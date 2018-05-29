Getty Images

Cavaliers betting long shot against Warriors in NBA Finals

Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — The odds are longer than a Stephen Curry 3-pointer, Kevin Durant‘s wingspan or Draymond Green‘s catalog of technical fouls.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are being given little – or no – chance of winning their fourth straight NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who have been installed by Las Vegas bookmakers as the heaviest favorites in the past 16 years.

Wanna bet?

The Warriors are 12-point favorites to win Thursday’s Game 1, the largest spread in a Finals game since 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

For the series, the Warriors are -800 and the Cavaliers +550 (meaning a $100 bet on the Cavs would win you $550, but it would take an $800 bet on the Warriors to win $100).

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue isn’t blinking.

“We’re all focused on winning a championship,” Lue said Tuesday before the team flew to California. “We played our best basketball going into the playoffs. We’ve gotten better and better throughout the course of the playoffs. Our main focus and our main objective is to win a championship, so we can’t worry about what the outside guys are saying and who’s being picked. We know what we have here and what we’re trying to do.”

Lue said All-Star forward Kevin Love remains in concussion protocol and his status for the series opener is in question. Love sat out Cleveland’s Game 7 win at Boston on Sunday after suffering a head injury when he and Celtics rookie forward Jayson Tatum accidentally banged heads during the opening minutes of Game 6.

Love was replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Jeff Green, who stepped up and scored 19 points as the Cavs completed their comeback after trailing 2-0 and 3-2 in the series.

Love is expected back for the Finals, and Lue needs his experience against the Warriors, who like the Cavs rallied to win the Western Conference finals by taking Game 7 on the road.

“They’ve been tested. We’ve been tested,” Lue said. “They’ve been to Game 7s. We’ve been to Game 7s. We’ve won championships and they’ve won championships, so they understand what it takes and they knew what it took.”

Unlike the past three Finals, Lue won’t have Kyrie Irving, traded to Boston last summer.

The All-Star point guard was Cleveland’s not-so-secret weapon, the one the Cavs turned to in order to spell James and keep the Warriors off-balance.

“He allowed us to go one on one against the mismatches and can’t nobody stop him one on one,” Lue said. “We’re gonna miss that, but we’re just going to have to play a different style of basketball without him being here.”

Now that’s a safe bet.

 

Rumor: Hawks, Suns have interest in Michael Beasley

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
Not a lot of people noticed — if you didn’t watch a lot of Knicks games after Kristaps Porzingis went down, nobody can blame you — but Michael Beasley had a strong season for the Knicks, primarily off the bench. He averaged 13.2 points per game, shooting 50.7 percent overall and 39.5 percent from three. He’s become a decent passer, one who at least keeps the ball moving in the offense. This was not “Beasley the unrepentant gunner” of years gone by. He’s still a horrific defender, but he looked like an NBA rotation player a lot of teams could use.

That’s a good thing heading into free agency, as Beasley happens to be. The Knicks have interest in bringing him back, but they are not alone in wanting him according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to an NBA source, the Hawks and Suns have interest in Beasley and both clubs have cap space. Beasley has a home in Atlanta and is said to be intrigued. The Suns are looking for bench scoring and a veteran to help their young core.

Of course, the question is money.

Beasley played for the veteran minimum last season ($2.3 million) and is due a raise this go around, but in what will be a tight market it is not going to be an eight-digit salary either. A few teams (the Knicks included) would need to use some of their mid-level exception to land him, while others have some cap space, but it’s hard to envision him making more than $7-$8 million (and likely less than that).

He’s not likely an early signing, but come mid to late July he will land somewhere, and next fall will help that team get some buckets.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart: ‘I’m worth more than $12-14 million’

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
The Celtics and Marcus Smart didn’t agree to a contract extension last offseason, which was unsurprising. Smart was a difficult player to evaluate. He defended all three perimeter positions well, hustled all over the court, looked OK as a distributor and struggled mightily as a shooter, particularly beyond the arc. Why not take another season to evaluate him rather than lock in then?

Well, a year later, Smart still defends all three perimeter positions well, hustles all over the court, looks OK as a distributor and struggles mightily as a shooter, particularly beyond the arc.

How much is Smart worth?

He answers that difficult question entering restricted free agency.

Smart, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN

“To be honest, I’m worth more than 12-14 million,” Smart told ESPN. “Just for the things I do on the court that don’t show up on the stat sheet. You don’t find guys like that. I always leave everything on the court, every game. Tell me how many other players can say that.”

Smart’s contributions exceed traditional box scores, but that salary seems high.

Take the NBA’s 29 other teams. Eliminate those without $14 million in cap space, which will be most of them. Eliminate those that don’t believe they can scheme around Smart’s shaky shooting, a major deficiency in the modern NBA. Eliminate those that don’t want to waste time with an offer sheet Boston might match, anyway.

Do any teams remain?

It takes only one, and maybe Smart can find that team. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

He can also negotiate directly with the Celtics, but they have leverage. They already have Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier (who’ll be extension-eligible) at point guard. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward should see plenty of time together in versatile lineups, which would reduce the need for Smart at shooting guard.

Boston also has significant financial motivation to keep Smart’s salary low, as it could easily push the team into the luxury tax.

Smart’s qualifying offer will be $6,053,719. As long as his perception of his own worth remains so high, that might be the number to keep an eye on.

What’s next for the Houston Rockets?

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
“What if” is going to haunt the Houston Rockets — fans, players, management — all summer long. What if Chris Paul hadn’t injured his hamstring? What if they could have just hit some threes in Game 7? What if a couple of bounces, a couple of calls had gone the other way, could that have swung momentum?

The other question they will grapple with all summer:

What do they have to do to take that one more step?

The Rockets have some guys they need to re-sign this summer — Paul is at the top of the list — and they need to extend Clint Capela. Looming over all their decisions is the man who casts the largest shadow in the league:

LeBron James.

Should Houston go after him? Do they need LeBron? Not everyone in the organization thinks the answer to those questions is “yes.” The Rockets had the second-best offense and sixth-best defense in the NBA last season, outscoring teams by a league-best 8.5 points per 100 possessions. They have the presumptive MVP in James Harden. Clint Capela developed into an elite rim protector who can get boards and buckets, too.

Making the math work on LeBron to the Rockets is hard. First off, it’s nearly impossible for Houston to sign LeBron as a free agent at his max (and he suggested he’s not taking a discount). Basically, it would involve trading away Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Nene while taking no salary back (which would require sweeteners, it’s going to take at least two firsts added in to get a team to take Anderson), stripping the team down Harden, Paul, Capela, and then James. The rest of the team would be minimum guys and rookies. That’s going to beat the Warriors?

The more likely way is for LeBron to tell Cleveland he’s leaving, but he will opt into the $35.6 million he is owed next year if they trade him to Houston (what CP3 did with the Clippers a summer ago). The math works sending Gordon and Anderson back to the Cavs, but why would Cleveland do that? It would leave Cleveland with a team of Kevin Love, Gordon, Anderson, whoever they take at No. 8 in the draft, and the rest of the current roster — and a $75 million luxury tax bill. That’s a lot of tax for a roster that might not even make the playoffs in the East. There are other ways to construct this trade, but the Rockets are not deep with good young players that fit into these kinds of deals (most went to the Clippers in the Chris Paul trade). It’s going to be hard to convince the Cavs to play along.

LeBron to the Rockets is not impossible, it’s just highly unlikely.

More likely, the Rockets will bring back who they have and try to add depth, so they don’t wear down in the fourth quarters of Games 6 and 7.

That starts with re-signing Chris Paul, who is a free agent. He wants to stay, but the Rockets should have concerns about the back end of a long deal. The future Hall of Famer is eligible for a five-year, $204 million deal that would take him to age 37. Paul’s high-IQ game should age well, but him at a max salary the final couple of years of this contract could be an anchor. Maybe Paul will agree to four years and a partial guarantee of the last season (Houston would love that), or he might demand as much cash as he can get. The Rockets will ultimately have to pay the man — they gave up too much to get him, too much of their success hinges on Paul to let him walk.

The Rockets also need to extend Clint Capela, and that’s going to get expensive. The Jazz gave Rudy Gobert four years at $96 million with his extension, and that seems like it will be the ballpark for Capela. Maybe it will get up to $100 million. However, as seen in these playoffs, he’s invaluable to this team in terms of defense and rim protection, plus he can score. The Rockets are going to have to pay him, too.

After that it’s about re-signing some guys — Trevor Ariza proved his value in the Warriors’ series, Luc Mbah a Moute — and from there rounding out the roster to give it a little more depth.

The Rockets are a serious title contender, but to win rings takes some luck, too. Luck followed the Warriors this season, which along with their talent was enough. The Rockets didn’t get the breaks, but when teams are this close to the title they should reload and go at it again. This is a team on the cusp, and the priority of the Rockets’ offseason should be keeping the core of this team together. As is.

Then hope just a couple more “what ifs” go their way next season.

NCAA tournament star, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, staying in NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
After Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo torched Michigan in the national-title game, LeBron James declared DiVincenzo “made himself a lot of money.”

Now, it’s time for DiVincenzo to collect.

DiVincenzo:

I want to thank Nova Nation for an amazing season this year and the unbelievable amount of support throughout. The Villanova Community has done nothing but support and motivate me to become the best player and person I can be. I love everything about college and Villanova including the amazing people from the professors, staff members, and all the fans across the country. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me get to this point. My teammates are my brothers and will share a bond forever. I thank Coach Wright for challenging me day in and day out all while loving me like a son. I would not be in the position I am today if it was not for him and the Villanova Basketball program. After gathering all of the information possible, my decision is to keep my name in the NBA draft and plan to hire an agent. I thank everyone who has helped me reach this decision because it was not easy. I strive to get better as a person and a player everyday, everything that Villanova has instilled in me will allow me to reach all goals I have in mind. Thank you everyone who has supported me and the continuous support going forward. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat. I love you Nova Nation. \\\///

DiVincenzo rates as a borderline first-round pick. I’d bet on him going in the first round, but the second round is quite plausible.

He’s a knockdown shooter, capable of drilling 3-pointers off the dribble or on catch-and-shoots. His athleticism and agility allow him to drive to the rim, where he shows nice finishing touch. He’s a good enough passer to warrant having the ball in his hands often enough to take advantage of his scoring prowess, though I consider him far more of a shooting guard than a point guard.

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, he lacks the length, strength and speed to lock down opponents defensively. But he compensates with effort.

DiVincenzo did far more than get hot for one big game. He belongs in the draft, and that’s why he’s staying in it.