Bryan Colangelo gave press conference while suspected burner account tweeted

The 76ers launched an independent investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter usage after the team president was linked to accounts that harshly criticized Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.
But plenty of sleuths aren’t waiting for Philadelphia’s findings.
Rich Hofmann of The Athletic:
This would mean, at minimum, Colangelo wasn’t the only who tweeted from that account. Maybe he didn’t use it all.
But the account also tweeted a lot of sensitive information about Joel Embiid’s injury that morning. The press conference announcing (some of) the details wasn’t until the evening.
So, who knew so much about Embiid and used that account?
Kevin Taddei of Did The Sixers Win?:
This is circumstantial evidence, not a smoking gun. Taddei found Barbara Bottini’s contact information online. If someone is out to get Colangelo, as he alleges, perhaps that person also found Bottini’s phone number and used it in attempt to frame her. If this is a plot to tarnish Colangelo, it’s years in the making. Finding and using Bottini’s phone number isn’t an inconceivable step.
There’s still much to uncover, but we now a little more about the most dramatic thing happening in the NBA this week.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall better hope LeBron James‘ postseason excellence is over.
Randall promised on Twitter that if James and the Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals he would buy a jersey for anyone who re-tweeted his post:
Randall was acquired by the Browns in March in a trade from Green Bay. He has posted numerous tweets in the past backing the Warriors. He responded to one skeptic by saying he would “100 percent” deliver on his pledge.
Playing for one of Cleveland’s teams, however, and openly rooting against another isn’t a wise move. Also, Randall’s boast could prove expensive, but the 25-year-old did not specify which jersey he’d purchase.
Randall intends to be courtside at Games 3 and 4 when series comes to Cleveland. Game 1 is Thursday night at Golden State.
In an NBA season that has been “Eraserhead” weird, this story is king of the mountain.
Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo may have been running five Twitter burner accounts, some of which attacked a lot of people on the team and in the NBA — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, and others. The evidence is all circumstantial, but there s a mountain of it. All if it pointing at Colangelo.
What does this mean for the Sixers heading into free agency and the LeBron sweepstakes? What does it mean for Colangelo’s job security? And what kind of world are we living in?
I try to get into all of it in this PBT Extra.
Circumstantial evidence points to 76ers president Bryan Colangelo running five burner Twitter accounts, some of which contain biting attacks of Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.
Colangelo denied having anything to do with four of the Twitter accounts, admitting only to owning the one with no tweets. Embiid also conveyed Colangelo’s personal denial to him.
So, what’s going on?
Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:
The 76ers launched an independent investigation, but I don’t blame Colangelo for preemptively defending himself – if he didn’t do it. He has already become a laughingstock over this, perhaps unfairly.
That said, it seems entirely plausible someone close to Colangelo ran these accounts with the intent of sticking up for him, maybe without his knowledge. There’s just so much Colangelo-linked inside information at least alluded to in the tweets.
What if that’s the case? Will Colangelo still throw that family member or friend under the bus as “out to get” him?
Unless this is a deep plot literally years in the making to undermine Colangelo, these comments could easily worsen the situation once the truth emerges.
Convention seems out the window in the Pistons’ search to replace Stan Van Gundy as coach and general manager. Usually, the plan is to hire a GM, then let him pick his man as coach. The Pistons have hired Ed Stefanski as a “senior consultant” and then they have hired a couple of consultants to help him pick a coach (on a separate track from the GM).
One of the potential coaches: Kenny “the jet” Smith.
Smith isn’t just the guy running up to the big screen (and lately into the big screen) on TNT’s Inside the NBA, he was a 10-year NBA veteran point guard who won a couple of rings with the Rockets in the 1990s. He was interviewed by the Knicks for their head coaching job a couple of years ago. He knows the game.
That’s a very different skill set from being an NBA coach.
Sometimes guys plucked out of the broadcast booth make great coaches — Pat Riley, Steve Kerr — but it is a risk. The question becomes does Smith’s coaching philosophy fit with the direction the Pistons want to go? Of course, that leads to two other questions: What is Smith’s coaching philosophy? What direction do the Pistons want to go?
It’s going to be one hot summer in Detroit.