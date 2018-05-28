Getty Images

Report: Chris Paul has Grade 2 hamstring strain, usually 3-4 week injury

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rockets point guard Chris Paul missed Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Finals with a strained hamstring.

If the Rockets advance to the NBA Finals, he may not be able to play then, either. From Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

During the regular season, guys usually miss 3-4 weeks with that injury. It puts in doubt Paul’s ability to play in Game 1 on Thursday and maybe early in the Finals at all. Game 3 is the more likely call, according to reports.

That said, if anyone would push his body to get back it is CP3, one of the NBA’s most competitive players (in a league of professional competitors). Paul came to Houston to get a shot at the NBA Finals, no way he would pass it up.

Steve Kerr so angry he went Gregg Popovich in between-quarter interview

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Steve Kerr was right to be pissed off — his team played a sloppy first half, with the Warriors turning the ball over 10 times in the first half and giving up 11 offensive rebounds. All of that led to the Rockets getting up 11 more shots in the half, and not coincidentally they were up 11 at halftime, 54-43.

Just how pissed was Kerr?

He’s one of the most quotable, affable coaches in the NBA with the media, but he went full Popovich on TNT’s David Aldridge at the end of the first.

Hard to blame him for being pissed.

Kyrie Irving missed Game 7 to have surgery on his nose

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Celtics general manager Danny Ainge says point guard Kyrie Irving was unable to attend Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals because he was recovering from nasal surgery.

Ainge said on Monday that Irving had a deviated septum. The injury occurred in November when he was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes. Irving wore a mask while healing from the facial fracture.

Irving has not played since March because of a knee injury. But his absence on the Boston bench was noted when the Celtics played his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ainge joked: “I don’t think he wanted to be seen in public and ruin his movie career.”

 

Rockets’ Chris Paul out for Game 7

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
11 Comments

The pessimism around the team that he could go turned out to be well founded.

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed pregame that Chris Paul will not play for Houston in Game 7 Monday night.

“He couldn’t explode, he couldn’t push off it,” D’Antoni said.

This is, obviously, a massive blow to the Rockets.

Paul is the secondary shot creator, a stabilizing influence with the ball, and a quality defender at the point — all of which the Rockets will miss. Throughout the playoffs, the Rockets are 7.7 points per 100 possessions better when Paul is on the floor, with that impact felt mostly on defense. In this series, the Rockets are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better with Paul on the court, with the effects felt deeply on both sides of the court.

Paul injured his hamstring on a shot with less than a minute to go in Game 5. It was a fluky, unlucky play. But winning a title takes luck (even if you’re MJ you need to catch some breaks) and luck has not followed CP3 into the postseason. Even Steve Kerr felt bad for Paul.

The Rockets can still beat the Warriors without Paul, but their margin for error is almost nothing.

Warriors historically fantastic in third quarters

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

After falling behind big in the first quarter in Game 6 against the Rockets, the Warriors climbed back in the second quarter and blew the lid off in the fourth quarter.

But they turned the game – maybe the Western Conference finals and maybe even the 2018 title – in their favor in the third quarter. Golden State outscored Houston by 17 in the period.

That third-quarter success is nothing new to the Warriors. In the regular-season, they outscored opponents by 4.5 points per third quarter. That’s the best quarter by any team this season:

image

Golden State has been even even better in the playoffs.

At +7.0 points per third quarter, the Warriors are posting one of the best quarters ever for a team in the postseason. Nobody has sustained such a high mark over such a large sample.

Here are the best quarters by teams in the playoffs during the shot-clock era (minimum: two series):

image

So, why does Golden State dominate the third quarter?

“Just incredible halftime adjustments,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr deadpanned. “The coaching staff has done amazing.”

Maybe Kerr excels at tweaking strategy during games. Or maybe he’s just terrible at devising a game plan that works initially.

But there’s a simple explanation: Golden State plays stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson big minutes in the third quarter.

Of course, that sparks another question: Why aren’t the Warriors as good in the first quarter, when those stars receive similar playing time? Golden State got outscored slightly in the first quarter during the regular season and has been just +0.4 per first quarter in the playoffs.

Kerr might have touched on the reason.

“The one thing I do know is that our guys have a ton of character and con of competitiveness, desire. They’re champions,” Kerr said. “So our guys compete.

“They may not always focus, but they compete.”

The Warriors spent the regular season and even portions of the playoffs looking like a team certain it could win whenever it locked in. That urgency is more likely to manifest in games competitive during the second half than at the start of a games.

Golden State’s third-quarter excellence could also be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Even if the success began as even partially random, the Warriors now expect to dominate third quarters. That confidence only helps.

So, whatever happens in the first half of Game 7 tonight, the third quarter looms – and will likely go in Golden State’s favor.