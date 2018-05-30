76ers president Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s out to get me’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Circumstantial evidence points to 76ers president Bryan Colangelo running five burner Twitter accounts, some of which contain biting attacks of Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.

Colangelo denied having anything to do with four of the Twitter accounts, admitting only to owning the one with no tweets. Embiid also conveyed Colangelo’s personal denial to him.

So, what’s going on?

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

Bryan Colangelo tells me via text: "Someone's out to get me. … This is clearly not me." Colangelo adds that he's "hopeful to resolve this soon." — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2018

The 76ers launched an independent investigation, but I don’t blame Colangelo for preemptively defending himself – if he didn’t do it. He has already become a laughingstock over this, perhaps unfairly.

That said, it seems entirely plausible someone close to Colangelo ran these accounts with the intent of sticking up for him, maybe without his knowledge. There’s just so much Colangelo-linked inside information at least alluded to in the tweets.

What if that’s the case? Will Colangelo still throw that family member or friend under the bus as “out to get” him?

Unless this is a deep plot literally years in the making to undermine Colangelo, these comments could easily worsen the situation once the truth emerges.