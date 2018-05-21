Mike D’Antoni: Rockets ‘played soft’

The Warriors beat the Rockets by 41 last night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
We didn’t switch up into people, we didn’t box off. It’s just one thing led to another. Played soft, actually.
His stars agreed.
He’s right. We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be. We started off the game pretty solid, and then we let them gain some confidence to end the first quarter. You know, but just defensively they didn’t feel us and it showed tonight.
Chis Paul:
Coach is right. We’ve got to be better. I think, you know, we’ve got to come out more aggressive. We were letting them hit first, you know what I mean? They were running their screens and all that stuff like that. I mean, we know that we’re at our best when we’re in transition and not taking the ball out the net. And tonight we were taking the ball out the net. We had 19 turnovers. That’s uncharacteristic of us. We knew we were going to get a great game from them being back here at home, but we’ve got to be better Game 4.
That’s a harsh assessment – but at least somewhat warranted. The Rockets applied far too little defensive pressure, and they missed shots inside and committed turnovers as if they were rattled.
I don’t think the Rockets are soft. But they looked soft in the face of Golden State’s elite ability.
The Warriors pressure teams into mistakes and then exploit many of them. Play that doesn’t look soft against other opponents suddenly does against Golden State.
Houston can toughen up before Game 4 Tuesday. Acclimating to the Warriors’ high level of play, especially at home, could help. The Rockets are good enough to hang at this level.
But it certainly won’t be easy.