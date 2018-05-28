Stephen Curry’s 14 leads another massive third quarter from Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors dominated the third quarter. Again. As they have done all series (and before that, all season).

Stephen Curry had 14 in the third to lead the charge as the Warriors won the third quarter 33-15 to come from 11 down to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Curry was doing Curry things.

Steph & the @warriors have found their groove! He's up to 14 PTS in the 3Q 🔥🔥🔥#NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kWLkOYrEdq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2018

The flip side of that is the Rockets looked tired in the third — the incredible effort they put in on both ends in the first half seemed to sap their energy. The Rockets were 0-of-14 from three in the third, the shots would not go in and then the Warriors got out and ran. The result was predictable.