Warriors steamrolled exhausted Rockets in last two decisive second halves

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
James Harden looked gassed in the Rockets’ season-ending Game 6 loss to the Spurs last season. Though Harden defiantly insisted he was fine, Houston got him help – namely Chris Paul. Harden and Paul led the Rockets to 65 wins and a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals this year.

Then, Paul got hurt.

Houston dropped Games 6 and 7, the latter in excruciating fashion.

“In that second half, our pace wasn’t there,” Harden said. “In the third quarter, I was trying to get the guys, ‘Come on. Let’s go. Let’s go. It’s time.’

“But we didn’t have that extra juice that we needed.”

The tired Rockets got creamed in the second half of their last two games. The Warriors outscored them 64-25 in Game 6 and 58-38 in Game 7. That combined margin is the largest ever in the second half of consecutive games in a playoff series:

image

And these came in games Houston outscored Golden State in the first half! It’s not as if the Rockets were just thoroughly overmatched. They won Game 6’s first half by 10 and Game 7’s by 11.

That meant Games 6 and 7 hold the largest combined first-to-second-half swings for consecutive games in a playoff series:

image

At their best, the Rockets:

  • Pushed the pace and got slightly easier shots before the Warriors’ elite defense completely set
  • Alternated between Harden and Paul isolating when forced to face a set defense, sparing Harden energy for defense
  • Kept the rotation exceptionally tight

That all became far more difficult to impossible without Paul – and created no-win choices.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni knew Ryan Anderson was a defensive liability against Golden State. That’s why, aside from five minutes in Game 2, Anderson never played beyond garbage time in the first six games. But relying on such a limited rotation was wearing down the heavily used players.

So, D’Antoni faced a choice in Game 7: Play Anderson or place even more burden on the team’s best players?

D’Antoni played Anderson eight minutes, and the Warriors torched him. They outscored Houston by 12 with him on the floor in a nine-point win.

But sitting Anderson probably wasn’t the solution, either. Other players already looked fatigued, and divvying Anderson’s minutes among them would have only exacerbated the problem.

Golden State doesn’t give an inch. The Warriors are built to exploit nearly any flaw in their opponents.

Once Paul went down, Houston had too many and just had to choose between them.

Credit the Rockets for never quitting, but over 48 minutes, they could no longer keep up.

Andre Iguodala gets second opinion on injured knee, Kevin Love also uncertain for Warriors-Cavaliers Game 1

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
The Warriors and Rockets are squabbling over the significance of injuries to Andre Iguodala and Chris Paul in the Western Conference finals.

Unfortunately, the NBA Finals could also be reduced to an injury debate – with Iguodala and Cavaliers big Kevin Love, who missed Game 7 against the Celtics with a concussion, still ailing.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala recently got a second opinion on his injured left knee and is still trying to figure out what’s wrong, league sources told ESPN.

The 6-foot-7 swingman plans to search for a remedy in the coming days, sources said, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers is unknown.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Kevin Love remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the Finals is in question, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

Golden State would miss Iguodala, especially his defense of LeBron James.

Love isn’t an ideal fit against the Warriors, who can exploit his defensive shortcomings. But he’s Cleveland’s second-best player.

Hopefully, both Iguodala and Love return to the court by Game 1 Thursday – or if not then, sooner than later.

Jeremy Lin, DeMarcus Cousins criticize referees during Warriors-Rockets Game 7

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once got fined for criticizing the officiating of a Nets-Clippers game.

Could players get fined for criticizing officiating a game not involving their teams?

Nets guard Jeremy Lin and Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins might put it to the test with their tweets during the Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Rockets last night.

Lin:

Cousins:

Did officiating favor Golden State over Houston? Maybe. I’d want to see a holistic overview of calls and non-calls.

The Warriors definitely got away with some fouls, but so did the Rockets. The referees, to a certain degree, called a loose game overall.

Steve Kerr: Warriors would’ve beat Rockets in five if Andre Iguodala played

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
The Warriors reportedly wanted to draw the Rockets in the playoffs to shut them up.

Maybe Golden State developed an appreciation for Houston over the hard-fought seven game series. But the Warriors’ win in the Western Conference finals did not shut up the Rockets, who played the final two games without Chris Paul.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Apparently, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant during Game 7 that his team would have won the series if Paul played. While unwinding long after the win with Morton’s The Steakhouse cuisine and a cold one, Kerr responded to those words by saying, “We would have won the series in five if Iggy played.”

I mean, maybe. The Warriors went up 2-1 with Andre Iguodala then lost Game 4 by just three points and Game 5 by just four points without him. His replacements just don’t match his two-way contributions, so he could have easily been the difference in Games 4 and 5.

But Paul was a bigger loss to Houston than Iguodala was to Golden State. The Rockets lost half their stars. The Warriors still had all four of theirs. That outweighs Iguodala missing four games to Paul’s two.

Mostly, I feel if you rely so heavily on a 34-year-old Iguodala or a 33-year-old Paul with all their mileage, you shouldn’t be completely surprised if they get hurt. It’s an unfortunate outcome, but also an accepted risk.

So, quibbling over this is just an opportunity for Kerr to show the pettiness he once decried coming out of Houston.

How the Rockets’ cold shooting sunk them

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
The Rockets shot 5-for-30 (17%) on open or wide open 3-pointers in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, per NBA.com.

If those same players shot their season-long percentages, including the playoffs and last night’s disaster, based on whether the shot was open or wide open, Houston would have shot 11-for-30 (37%) – scoring 18 more points.

Player Attempts Made Expected Difference
Eric Gordon 8 2 2.9 -0.9
Trevor Ariza 7 0 2.5 -2.5
James Harden 6 1 2.3 -1.3
P.J. Tucker 5 2 2.0 0.0
Gerald Green 3 0 1.1 -1.1
Joe Johnson 1 0 0.3 -0.3
Total 30 5 11.1 -6.1

Houston lost to the Warriors by nine.