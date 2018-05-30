Bryan Colangelo gave press conference while suspected burner account tweeted

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 76ers launched an independent investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter usage after the team president was linked to accounts that harshly criticized Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.

But plenty of sleuths aren’t waiting for Philadelphia’s findings.

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic:

Looking back, Bryan Colangelo held a media availability right before the Heat game on February 11, 2017 to address Joel Embiid’s (previously undisclosed) torn meniscus. From looking at the timestamps, it seems like during that time, Eric Jr was also tweeting during that session. pic.twitter.com/9Q1JOdrXZW — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 31, 2018

This would mean, at minimum, Colangelo wasn’t the only who tweeted from that account. Maybe he didn’t use it all.

But the account also tweeted a lot of sensitive information about Joel Embiid’s injury that morning. The press conference announcing (some of) the details wasn’t until the evening.

So, who knew so much about Embiid and used that account?

Kevin Taddei of Did The Sixers Win?:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini has a phone number ending in 91, almost certainly linking her to 3 of the burner accounts. WOW. pic.twitter.com/PQpe5GccEh — Did the Sixers win? (@DidTheSixersWin) May 31, 2018

This is circumstantial evidence, not a smoking gun. Taddei found Barbara Bottini’s contact information online. If someone is out to get Colangelo, as he alleges, perhaps that person also found Bottini’s phone number and used it in attempt to frame her. If this is a plot to tarnish Colangelo, it’s years in the making. Finding and using Bottini’s phone number isn’t an inconceivable step.

There’s still much to uncover, but we now a little more about the most dramatic thing happening in the NBA this week.