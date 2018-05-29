AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Celtics’ Marcus Smart: ‘I’m worth more than $12-14 million’

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
The Celtics and Marcus Smart didn’t agree to a contract extension last offseason, which was unsurprising. Smart was a difficult player to evaluate. He defended all three perimeter positions well, hustled all over the court, looked OK as a distributor and struggled mightily as a shooter, particularly beyond the arc. Why not take another season to evaluate him rather than lock in then?

Well, a year later, Smart still defends all three perimeter positions well, hustles all over the court, looks OK as a distributor and struggles mightily as a shooter, particularly beyond the arc.

How much is Smart worth?

He answers that difficult question entering restricted free agency.

Smart, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN

“To be honest, I’m worth more than 12-14 million,” Smart told ESPN. “Just for the things I do on the court that don’t show up on the stat sheet. You don’t find guys like that. I always leave everything on the court, every game. Tell me how many other players can say that.”

Smart’s contributions exceed traditional box scores, but that salary seems high.

Take the NBA’s 29 other teams. Eliminate those without $14 million in cap space, which will be most of them. Eliminate those that don’t believe they can scheme around Smart’s shaky shooting, a major deficiency in the modern NBA. Eliminate those that don’t want to waste time with an offer sheet Boston might match, anyway.

Do any teams remain?

It takes only one, and maybe Smart can find that team. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

He can also negotiate directly with the Celtics, but they have leverage. They already have Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier (who’ll be extension-eligible) at point guard. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward should see plenty of time together in versatile lineups, which would reduce the need for Smart at shooting guard.

Boston also has significant financial motivation to keep Smart’s salary low, as it could easily push the team into the luxury tax.

Smart’s qualifying offer will be $6,053,719. As long as his perception of his own worth remains so high, that might be the number to keep an eye on.

What’s next for the Houston Rockets?

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
“What if” is going to haunt the Houston Rockets — fans, players, management — all summer long. What if Chris Paul hadn’t injured his hamstring? What if they could have just hit some threes in Game 7? What if a couple of bounces, a couple of calls had gone the other way, could that have swung momentum?

The other question they will grapple with all summer:

What do they have to do to take that one more step?

The Rockets have some guys they need to re-sign this summer — Paul is at the top of the list — and they need to extend Clint Capela. Looming over all their decisions is the man who casts the largest shadow in the league:

LeBron James.

Should Houston go after him? Do they need LeBron? Not everyone in the organization thinks the answer to those questions is “yes.” The Rockets had the second-best offense and sixth-best defense in the NBA last season, outscoring teams by a league-best 8.5 points per 100 possessions. They have the presumptive MVP in James Harden. Clint Capela developed into an elite rim protector who can get boards and buckets, too.

Making the math work on LeBron to the Rockets is hard. First off, it’s nearly impossible for Houston to sign LeBron as a free agent at his max (and he suggested he’s not taking a discount). Basically, it would involve trading away Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Nene while taking no salary back (which would require sweeteners, it’s going to take at least two firsts added in to get a team to take Anderson), stripping the team down Harden, Paul, Capela, and then James. The rest of the team would be minimum guys and rookies. That’s going to beat the Warriors?

The more likely way is for LeBron to tell Cleveland he’s leaving, but he will opt into the $35.6 million he is owed next year if they trade him to Houston (what CP3 did with the Clippers a summer ago). The math works sending Gordon and Anderson back to the Cavs, but why would Cleveland do that? It would leave Cleveland with a team of Kevin Love, Gordon, Anderson, whoever they take at No. 8 in the draft, and the rest of the current roster — and a $75 million luxury tax bill. That’s a lot of tax for a roster that might not even make the playoffs in the East. There are other ways to construct this trade, but the Rockets are not deep with good young players that fit into these kinds of deals (most went to the Clippers in the Chris Paul trade). It’s going to be hard to convince the Cavs to play along.

LeBron to the Rockets is not impossible, it’s just highly unlikely.

More likely, the Rockets will bring back who they have and try to add depth, so they don’t wear down in the fourth quarters of Games 6 and 7.

That starts with re-signing Chris Paul, who is a free agent. He wants to stay, but the Rockets should have concerns about the back end of a long deal. The future Hall of Famer is eligible for a five-year, $204 million deal that would take him to age 37. Paul’s high-IQ game should age well, but him at a max salary the final couple of years of this contract could be an anchor. Maybe Paul will agree to four years and a partial guarantee of the last season (Houston would love that), or he might demand as much cash as he can get. The Rockets will ultimately have to pay the man — they gave up too much to get him, too much of their success hinges on Paul to let him walk.

The Rockets also need to extend Clint Capela, and that’s going to get expensive. The Jazz gave Rudy Gobert four years at $96 million with his extension, and that seems like it will be the ballpark for Capela. Maybe it will get up to $100 million. However, as seen in these playoffs, he’s invaluable to this team in terms of defense and rim protection, plus he can score. The Rockets are going to have to pay him, too.

After that it’s about re-signing some guys — Trevor Ariza proved his value in the Warriors’ series, Luc Mbah a Moute — and from there rounding out the roster to give it a little more depth.

The Rockets are a serious title contender, but to win rings takes some luck, too. Luck followed the Warriors this season, which along with their talent was enough. The Rockets didn’t get the breaks, but when teams are this close to the title they should reload and go at it again. This is a team on the cusp, and the priority of the Rockets’ offseason should be keeping the core of this team together. As is.

Then hope just a couple more “what ifs” go their way next season.

NCAA tournament star, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, staying in NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
After Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo torched Michigan in the national-title game, LeBron James declared DiVincenzo “made himself a lot of money.”

Now, it’s time for DiVincenzo to collect.

DiVincenzo:

I want to thank Nova Nation for an amazing season this year and the unbelievable amount of support throughout. The Villanova Community has done nothing but support and motivate me to become the best player and person I can be. I love everything about college and Villanova including the amazing people from the professors, staff members, and all the fans across the country. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me get to this point. My teammates are my brothers and will share a bond forever. I thank Coach Wright for challenging me day in and day out all while loving me like a son. I would not be in the position I am today if it was not for him and the Villanova Basketball program. After gathering all of the information possible, my decision is to keep my name in the NBA draft and plan to hire an agent. I thank everyone who has helped me reach this decision because it was not easy. I strive to get better as a person and a player everyday, everything that Villanova has instilled in me will allow me to reach all goals I have in mind. Thank you everyone who has supported me and the continuous support going forward. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat. I love you Nova Nation. \\\///

A post shared by Donte Divincenzo (@divincenzo10) on

DiVincenzo rates as a borderline first-round pick. I’d bet on him going in the first round, but the second round is quite plausible.

He’s a knockdown shooter, capable of drilling 3-pointers off the dribble or on catch-and-shoots. His athleticism and agility allow him to drive to the rim, where he shows nice finishing touch. He’s a good enough passer to warrant having the ball in his hands often enough to take advantage of his scoring prowess, though I consider him far more of a shooting guard than a point guard.

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, he lacks the length, strength and speed to lock down opponents defensively. But he compensates with effort.

DiVincenzo did far more than get hot for one big game. He belongs in the draft, and that’s why he’s staying in it.

Warriors steamrolled exhausted Rockets in last two decisive second halves

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
James Harden looked gassed in the Rockets’ season-ending Game 6 loss to the Spurs last season. Though Harden defiantly insisted he was fine, Houston got him help – namely Chris Paul. Harden and Paul led the Rockets to 65 wins and a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals this year.

Then, Paul got hurt.

Houston dropped Games 6 and 7, the latter in excruciating fashion.

“In that second half, our pace wasn’t there,” Harden said. “In the third quarter, I was trying to get the guys, ‘Come on. Let’s go. Let’s go. It’s time.’

“But we didn’t have that extra juice that we needed.”

The tired Rockets got creamed in the second half of their last two games. The Warriors outscored them 64-25 in Game 6 and 58-38 in Game 7. That combined margin is the largest in the second half of consecutive games in a playoff series during the shot-clock era:

image

And these came in games Houston outscored Golden State in the first half! It’s not as if the Rockets were just thoroughly overmatched. They won Game 6’s first half by 10 and Game 7’s by 11.

That meant Games 6 and 7 hold the largest combined first-to-second-half swings for consecutive games in a playoff series during the shot-clock era:

image

At their best, the Rockets:

  • Pushed the pace and got slightly easier shots before the Warriors’ elite defense completely set
  • Alternated between Harden and Paul isolating when forced to face a set defense, sparing Harden energy for defense
  • Kept the rotation exceptionally tight

That all became far more difficult to impossible without Paul – and created no-win choices.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni knew Ryan Anderson was a defensive liability against Golden State. That’s why, aside from five minutes in Game 2, Anderson never played beyond garbage time in the first six games. But relying on such a limited rotation was wearing down the heavily used players.

So, D’Antoni faced a choice in Game 7: Play Anderson or place even more burden on the team’s best players?

D’Antoni played Anderson eight minutes, and the Warriors torched him. They outscored Houston by 12 with him on the floor in a nine-point win.

But sitting Anderson probably wasn’t the solution, either. Other players already looked fatigued, and divvying Anderson’s minutes among them would have only exacerbated the problem.

Golden State doesn’t give an inch. The Warriors are built to exploit nearly any flaw in their opponents.

Once Paul went down, Houston had too many and just had to choose between them.

Credit the Rockets for never quitting, but over 48 minutes, they could no longer keep up.

Andre Iguodala gets second opinion on injured knee, Kevin Love also uncertain for Warriors-Cavaliers Game 1

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
The Warriors and Rockets are squabbling over the significance of injuries to Andre Iguodala and Chris Paul in the Western Conference finals.

Unfortunately, the NBA Finals could also be reduced to an injury debate – with Iguodala and Cavaliers big Kevin Love, who missed Game 7 against the Celtics with a concussion, still ailing.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala recently got a second opinion on his injured left knee and is still trying to figure out what’s wrong, league sources told ESPN.

The 6-foot-7 swingman plans to search for a remedy in the coming days, sources said, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers is unknown.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Kevin Love remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the Finals is in question, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

Golden State would miss Iguodala, especially his defense of LeBron James.

Love isn’t an ideal fit against the Warriors, who can exploit his defensive shortcomings. But he’s Cleveland’s second-best player.

Hopefully, both Iguodala and Love return to the court by Game 1 Thursday – or if not then, sooner than later.