

Randall intends to be courtside at Games 3 and 4 when series comes to Cleveland. Game 1 is Thursday night at Golden State.

PBT Extra: Just how much trouble is Sixers’ Bryan Colangelo in?

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In an NBA season that has been “Eraserhead” weird, this story is king of the mountain.

Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo may have been running five Twitter burner accounts, some of which attacked a lot of people on the team and in the NBA — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, and others. The evidence is all circumstantial, but there s a mountain of it. All if it pointing at Colangelo.

What does this mean for the Sixers heading into free agency and the LeBron sweepstakes? What does it mean for Colangelo’s job security? And what kind of world are we living in?

I try to get into all of it in this PBT Extra.