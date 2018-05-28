Getty Images

Kyrie Irving missed Game 7 to have surgery on his nose

May 28, 2018
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Celtics general manager Danny Ainge says point guard Kyrie Irving was unable to attend Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals because he was recovering from nasal surgery.

Ainge said on Monday that Irving had a deviated septum. The injury occurred in November when he was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes. Irving wore a mask while healing from the facial fracture.

Irving has not played since March because of a knee injury. But his absence on the Boston bench was noted when the Celtics played his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ainge joked: “I don’t think he wanted to be seen in public and ruin his movie career.”

 

Rockets’ Chris Paul out for Game 7

May 28, 2018
The pessimism around the team that he could go turned out to be well founded.

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed pregame that Chris Paul will not play for Houston in Game 7 Monday night.

“He couldn’t explode, he couldn’t push off it,” D’Antoni said.

This is, obviously, a massive blow to the Rockets.

Paul is the secondary shot creator, a stabilizing influence with the ball, and a quality defender at the point — all of which the Rockets will miss. Throughout the playoffs, the Rockets are 7.7 points per 100 possessions better when Paul is on the floor, with that impact felt mostly on defense. In this series, the Rockets are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better with Paul on the court, with the effects felt deeply on both sides of the court.

Paul injured his hamstring on a shot with less than a minute to go in Game 5. It was a fluky, unlucky play. But winning a title takes luck (even if you’re MJ you need to catch some breaks) and luck has not followed CP3 into the postseason. Even Steve Kerr felt bad for Paul.

The Rockets can still beat the Warriors without Paul, but their margin for error is almost nothing.

Warriors historically fantastic in third quarters

May 28, 2018
After falling behind big in the first quarter in Game 6 against the Rockets, the Warriors climbed back in the second quarter and blew the lid off in the fourth quarter.

But they turned the game – maybe the Western Conference finals and maybe even the 2018 title – in their favor in the third quarter. Golden State outscored Houston by 17 in the period.

That third-quarter success is nothing new to the Warriors. In the regular-season, they outscored opponents by 4.5 points per third quarter. That’s the best quarter by any team this season:

image

Golden State has been even even better in the playoffs.

At +7.0 points per third quarter, the Warriors are posting one of the best quarters ever for a team in the postseason. Nobody has sustained such a high mark over such a large sample.

Here are the best quarters by teams in the playoffs during the shot-clock era (minimum: two series):

image

So, why does Golden State dominate the third quarter?

“Just incredible halftime adjustments,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr deadpanned. “The coaching staff has done amazing.”

Maybe Kerr excels at tweaking strategy during games. Or maybe he’s just terrible at devising a game plan that works initially.

But there’s a simple explanation: Golden State plays stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson big minutes in the third quarter.

Of course, that sparks another question: Why aren’t the Warriors as good in the first quarter, when those stars receive similar playing time? Golden State got outscored slightly in the first quarter during the regular season and has been just +0.4 per first quarter in the playoffs.

Kerr might have touched on the reason.

“The one thing I do know is that our guys have a ton of character and con of competitiveness, desire. They’re champions,” Kerr said. “So our guys compete.

“They may not always focus, but they compete.”

The Warriors spent the regular season and even portions of the playoffs looking like a team certain it could win whenever it locked in. That urgency is more likely to manifest in games competitive during the second half than at the start of a games.

Golden State’s third-quarter excellence could also be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Even if the success began as even partially random, the Warriors now expect to dominate third quarters. That confidence only helps.

So, whatever happens in the first half of Game 7 tonight, the third quarter looms – and will likely go in Golden State’s favor.

Salute to the Houston Rockets

May 28, 2018
Ever since the Warriors signed Kevin Durant, they’ve been treated as invincible.

Bettors favored them over the field – a rare distinction in any sport. NBA teams tried to time their peaks not to coincide with Golden State’s.

And the way their first year with Durant went, who could blame anyone for assuming the Warriors would repeat? They eased their way to a 67-15 regular season and went a record 16-1 in the postseason, outscoring a opponents by 13.5 points per game in the playoffs. It was arguably the greatest season of all-time, and it only reinforced existing perception.

Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson returned in their primes for this season. Golden State became even larger favorite to win the 2018 title before even wrapping up its 2017 championship.

But the Rockets refused to cede anything.

They trade for Chris Paul and signed P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute. They implemented a switching defense. They pushed hard for the No. 1 seed.

And they never hid the reason: They wanted to beat the Warriors.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he was “obsessed” with Golden State. Despite Houston coach Mike D’Antoni trying to manage expectations, his players followed Morey’s lead. Clint Capela said the Rockets are better than the Warriors. James Harden declared, “This is year. For sure.” And Morey kept making known how closely he was watching watching the Warriors.

It reached the point Golden State wanted the Rockets in the playoffs just to shut them up.

The Warriors have ’em – heading into Game 7 of the Western Conference finals tonight.

Houston hasn’t been overwhelmed in this series. After getting spanked in Game 1, the Rockets gave Golden State its worst loss since signing Durant. After losing home-court advantage, Houston won Game 4 in Oakland. And even after Chris Paul got hurt at the end of Game 5, the Rockets jumped out to a big early lead on the road in Game 6.

Though they blew that, I don’t expect them to crumble in Game 7.

Houston is full of tough, resilient players. Harden and Paul have been put through the ringer for their playoff failings. Role players like Trevor Ariza have seen it all.

This team looks primed.

That doesn’t meant the Rockets will win Game 7 tonight. Golden State is great, and Paul is banged up.

But win or lose, we should appreciate Houston’s fearlessness. There has been an organizational commitment to dethroning the Warriors, and the Rockets are on the brink of doing what – to many – seemed impossible.

Even the Cavaliers – who lost to Golden State in last year’s Finals and will return this year – hedged their bets. Cleveland traded Kyrie Irving for, in part, the Net’s first-round pick (which landed No. 8) rather than a player who could help this season. Though LeBron James‘ looming player option obviously factored, the Warriors’ perceived inevitability also surely drew consideration.

I never bought Golden State titles as a forgone conclusion. But if other teams cowered to them, the Warriors’ run to another title would have become closer to predestined.

Houston didn’t do that. If the Warriors repeat, they will have gone through an exceptionally strong foe.

The season and the playoffs have been better because because of the Rockets’ daring determination to beat Golden State. No matter how tonight turns out, Houston deserves commendation.

Does Warriors’ dominance over Rockets so far foretell Game 7 win in Houston?

May 28, 2018
The Warriors and Rockets are tied, 3-3, in the Western Conference finals.

But these teams haven’t played each other evenly.

Golden State has won the series’ two most lopsided games (Game 3 by 41 and Game 6 by 29) and lost the two closest games (Game 4 by three and Game 5 by four). Overall, the Warriors have outscored Houston by 54 points – the largest margin ever through six games of a seven-game series.

If a few more shots fell for the Warriors, they might have already won this series, maybe even in five games. If a few more shots fell for the Rockets… they’d still be heading to a Game 7.

That difference matters when assessing these teams and their odds in Game 7 tonight.

Home teams have won 79% of Game 7s, and Game 7 of this series is in Houston. But Game 7 road teams that have outscored their opponent by more than 35 during the first six games have won 75% of the time:

image

This is a small sample of just four games, and the only case in the last 40 years went to the home team. But it’s another data point that favors the Warriors.

They’ve outplayed Houston – and know it. They’re historically talented with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Their status as defending champions who lazed through the regular season suggest they’re better than the version of the team that didn’t beat the Rockets in the standings to secure home-court advantage.

That Golden State has outscored Houston by so much just isn’t shocking. Houston forcing a Game 7 is the bigger surprise.

The Warriors are the rare Game 7 road favorite. Though Game 7 home teams have won at an overwhelming rate overall, even by just historical context, proper framing might suggest Houston deserves to be the underdog.

Add factors relevant to this specific series – chiefly Chris Paul‘s injury – and there are even more reasons to favor Golden State on the road.