Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini

Cleveland Browns player promises to buy retweeters Cavaliers jersey if Cavs wins title

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall better hope LeBron James‘ postseason excellence is over.

Randall promised on Twitter that if James and the Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals he would buy a jersey for anyone who re-tweeted his post:

Randall was acquired by the Browns in March in a trade from Green Bay. He has posted numerous tweets in the past backing the Warriors. He responded to one skeptic by saying he would “100 percent” deliver on his pledge.

Playing for one of Cleveland’s teams, however, and openly rooting against another isn’t a wise move. Also, Randall’s boast could prove expensive, but the 25-year-old did not specify which jersey he’d purchase.

Randall intends to be courtside at Games 3 and 4 when series comes to Cleveland. Game 1 is Thursday night at Golden State.

PBT Extra: Just how much trouble is Sixers’ Bryan Colangelo in?

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In an NBA season that has been “Eraserhead” weird, this story is king of the mountain.

Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo may have been running five Twitter burner accounts, some of which attacked a lot of people on the team and in the NBA — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Makelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, and others. The evidence is all circumstantial, but there s a mountain of it. All if it pointing at Colangelo.

What does this mean for the Sixers heading into free agency and the LeBron sweepstakes? What does it mean for Colangelo’s job security? And what kind of world are we living in?

I try to get into all of it in this PBT Extra.

76ers president Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s out to get me’

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

Circumstantial evidence points to 76ers president Bryan Colangelo running five burner Twitter accounts, some of which contain biting attacks of Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.

Colangelo denied having anything to do with four of the Twitter accounts, admitting only to owning the one with no tweets. Embiid also conveyed Colangelo’s personal denial to him.

So, what’s going on?

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

The 76ers launched an independent investigation, but I don’t blame Colangelo for preemptively defending himself – if he didn’t do it. He has already become a laughingstock over this, perhaps unfairly.

That said, it seems entirely plausible someone close to Colangelo ran these accounts with the intent of sticking up for him, maybe without his knowledge. There’s just so much Colangelo-linked inside information at least alluded to in the tweets.

What if that’s the case? Will Colangelo still throw that family member or friend under the bus as “out to get” him?

Unless this is a deep plot literally years in the making to undermine Colangelo, these comments could easily worsen the situation once the truth emerges.

Report: Pistons to interview TNT’s Kenny Smith to be head coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
5 Comments

Convention seems out the window in the Pistons’ search to replace Stan Van Gundy as coach and general manager. Usually, the plan is to hire a GM, then let him pick his man as coach. The Pistons have hired Ed Stefanski as a “senior consultant” and then they have hired a couple of consultants to help him pick a coach (on a separate track from the GM).

One of the potential coaches: Kenny “the jet” Smith.

Smith isn’t just the guy running up to the big screen (and lately into the big screen) on TNT’s Inside the NBA, he was a 10-year NBA veteran point guard who won a couple of rings with the Rockets in the 1990s. He was interviewed by the Knicks for their head coaching job a couple of years ago. He knows the game.

That’s a very different skill set from being an NBA coach.

Sometimes guys plucked out of the broadcast booth make great coaches — Pat Riley, Steve Kerr — but it is a risk. The question becomes does Smith’s coaching philosophy fit with the direction the Pistons want to go? Of course, that leads to two other questions: What is Smith’s coaching philosophy? What direction do the Pistons want to go?

It’s going to be one hot summer in Detroit.

Maryland SG Kevin Huerter, likely first-rounder, staying in NBA draft

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of Rob Dauster’s three winners at the NBA combine, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo and Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie already said they’ll stay in the 2018 draft.

Now, the third – Maryland shooting guard Kevin Huerter – is doing the same.

Huerter:

Huerter projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick.

The 6-foot-7 guard is a lights-out shooter with NBA 3-point range. He made 42% of his 3s this season while hoisting more than five per game.

Overplay him beyond the arc, and he can score in mid-range or at the rim. He also keeps his head up and looks for passes as he drives.

But too many risky passes and sloppy ball-handling will limit how often teams want him to create.

Huerter must get stronger, but he’ll remain a teenager until August, making the sophomore younger than freshmen like DeAndre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba, Michael Porter Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There’s time for Huerter to develop physically.

It might not be long into the draft until Huerter gets picked, though.