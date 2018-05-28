Stephen Curry’s 14 leads another massive third quarter from Warriors

The Warriors dominated the third quarter. Again. As they have done all series (and before that, all season).
Stephen Curry had 14 in the third to lead the charge as the Warriors won the third quarter 33-15 to come from 11 down to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Curry was doing Curry things.
The flip side of that is the Rockets looked tired in the third — the incredible effort they put in on both ends in the first half seemed to sap their energy. The Rockets were 0-of-14 from three in the third, the shots would not go in and then the Warriors got out and ran. The result was predictable.
Steve Kerr was right to be pissed off — his team played a sloppy first half, with the Warriors turning the ball over 10 times in the first half and giving up 11 offensive rebounds. All of that led to the Rockets getting up 11 more shots in the half, and not coincidentally they were up 11 at halftime, 54-43.
Just how pissed was Kerr?
He’s one of the most quotable, affable coaches in the NBA with the media, but he went full Popovich on TNT’s David Aldridge at the end of the first.
Hard to blame him for being pissed.
Rockets point guard Chris Paul missed Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Finals with a strained hamstring.
If the Rockets advance to the NBA Finals, he may not be able to play then, either. From Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
During the regular season, guys usually miss 3-4 weeks with that injury. It puts in doubt Paul’s ability to play in Game 1 on Thursday and maybe early in the Finals at all. Game 3 is the more likely call, according to reports.
That said, if anyone would push his body to get back it is CP3, one of the NBA’s most competitive players (in a league of professional competitors). Paul came to Houston to get a shot at the NBA Finals, no way he would pass it up.
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Celtics general manager Danny Ainge says point guard Kyrie Irving was unable to attend Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals because he was recovering from nasal surgery.
Ainge said on Monday that Irving had a deviated septum. The injury occurred in November when he was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes. Irving wore a mask while healing from the facial fracture.
Irving has not played since March because of a knee injury. But his absence on the Boston bench was noted when the Celtics played his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ainge joked: “I don’t think he wanted to be seen in public and ruin his movie career.”
The pessimism around the team that he could go turned out to be well founded.
Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed pregame that Chris Paul will not play for Houston in Game 7 Monday night.
“He couldn’t explode, he couldn’t push off it,” D’Antoni said.
This is, obviously, a massive blow to the Rockets.
Paul is the secondary shot creator, a stabilizing influence with the ball, and a quality defender at the point — all of which the Rockets will miss. Throughout the playoffs, the Rockets are 7.7 points per 100 possessions better when Paul is on the floor, with that impact felt mostly on defense. In this series, the Rockets are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better with Paul on the court, with the effects felt deeply on both sides of the court.
Paul injured his hamstring on a shot with less than a minute to go in Game 5. It was a fluky, unlucky play. But winning a title takes luck (even if you’re MJ you need to catch some breaks) and luck has not followed CP3 into the postseason. Even Steve Kerr felt bad for Paul.
The Rockets can still beat the Warriors without Paul, but their margin for error is almost nothing.