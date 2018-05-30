AP Photo/Matt Rourke

76ers launch independent investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter account(s)

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
76ers president Bryan Colangelo allegedly ran five burner Twitter accounts – using some to sharply attack Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Sam Hinkie, Masai Ujiri, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and others.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports:

These allegations are serious. If Colangelo ran these accounts, he violated so much trust that he’d almost certainly be fired.

Just a hunch: Colangelo either knows who ran the accounts (including the possibility he did himself) or can point investigators in the right direction. There is so much specific Colangelo-adjacent content in the tweets.

While the 76ers are taking this seriously, as they should, the rest of can stick with the jokes:

Report: Magic hire Steve Clifford as coach

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Every Magic coach since Stan Van Gundy – Jacque Vaugh, Scott Skiles and Frank Vogel – has failed in Orlando.

Will former Hornets coach Steve Clifford snap the skid?

He’ll get a chance.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Clifford, who missed several weeks last season due to health issues, said he wanted to coach next season. This proves it. Not just because he took a job, but because he took this job.

Magic president Jeff Weltman hasn’t had much opportunity to overhaul a talent-lacking and unbalanced roster, and Orlando faces another bind this summer. The Magic’s top player, Aaron Gordon, will be a restricted free agent. Keeping him could require a sizable payout, and it’s not certain he fits with Orlando’s other most promising player, Jonathan Isaac. Losing Gordon would mean taking a step back while not gaining much flexibility.

It’d be really nice for the Magic if Clifford helps this team win at even a moderate rate, which would raise everyone’s trade value. Given his tenure in Charlotte, that seems possible. Clifford is a good coach – a straightforward communicator who schemes a sound defense and gets players to buy in.

Before coaching the Hornets, Clifford was Van Gundy’s assistant in Orlando under a different front office for five years. The Magic made the playoffs each of those five seasons, won a series most of them and peaked at a Finals appearance.

Orlando hasn’t returned to the postseason since.

For the Magic to break that drought, they’ll first and foremost need to upgrade the roster. But hiring Clifford is also a good step.

Joel Embiid, Richaun Holmes, others react to Bryan Colangelo Twitter story

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2018, 7:46 AM EDT
Back in September, Kevin Durant had some explaining to do when it was figured out he had a burner account he used to defend himself and criticize other players. Now, that’s now not even the wildest, weirdest Twitter story of the NBA season. This league has gone insane.

Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo may — and we emphasize “may” because, despite a mountain of circumstantial evidence, this is not proven — have had five Twitter burner accounts he used to defend himself, criticize players on his team, take shots at former GM Sam Hinkie, goad Sixers media and push them toward stories, and generally vent. Which would be an incredibly stupid thing for a person in a position of power to do, but then you look around the world at other people in positions of power and say, “maybe he would, stupid is winning the war.”

The Sixers Richaun Holmes was laughing.

Joel Embiid, the Sixers’ star and one of the targets of some of the accounts, had some fun joking around on Twitter about this, but then added this.

It would be. Which is why other executives around the league seem to have doubts.

That said, there is a lot of circumstantial evidence here, both in terms of who was followed by the accounts, the timing of some things, and (as Woj reported) that much of what was said on these accounts mirrors things Colangelo allegedly said to other executives and people around the Sixers.

Nobody is sure what to believe. Check out Trevor Booker‘s timeline.

Other people from the NBA just had fun with it.

Joel Embiid to alleged Bryan Colangelo burner account: ‘Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU’

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
76ers president Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner Twitter accounts repeatedly bashed Joel Embiid – for concealing an injury from the team, for dancing at a Meek Mill concert while hurt, for “playing like a toddler having tantrums,” for being too egotistical, for being lazy, for being selfish, for being “distracted by models and social media” and for “big selfish baby.”

That won’t stop Embiid from getting his jokes off.

Embiid:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If it turns out Colangelo wasn’t behind these accounts, Embiid can shrug this off as a joke (and relish all the attention he got in the interim).

If Colangelo tweeted all those things, Embiid’s point about Sam Hinkie being smarter speaks for itself. That would also mean Colangelo dug his hole even deeper by lying to his star player in this time of crisis.

Does 76ers president Bryan Colangelo run multiple Twitter accounts critical of Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Masai Ujiri and many others?

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Kevin Durant got caught last summer using a burner Twitter account.

The Warriors star might be off the hook now.

76ers president Bryan Colangelo – who was best known for admitting to tanking while running the Raptors and succeeding Sam Hinkie in Philadelphia – is suspected of using five Twitter accounts unattached to his real name. And the tweets from those accounts sure are juicy.

Ben Detrick of The Ringer:

The five accounts pinpointed by the unnamed source included one that followed media members, Sixers employees, and NBA agents but never tweets (its handle is @phila1234567, and it has no account name), and four that have posted tweets or replied to other users. Of those, one was active between April 2016 and May 2017 (its account name is Eric jr, and its handle is @AlVic40117560), two were active within the past five months (HonestAbe / @Honesta34197118 and Enoughunkownsources / @Enoughunkownso1), and one was posting several times a day (Still Balling / @s_bonhams) and as recently as last week.

On Tuesday, May 22, I emailed the Sixers and shared the names of two of the accounts, phila1234567 and Eric jr (I did not disclose our suspicions about the other three accounts, one of which, Still Balling, had been active earlier that day; I did this to see whether the partial disclosure would trigger any changes to the other accounts). On a follow-up call that day, Philadelphia’s media representative told me that he would ask Colangelo whether he had any information about the two accounts.

That afternoon, within hours of the call, all three of the accounts I hadn’t discussed with the team switched from public to private, effectively taking them offline—including one (HonestAbe) that hadn’t been active since December. The Still Balling account, which had been tweeting daily, has not posted since the morning of the 22nd (I had already been following Still Balling with an anonymous account of my own, which allowed me to see activity after it went private). Since I contacted the Sixers, Still Balling has unfollowed 37 accounts with ties to Colangelo, including several of his son’s college basketball teammates, a former coach from his son’s high school, and an account that shares the same name as the agent Warren LeGarie, who has represented Colangelo in the past.

Later that day, the Sixers rep called back. He confirmed that one of the accounts (@Phila1234567) did, in fact, belong to Colangelo. He said that Colangelo denied any knowledge of the Eric jr account. When I asked whether he had discussed my inquiry with anyone else in the organization that afternoon, he said that he had spoken to only one person: Colangelo.

On Tuesday, May 29, I contacted the Sixers to ask about the seemingly linked nature of all five accounts. The team responded with a statement from Colangelo:

Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.

If Colangelo has nothing to do with those accounts, this is extremely unfortunate. The circumstantial evidence Detrick provided has already convicted Colangelo in the court of public opinion, and the content from this accounts are extremely loaded if from Colangelo.

This could cost Colangelo his job, destroying trust both within the 76ers and across the NBA.

Among people bashed by the accounts, screenshots and paraphrasing via Detrick:

Brett Brown (who just signed an extension with Philadelphia)

In one particularly bizarre tweet, Still Balling even accused Brown of sidelining Fultz in order to sabotage the team. “I think that it would shorten Brett’s rope on ‘why we lost’ alibi,” the account wrote in a response to a tweet from Sixers announcer Marc Zumoff. “So Brett would rather keep him out.”

Joel Embiid (revisiting him dancing at a Meek Mill concert while injured)

Markelle Fultz (talking about his shoulder issues)

Sam Hinkie (who preceded Colangelo with the 76ers)

Masai Ujiri (who succeeded Colangelo in the Raptors’ front office)

Nerlens Noel (who had his problems in Philadelphia)

Jahlil Okafor (who Philadelphia seemingly came close to trading well before actually dealing him to the Nets)

Check out Detrick’s article for more insight into his reporting process and many more sweet, sweet tweets.