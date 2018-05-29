Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joel Embiid to alleged Bryan Colangelo burner account: ‘Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU’

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
76ers president Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner Twitter accounts repeatedly bashed Joel Embiid – for concealing an injury from the team, for dancing at a Meek Mill concert while hurt, for “playing like a toddler having tantrums,” for being too egotistical, for being lazy, for being selfish, for being “distracted by models and social media” and for “big selfish baby.”

That won’t stop Embiid from getting his jokes off.

Embiid:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If it turns out Colangelo wasn’t behind these accounts, Embiid can shrug this off as a joke (and relish all the attention he got in the interim).

If Colangelo tweeted all those things, Embiid’s point about Sam Hinkie being smarter speaks for itself. That would also mean Colangelo dug his hole even deeper by lying to his star player in this time of crisis.

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Kevin Durant got caught last summer using a burner Twitter account.

The Warriors star might be off the hook now.

76ers president Bryan Colangelo – who was best known for admitting to tanking while running the Raptors and succeeding Sam Hinkie in Philadelphia – is suspected of using five Twitter accounts unattached to his real name. And the tweets from those accounts sure are juicy.

Ben Detrick of The Ringer:

The five accounts pinpointed by the unnamed source included one that followed media members, Sixers employees, and NBA agents but never tweets (its handle is @phila1234567, and it has no account name), and four that have posted tweets or replied to other users. Of those, one was active between April 2016 and May 2017 (its account name is Eric jr, and its handle is @AlVic40117560), two were active within the past five months (HonestAbe / @Honesta34197118 and Enoughunkownsources / @Enoughunkownso1), and one was posting several times a day (Still Balling / @s_bonhams) and as recently as last week.

On Tuesday, May 22, I emailed the Sixers and shared the names of two of the accounts, phila1234567 and Eric jr (I did not disclose our suspicions about the other three accounts, one of which, Still Balling, had been active earlier that day; I did this to see whether the partial disclosure would trigger any changes to the other accounts). On a follow-up call that day, Philadelphia’s media representative told me that he would ask Colangelo whether he had any information about the two accounts.

That afternoon, within hours of the call, all three of the accounts I hadn’t discussed with the team switched from public to private, effectively taking them offline—including one (HonestAbe) that hadn’t been active since December. The Still Balling account, which had been tweeting daily, has not posted since the morning of the 22nd (I had already been following Still Balling with an anonymous account of my own, which allowed me to see activity after it went private). Since I contacted the Sixers, Still Balling has unfollowed 37 accounts with ties to Colangelo, including several of his son’s college basketball teammates, a former coach from his son’s high school, and an account that shares the same name as the agent Warren LeGarie, who has represented Colangelo in the past.

Later that day, the Sixers rep called back. He confirmed that one of the accounts (@Phila1234567) did, in fact, belong to Colangelo. He said that Colangelo denied any knowledge of the Eric jr account. When I asked whether he had discussed my inquiry with anyone else in the organization that afternoon, he said that he had spoken to only one person: Colangelo.

On Tuesday, May 29, I contacted the Sixers to ask about the seemingly linked nature of all five accounts. The team responded with a statement from Colangelo:

Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.

If Colangelo has nothing to do with those accounts, this is extremely unfortunate. The circumstantial evidence Detrick provided has already convicted Colangelo in the court of public opinion, and the content from this accounts are extremely loaded if from Colangelo.

This could cost Colangelo his job, destroying trust both within the 76ers and across the NBA.

Among people bashed by the accounts, screenshots and paraphrasing via Detrick:

Brett Brown (who just signed an extension with Philadelphia)

In one particularly bizarre tweet, Still Balling even accused Brown of sidelining Fultz in order to sabotage the team. “I think that it would shorten Brett’s rope on ‘why we lost’ alibi,” the account wrote in a response to a tweet from Sixers announcer Marc Zumoff. “So Brett would rather keep him out.”

Joel Embiid (revisiting him dancing at a Meek Mill concert while injured)

Markelle Fultz (talking about his shoulder issues)

Sam Hinkie (who preceded Colangelo with the 76ers)

Masai Ujiri (who succeeded Colangelo in the Raptors’ front office)

Nerlens Noel (who had his problems in Philadelphia)

Jahlil Okafor (who Philadelphia seemingly came close to trading well before actually dealing him to the Nets)

Check out Detrick’s article for more insight into his reporting process and many more sweet, sweet tweets.

Report: 76ers, Brett Brown agree to three-year contract extension

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Brett Brown saw the 76ers through their dark days.

Can he successfully guide them in better times?

Philadelphia will find out.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Brown and Philadelphia had been working toward an extension for a while. It’s unsurprising this got done.

The 76ers had a breakout season, winning 52 games and a first-round series over the Heat. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons give Philadelphia an even brighter future.

Brown spent most of the 76ers’ second-round series getting worked by Celtics coach Brad Stevens until inserting T.J. McConnell into the starting lineup. Although it got Philadelphia only one win, that adjustment stemmed the tide flowing against Brown.

To justify this extension, Brown must better handle the tactical adjustments that come through playoff series. His players are already good enough to advance even deeper.

It’s a different challenge than Brown faced earlier in his career. He excelled at teaching and instilling a positive culture amid losing. That quality work will get him a chance at the next task.

Brown has helped the young 76ers grow. Now, he must continue to develop with them.

Cavaliers betting long shot against Warriors in NBA Finals

Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — The odds are longer than a Stephen Curry 3-pointer, Kevin Durant‘s wingspan or Draymond Green‘s catalog of technical fouls.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are being given little – or no – chance of winning their fourth straight NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who have been installed by Las Vegas bookmakers as the heaviest favorites in the past 16 years.

Wanna bet?

The Warriors are 12-point favorites to win Thursday’s Game 1, the largest spread in a Finals game since 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

For the series, the Warriors are -800 and the Cavaliers +550 (meaning a $100 bet on the Cavs would win you $550, but it would take an $800 bet on the Warriors to win $100).

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue isn’t blinking.

“We’re all focused on winning a championship,” Lue said Tuesday before the team flew to California. “We played our best basketball going into the playoffs. We’ve gotten better and better throughout the course of the playoffs. Our main focus and our main objective is to win a championship, so we can’t worry about what the outside guys are saying and who’s being picked. We know what we have here and what we’re trying to do.”

Lue said All-Star forward Kevin Love remains in concussion protocol and his status for the series opener is in question. Love sat out Cleveland’s Game 7 win at Boston on Sunday after suffering a head injury when he and Celtics rookie forward Jayson Tatum accidentally banged heads during the opening minutes of Game 6.

Love was replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Jeff Green, who stepped up and scored 19 points as the Cavs completed their comeback after trailing 2-0 and 3-2 in the series.

Love is expected back for the Finals, and Lue needs his experience against the Warriors, who like the Cavs rallied to win the Western Conference finals by taking Game 7 on the road.

“They’ve been tested. We’ve been tested,” Lue said. “They’ve been to Game 7s. We’ve been to Game 7s. We’ve won championships and they’ve won championships, so they understand what it takes and they knew what it took.”

Unlike the past three Finals, Lue won’t have Kyrie Irving, traded to Boston last summer.

The All-Star point guard was Cleveland’s not-so-secret weapon, the one the Cavs turned to in order to spell James and keep the Warriors off-balance.

“He allowed us to go one on one against the mismatches and can’t nobody stop him one on one,” Lue said. “We’re gonna miss that, but we’re just going to have to play a different style of basketball without him being here.”

Now that’s a safe bet.

 

Rumor: Hawks, Suns have interest in Michael Beasley

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
Not a lot of people noticed — if you didn’t watch a lot of Knicks games after Kristaps Porzingis went down, nobody can blame you — but Michael Beasley had a strong season for the Knicks, primarily off the bench. He averaged 13.2 points per game, shooting 50.7 percent overall and 39.5 percent from three. He’s become a decent passer, one who at least keeps the ball moving in the offense. This was not “Beasley the unrepentant gunner” of years gone by. He’s still a horrific defender, but he looked like an NBA rotation player a lot of teams could use.

That’s a good thing heading into free agency, as Beasley happens to be. The Knicks have interest in bringing him back, but they are not alone in wanting him according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to an NBA source, the Hawks and Suns have interest in Beasley and both clubs have cap space. Beasley has a home in Atlanta and is said to be intrigued. The Suns are looking for bench scoring and a veteran to help their young core.

Of course, the question is money.

Beasley played for the veteran minimum last season ($2.3 million) and is due a raise this go around, but in what will be a tight market it is not going to be an eight-digit salary either. A few teams (the Knicks included) would need to use some of their mid-level exception to land him, while others have some cap space, but it’s hard to envision him making more than $7-$8 million (and likely less than that).

He’s not likely an early signing, but come mid to late July he will land somewhere, and next fall will help that team get some buckets.