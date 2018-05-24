LeBron James, James Harden unanimous All-NBA first-team selections

Joel Embiid was the biggest loser in All-NBA voting.
The big winners?
Here are the All-NBA teams (first-team votes, second-team votes, third-team votes, total voting points):
First team
G: James Harden, Houston (100-0-0-500)
G: Damian Lillard, Portland (71-24-5-432)
F: LeBron James, Cleveland (100-0-0-500)
F: Kevin Durant, Golden State (63-37-0-426)
C: Anthony Davis, New Orleans (96-4-0-492)
Second team
G: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (24-63-13-322)
G: DeMar DeRozan, Toronto (2-39-38-165)
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (28-71-1-354)
F: LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio (2-68-22-236)
C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (11-78-5-294)
Third team
G: Stephen Curry, Golden State (2-39-37-164)
G: Victor Oladipo, Indiana (0-24-33-105)
F: Jimmy Butler, Minnesota (1-8-52-81)
F: Paul George, Oklahoma City (0-4-42-54)
C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota (0-18-45-99)
Other players receiving votes with point totals: Chris Paul (Houston), 54; Rudy Gobert (Utah), 51; Kyrie Irving (Boston), 42; Ben Simmons (Philadelphia), 36; Al Horford (Boston), 32; Nikola Jokic (Denver), 28; Andre Drummond (Detroit), 7; Clint Capela (Houston), 6; Draymond Green (Golden State), 6; Kyle Lowry (Toronto), 3; Steven Adams (Oklahoma City), 2; Donovan Mitchell (Utah), 2; Klay Thompson (Golden State), 2; Trevor Ariza (Houston), 1; DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans), 1; Dwight Howard (Charlotte), 1; Kevin Love (Cleveland), 1; Kristaps Porzingis (New York), 1
My takeaways:
- Most underrated by this voting: Chris Paul
- Most overrated by this voting: DeMar DeRozan
- Anthony Davis clinches he’ll be eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension in the 2019 offseason, but only from the Pelicans. Will that keep him in New Orleans?
- Who the heck voted for Trevor Ariza? That had to be a submission error, right?
- Here were my picks.