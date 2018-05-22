Report: Suns could have traded for Kristaps Porzingis last season

I’m going to need New York next fans to read this one with their eyes closed. Right? Your we go.

The Phoenix Suns won the right to be first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft During the recent draft lottery. That means they will be adding somebody like Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, or Marvin Bagley to their young roster. Phoenix had the number for overall tech last year, which they used to draft Joss Jackson.

Buddy new report says that if Phoenix would have decided to instead trait that pick they could have exchanged hat selection for New York big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Seriously.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix had an opportunity to put together a package that would have sent Porzingis to Arizona. That anything the Suns had, plus the No. 4 pick, would have made that happen is just another testament to why Phil Jackson had to go in New York.

Via the Ryen Russillo show:

Woj: "Last year, I thought Phoenix had a chance to get [Kristaps] Porzingis if they were willing to put the fourth pick in, which would've been Josh Jackson." — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) May 22, 2018

Woj: "Porzingis wasn't super enthusiastic about Phoenix and what his future would've been there. They [wanted] to be able to re-sign him, so I get showing some restraint there." — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) May 22, 2018

The Knicks actually hit on Porzingis, and although he may be out for the entire year next season, he’s a keeper to build around, not to trade. On the other side of things, why the Suns didn’t include that pick and pull the trigger is a head scratcher, although we don’t know the full details of the proposed package.

No doubt New York fans are glad the Suns didn’t decide to accept the offer without that pick.