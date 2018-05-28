Associated Press

In Game 7 Rockets go frigid from three, massive Warriors third quarter sends them to Finals. Again.

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 11:40 PM EDT
In the regular season, the Houston Rockets made an NBA-record 1,256 threes on a record 3,470 attempts — that’s 15.3 threes per game on 36.2 percent shooting. It was the lifeblood of their offense.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets missed 27 threes in a row at one point.

For the game the Rockets were 7-of-44 from three (15.9 percent). With a trip to the Finals on the line, that’s not good enough.

“It’s like they say, it’s a make or miss league. They made them and we missed them,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

For the second straight game the Rockets gave a heroic effort in the first half on both ends to lead the Warriors by double digits, only to look tired and miss shots in the second half, miss defensive rotations, and just wear down.

And once again, as it has been all series, the third quarter is when the Warriors come alive — they outscored the Rockets 33-15 in the quarter, led by Stephen Curry’s 14 points. He was doing Curry-like things.

The result was a 101-92 Warriors victory on the road in Houston.

With the win, Golden State advances to its fourth straight NBA Finals. Those Finals start Thursday in Oakland, where the Warriors will be heavy favorites in the fourth straight matchup against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the second straight game, the Rockets showed amazing grit in the first half, playing physical defense and attacking the rim — the Rockets had 56 points in the paint on the night. They played like a contender. They forced the Warriors into mistakes, and they made a lot of them — 10 turnovers and 11 offensive rebounds given up in the first 24 minutes.

“I was thinking of resigning,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his reaction to the first half. “I walked in at halftime and said I didn’t recognize this team.”

He did in the second half. The Warriors found another gear while the Rockets showed how much they missed Chris Paul. They missed CP3s defense, and they missed his stabilizing presence on the offensive end.

Not that the Rockets gave up, they make a 7-0 fourth-quarter run to keep it close, but it’s hard to make up ground when Kevin Duran is making contested shots like this.

Like most Game 7s, it wasn’t pretty.

It was a first quarter neither team could particularly like — Steve Kerr called it the “one of the worst quarters of basketball we’ve ever played” in his TV interview — the Rockets were up five and it felt like it should have been more. Neither team shot well, it felt like a Game 7 with guys intense but it’s sloppy.

The Rockets really brought that energy on defense. In the first quarter, with Thompson sidelined with foul trouble for 10 minutes, it put another non-shooter on the floor (Jordan Bell, Shaun Livingston, Draymond Green) that the Rockets could help off of. With that, the Rockets defense looked much sharper

In the second, that energy led to the Rockets being up by 15 thanks to turnovers and offensive rebounds. Houston grabbed the offensive rebound on 38 percent of their missed shots in the first half, and the Warriors turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of their of their possessions — that led to 11 more shot attempts. Not coincidentally the Rockets were up by 11, 54-43 at the half. The Rockets got 30 points on 27 shots combined from James Harden and Eric Gordon in the first half. They were making it work.

Then came the onslaught in the third. While Golden State played well, Houston shot 0-of-14 from three in the third.

At that point, it was just too much ground to make up.

Warriors complete one of most lopsided seven-game series in NBA history

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2018, 12:38 AM EDT
The better team won the 2018 Western Conference finals.

I’m not sure the more deserving team won, because that’s far too complex of a question for me to fathom here.

But the Warriors are better than the Rockets.

Golden State showed that by succeeding so much over the last few years. Golden State showed that by relying on younger and less worn-down stars than 33-year-old Chris Paul, whose injury was both unfortunate but also risked. And, of course, Golden State showed that by beating Houston in this series.

It’s not just that the Warriors won. It’s how they won.

Since signing Kevin Durant, they’d gone 24-3 in the playoffs entering the conference finals. Then, they went just 4-3 against the Rockets.

Credit Houston for pushing Golden State so hard. If Paul didn’t get hurt, the Rockets might have won this series. They did a great job of getting close enough to the Warriors to eke out a series win with just a moderate number of breaks.

Houston didn’t get those breaks, not with injuries and not with fickle 3-point shooting.

As the better team, Golden State didn’t need nearly as much good fortune.

The Warriors showed their supremacy throughout the series. Despite it going the maximum seven games, Golden State still outscored Houston by 63 points. That’s the Warriors’ best mark in their last four series – the other three of which each contained two fewer losses:

  • 2018 conference finals: +63 against Rockets, 4-3
  • 2018 second round: +43 against Pelicans, 4-1
  • 2018 first round: +44 against Spurs, 4-1
  • 2017 NBA Finals +34 against Cavaliers, 4-1

In fact, this is the third-highest margin ever in a seven-game series. Only the Celtics over Hawks in the 2008 first round (+84) and Philadelphia Warriors over St. Louis Bombers in the 1948 BAA semifinals (+63) had larger advantages.

A complete history of seven-game series by scoring margins (scroll all the way down to see an appearance by Golden State’s opponent in the Finals):

image

Stephen Curry’s 14 leads another massive third quarter from Warriors

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
The Warriors dominated the third quarter. Again. As they have done all series (and before that, all season).

Stephen Curry had 14 in the third to lead the charge as the Warriors won the third quarter 33-15 to come from 11 down to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Curry was doing Curry things.

The flip side of that is the Rockets looked tired in the third — the incredible effort they put in on both ends in the first half seemed to sap their energy. The Rockets were 0-of-14 from three in the third, the shots would not go in and then the Warriors got out and ran. The result was predictable.

Steve Kerr so angry he went Gregg Popovich in between-quarter interview

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
Steve Kerr was right to be pissed off — his team played a sloppy first half, with the Warriors turning the ball over 10 times in the first half and giving up 11 offensive rebounds. All of that led to the Rockets getting up 11 more shots in the half, and not coincidentally they were up 11 at halftime, 54-43.

Just how pissed was Kerr?

He’s one of the most quotable, affable coaches in the NBA with the media, but he went full Popovich on TNT’s David Aldridge at the end of the first.

Hard to blame him for being pissed.

Report: Chris Paul has Grade 2 hamstring strain, usually 3-4 week injury

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Rockets point guard Chris Paul missed Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Finals with a strained hamstring.

If the Rockets advance to the NBA Finals, he may not be able to play then, either. From Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

During the regular season, guys usually miss 3-4 weeks with that injury. It puts in doubt Paul’s ability to play in Game 1 on Thursday and maybe early in the Finals at all. Game 3 is the more likely call, according to reports.

That said, if anyone would push his body to get back it is CP3, one of the NBA’s most competitive players (in a league of professional competitors). Paul came to Houston to get a shot at the NBA Finals, no way he would pass it up.