Is round four of Warriors vs. Cavaliers one too many for fans?

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
When the dust settled from the rare two Game 7s in the conference finals, we were right back where we were last year.

And the year before that.

And the year before that.

This will be the fourth consecutive season the NBA Finals will feature the Golden State Warriors vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. While this matchup pits the best team of this era against the best player of this generation, there was a collective groan about seeing this matchup again. Still, it did lead to some good comedy from CBS:

Despite the laughs, round four does lead to a couple of questions.

Is it good for the NBA to have the same teams in four years in a row?

Will there be viewer fatigue and will ratings drop?

History suggests probably not.

The NBA has always been its most popular when it gets its biggest stars on its biggest stages, and this will be the fourth year in a row the league will have just that. LeBron James is the best player of this generation and one of the best players of any generation. Stephen Curry will go down as the best pure shooter the game has ever seen. Draymond Green is polarizing (and that’s good for ratings). The past two years, Kevin Durant has joined this mix.

With that group to sell and good storylines — plus a growing general popularity of the sport, ratings this season were up both nationally and overall in local broadcasts — more people have tuned in to watch these past three Finals than any since the Jordan era. There has not yet been fatigue.

And there wasn’t in the Jordan era, either.

Michael Jordan went to six finals in eight seasons, ratings and the popularity of the sport have never been higher. Before him (and slightly overlapping), Magic Johnson took the Lakers to nine NBA in 12 years, and people were hoping to see him go up against Larry Bird’s Celtics one more time. Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers’ three-peated and that was good for the league.

The reason is that more and more “casual” NBA fans tune into the Finals. The hard-core NBA fan may be weary of the Cavs vs. Warriors matchup and vent their frustrations on Twitter, but at this point in the season the audience is much broader. Those increased fans don’t seem to mind.

In 2017, the overall ratings and viewership were basically even with 2016 (20.4 million average viewers on ABC for games in 2017, vs. 20.3 million in 2016). However, while Game 1 of 2016 was higher, the ratings for Games 2-5 were higher in 2017. The only reason the overall ratings did as well in 2016 is it had the massive draws of Games 6 and 7 (viewership always goes up the deeper we get into a series).

Maybe this year it’s different, maybe year four is the tipping point when people start to tune out of this series.

However, there is nothing the NBA can do about it — this was earned. Both the Cavaliers and Warriors were pushed hard in the conference finals (and all season) and had to earn their trip back to the big dance with Game 7 wins on the road. Both teams also caught some breaks — nobody, not even Jordan, won rings without some luck (with health and other aspects).

Who knows what the landscape of the NBA will look like a year from now — the only thing more popular in the NBA than the Finals lately is the summer free agency/trade season. This year is shaping up to see some league-changing movement. Plus in the East, Boston and Philadelphia are on the rise and will try to assert themselves at the top of the food chain. It’s the cycle of things.

For now, it is round four of Cavaliers vs. Warriors.

We’ll see if the fans are still into this.

5 up, 5 down: LeBron is going to the Finals … again

By Dane CarbaughMay 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
5 Up, 5 Down is a biweekly column featuring the best and worst from the NBA.

The best thing that happened this week was clearly LeBron James getting to yet another NBA Finals. It’s hard to top that, especially when you consider the Cavaliers’ roster makeup and the overall management of that franchise during his time in Ohio. Thankfully — mercifully — the Conference Finals are over, and now we get to watch LeBron go up against the Golden State Warriors in a repeat of the past three season-ending matchups.

It’s not necessarily what many wanted, but it’s what we’re getting and it feeds the narrative. There’s a lot of angles to take as we move toward the Finals, many of which we’ll cover here in the coming days on PBT, but personally I’d much rather see LeBron go up against the Warriors than any other team.

So without further ado.

5 Up

LeBron is headed to yet another NBA Finals

Eight straight is just crazy. The pure willpower of LeBron James on Sunday to push the Cavaliers passed the Celtics in Game 7, all without Kevin Love due to a concussion was an absolute masterpiece. I was already partial to calling LeBron the greatest player of all-time, largely because of his dynamism as a player and because of his playoff record.

What LeBron has done this season, with one of the worst Cavaliers teams we’ve seen in a while (think about that) is nothing short of incredible. Game 7 was a crowning achievement, individually, for LeBron in that regard, as he scored, passed, and rebounded his way into yet another NBA Finals appearance.

Bo Churney Memorial Fund

Bo Churney was a former writer for several outlets, including ESPN, Turner Sports, and Hardwood Paroxysm. A pillar of Atlanta Hawks Twitter, Churney sadly took his own life last week. Friends quickly decided to set up a memorial fund for Churney to benefit an LGBTQ charity in the Atlanta area. As of writing, the fundraiser has more than $21,000 pledged.

Bo will be missed. While his death is a tragedy, his legacy will live on in the memories of those he affected while he was with us and through the donation made in his name. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

LeBron vs. the Warriors … again

Is this the storyline you wanted? If not, tough. The Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals once again, this time to take on LeBron James and, uh, Jeff Green? All kidding aside, did you really want to watch a hampered Houston Rockets team with a limping Chris Paul take on a Cleveland team that has been so wildly inconsistent it would be difficult to predict their performance game-to-game in the Finals?

Warriors vs. Cavaliers is not necessarily great for the NBA or the casual fan, but it was going to be hard to escape the inevitability of this matchup after the summer of 2016. We’re going to have to live with Golden State’s dominance and LeBron’s ownership of the Eastern Conference until something major happens to either party. Stay tuned this summer, by the way, because we could be in for a treat in that department. Meanwhile, we get to see what kind of resistance LeBron can offer to the juggernaut that is Golden State for one more year.

Kawhi Leonard staying in San Antonio?

I honestly just want this saga to end. It’s weird, and sad, and it’s glacial pace reminds me of a mid-2000s San Antonio Spurs offense. Teammate Danny Green recently told ESPN that he thinks Leonard wants to stay with the Spurs, although what that actually means is up for debate. It could just be public leverage for San Antonio to fix … whatever it is Leonard is upset about. But at least it’s something.

Give us a healthy Kawhi in San Antonio next season, please.

Suns grab No. 1 overall pick

The idea that the NBA wants it’s best markets to win the lottery is sort of ridiculous, especially when you consider how modern team ownership works these days. The league has flourished while the Clevelands and San Antonios have taken over, all the while multiple New York teams are absolutely dreadful and half the time a Los Angeles squad is unwatchable.

Phoenix has been in a bigger rut than many realize. Outside of of 48-win season in 2013-14, the Suns haven’t been good during this decade and they don’t have a clear path back to the top. They’re always rumored to be considering runs at big free agents or trades that would net them a star (Kevin Love every summer) but that typically happens after a team has a few key draft picks on the roster. There’s a glut of talent at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft, here’s hoping Phoenix makes the best of it.

5 Down

The Mavericks front office is in trouble again

This one is gross. Not grosser, I guess, just gross in that these types of stories continue to come out of the Dallas Mavericks front office. If you’re not caught up, the Dallas Morning News published a story which accused a former top account executive in the Mavs ticketing office of showing co-workers porn, rubbing himself, and creating a hostile work environment.

Dallas has hired several top HR execs and compliance folks in the wake of the big Sports Illustrated piece about their “Animal House” front office atmosphere. That won’t stop old stories from coming to light, and people keep on talking about Mark Cuban’s team from days past.

Chris Paul’s hamstring

Feel how you want about Chris Paul, but his hamstring injury is a major bummer for anyone who wanted a little bit of variety in their NBA Finals matchup this year. The Houston Rockets, surprisingly, gave the Golden State Warriors a bit more than they could handle as the Western Conference Finals got underway, and Paul was a major reason for that.

But without Paul on the floor, the Warriors had an easier path to a Finals appearance. Game 6 back in Oakland on Saturday and was a blowout for Golden State, and now the story around Paul might always be about how he was injured when his teams needed him most.

Phoenix missed out on trading for Kristaps Porzingis

Phil Jackson should have stayed in Montana. His rep can’t keep taking these hits.

The thing Larry Brown said to Trevor Ariza

The right mix between feel and hard analysis in basketball is what separates good teams from great ones, and bad teams from terrible ones. It makes all the difference in the NBA, as it does with coaching. Former New York Knicks coach Larry Brown is a Hall of Famer, but he seriously erred when he told Trevor Ariza in his second season to never shoot a 3-pointer.

Ariza was not a good shooter coming out of UCLA, and the NBA contextually was not as 3-point crazy as it is today. But still, asking a wing player to never shoot would seriously hamper any kind of offense in the 3-point era. It’s just … weird. We now know how important Ariza is to the Houston Rockets not only as a defender but as a 3-point shooter, so I guess you can’t trust everything every Hall of Fame coach has to say to you. Thank goodness Ariza revived his career in Los Angeles.

Paul George‘s agent is doing some politicking

NBA players love Russell Westbrook, but I tend to not believe anything out of an NBA agent’s mouth when the summer months start to heat up. There’s too much at stake, and most of the time agents are simply angling for some kind of leverage we may not yet be privy to.

That’s how I am approaching the recent news that says Paul George’s agent is telling folks that the Thunder wing wants to stay in Oklahoma City. Whether that’s true or not is sort of irrelevant at this point in time. It’s May, and a lot of things will change as the season continues to wrap up and people start to get into draft and free agency mode. We have heard a lot about where George wants to end up in the summer offseason, so this is just another story to add to the list.

Warriors complete one of most lopsided seven-game series in NBA history

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 12:38 AM EDT
The better team won the 2018 Western Conference finals.

I’m not sure the more deserving team won, because that’s far too complex of a question for me to fathom here.

But the Warriors are better than the Rockets.

Golden State showed that by succeeding so much over the last few years. Golden State showed that by relying on younger and less worn-down stars than 33-year-old Chris Paul, whose injury was both unfortunate but also risked. And, of course, Golden State showed that by beating Houston in this series.

It’s not just that the Warriors won. It’s how they won.

Since signing Kevin Durant, they’d gone 24-3 in the playoffs entering the conference finals. Then, they went just 4-3 against the Rockets.

Credit Houston for pushing Golden State so hard. If Paul didn’t get hurt, the Rockets might have won this series. They did a great job of getting close enough to the Warriors to eke out a series win with just a moderate number of breaks.

Houston didn’t get those breaks, not with injuries and not with fickle 3-point shooting.

As the better team, Golden State didn’t need nearly as much good fortune.

The Warriors showed their supremacy throughout the series. Despite it going the maximum seven games, Golden State still outscored Houston by 63 points. That’s the Warriors’ best mark in their last four series – the other three of which each contained two fewer losses:

  • 2018 conference finals: +63 against Rockets, 4-3
  • 2018 second round: +43 against Pelicans, 4-1
  • 2018 first round: +44 against Spurs, 4-1
  • 2017 NBA Finals +34 against Cavaliers, 4-1

In fact, this is the third-highest margin ever in a seven-game series. Only the Celtics over Hawks in the 2008 first round (+84) and Philadelphia Warriors over St. Louis Bombers in the 1948 BAA semifinals (+63) had larger advantages.

A complete history of seven-game series by scoring margins (scroll all the way down to see an appearance by Golden State’s opponent in the Finals):

In Game 7 Rockets go frigid from three, massive Warriors third quarter sends them to Finals. Again.

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 11:40 PM EDT
In the regular season, the Houston Rockets made an NBA-record 1,256 threes on a record 3,470 attempts — that’s 15.3 threes per game on 36.2 percent shooting. It was the lifeblood of their offense.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets missed 27 threes in a row at one point.

For the game the Rockets were 7-of-44 from three (15.9 percent). With a trip to the Finals on the line, that’s not good enough.

“It’s like they say, it’s a make or miss league. They made them and we missed them,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

For the second straight game the Rockets gave a heroic effort in the first half on both ends to lead the Warriors by double digits, only to look tired and miss shots in the second half, miss defensive rotations, and just wear down.

And once again, as it has been all series, the third quarter is when the Warriors come alive — they outscored the Rockets 33-15 in the quarter, led by Stephen Curry’s 14 points. He was doing Curry-like things.

The result was a 101-92 Warriors victory on the road in Houston.

With the win, Golden State advances to its fourth straight NBA Finals. Those Finals start Thursday in Oakland, where the Warriors will be heavy favorites in the fourth straight matchup against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the second straight game, the Rockets showed amazing grit in the first half, playing physical defense and attacking the rim — the Rockets had 56 points in the paint on the night. They played like a contender. They forced the Warriors into mistakes, and they made a lot of them — 10 turnovers and 11 offensive rebounds given up in the first 24 minutes.

“I was thinking of resigning,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his reaction to the first half. “I walked in at halftime and said I didn’t recognize this team.”

He did in the second half. The Warriors found another gear while the Rockets showed how much they missed Chris Paul. They missed CP3s defense, and they missed his stabilizing presence on the offensive end.

Not that the Rockets gave up, they make a 7-0 fourth-quarter run to keep it close, but it’s hard to make up ground when Kevin Duran is making contested shots like this.

Like most Game 7s, it wasn’t pretty.

It was a first quarter neither team could particularly like — Steve Kerr called it the “one of the worst quarters of basketball we’ve ever played” in his TV interview — the Rockets were up five and it felt like it should have been more. Neither team shot well, it felt like a Game 7 with guys intense but it’s sloppy.

The Rockets really brought that energy on defense. In the first quarter, with Thompson sidelined with foul trouble for 10 minutes, it put another non-shooter on the floor (Jordan Bell, Shaun Livingston, Draymond Green) that the Rockets could help off of. With that, the Rockets defense looked much sharper

In the second, that energy led to the Rockets being up by 15 thanks to turnovers and offensive rebounds. Houston grabbed the offensive rebound on 38 percent of their missed shots in the first half, and the Warriors turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of their of their possessions — that led to 11 more shot attempts. Not coincidentally the Rockets were up by 11, 54-43 at the half. The Rockets got 30 points on 27 shots combined from James Harden and Eric Gordon in the first half. They were making it work.

Then came the onslaught in the third. While Golden State played well, Houston shot 0-of-14 from three in the third.

At that point, it was just too much ground to make up.

Stephen Curry’s 14 leads another massive third quarter from Warriors

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
The Warriors dominated the third quarter. Again. As they have done all series (and before that, all season).

Stephen Curry had 14 in the third to lead the charge as the Warriors won the third quarter 33-15 to come from 11 down to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Curry was doing Curry things.

The flip side of that is the Rockets looked tired in the third — the incredible effort they put in on both ends in the first half seemed to sap their energy. The Rockets were 0-of-14 from three in the third, the shots would not go in and then the Warriors got out and ran. The result was predictable.