AP Images

Stephen Curry, Warriors unconcerned about MVP’s shooting

Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry has absolutely no concerns about his 3-point touch, so he’s counting on the first one he takes going in.

“I have confidence in myself and my teammates have confidence in me to do what I need to do,” the two-time MVP said Friday. “Never worry about it because I know how hard I work at it. It’s not a false sense of confidence. I know how hard I work at what I do.”

His teammates and coach also say enough with the panic about Curry already. Kevin Durant doesn’t even want to hear about any shooting struggles: he considers Curry the best shooter on the planet, and so be it if he shows he’s human, too, once in a while. This is after all the same sweet shooter who broke his own NBA record for 3s in a single season by hitting 402 in 2015-16.

“When Steph misses a shot everybody gets up in arms about it. That’s how great he is. So many people expect him to make every single shot. Sometimes it doesn’t happen,” Durant said. “I knew the next couple days was going to be about Steph struggling to shoot the ball but that’s the last thing I worry about with Steph. I’ve just got so much confidence in him on the offensive side of the basketball.”

Still, Curry has just one 3-pointer in each of the first two games of the Warriors’ Western Conference finals series with the Rockets as the best-of-seven showdown shifts to Oracle Arena for Game 3 on Sunday night notched at 1 game apiece.

He is shooting 15 for 34 overall from the floor, missing 11 of his 13 3-point tries.

“I’ve gone 0 for 11 before shooting 3s, 1 for 8. Whatever the case is, you’re always shooting that next shot with the optimism and the confidence that it’s going in,” Curry said. “So you can work on stuff in between practices and games and get your rhythm, just seeing the ball go in, work on your mechanics, but never lose confidence in myself ever. And that’ll never change.”

During his extensive shooting work Friday, Curry yelled out “Ahhh!” in frustration a few times. He hollered “Oh my goodness!” and “Crazier things have happened!”

Durant just shook his head and noted, “If you worry about missed 3s with Steph Curry …” then carried on about the Houston defense and how impressed he is that Curry has improvised and taken opportunities to drive to the rim when the Rockets switch out on him in an effort to protect the 3-point line.

Curry referred to his personal shooting coach, Bruce Fraser, as “sensei,” or teacher. They talk in depth about what kind of workout Curry needs on any given day to feel right with his shot .

Curry understands the scrutiny. Golden State took a 127-105 beating from Chris Paul, James Harden and the Rockets on Wednesday night in Houston.

“It’s something to talk about and we obviously lost so you can try to pinpoint stuff or reasons,” Curry said. “And obviously I didn’t have to talk to any of y’all to wake up and know I didn’t play well in Game 2. That doesn’t change my outlook on the series or what I need to do. If I don’t shoot the ball well in Game 3 it won’t change a thing about the way I approach the next one. You come to the game with the right intentions, the right approach and more times than not it will work out in your favor.”

Curry feels great physically. He missed nearly six weeks with a sprained left knee he injured March 23 before he came back for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against New Orleans. Coach Steve Kerr believes it’s far tougher to return from an injury during the pressure-packed playoffs, with no time to ease in with games that don’t matter or have near the same magnitude.

“I think Steph’s healthy, he’s moving fine,” Kerr said. “But this is more rhythm than anything. You come back from six weeks in the regular season, chances are you’re going to have a game where nobody’s focused and the other team’s playing their fourth in five nights and the defense isn’t that tough and you make a bunch of 3s and you just feel good.”

The playoffs, Kerr said, are like facing the best pitcher in the World Series night after night.

Curry is up for the challenge.

“Just waking up every day with optimism and confidence in myself and where I’m at. That’s all I can really kind of speak on,” Curry said. “There isn’t time to kind of coast or ease your way into it, especially with the intensity and pressure and all that stuff, so you’ve got to be ready.”

No, Jose Calderon is not a billionaire, but it’s a great story

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Team inside jokes can be the best.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a good one — that backup point guard Jose Calderon is heir to a $2.2 billion bottling fortune. It all started with Channing Frye (while he was still a Cav) and has continued to this day.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN tells a great story (with great reporting) on this.

Frye, who even by NBA player standards spends an inordinate amount of time on his phone scrolling through social media, came across an unexpected Google search result. Cleveland’s 36-year-old backup point guard was listed as the heir to a $2.2 billion fortune, thanks to his father’s stake in a Coca-Cola bottling company named FEMSA….

The problem is, it’s not true.

“It’s not,” Calderon said. “I wish. I wish I could say, ‘Yeah, it is true. …’ But, no, no, no. No, it’s not.”

The actual billionaires are brothers named Jose and Francisco Jose Calderon Rojas. They are Mexican. Calderon is Spanish.

That hasn’t stopped the falsehood from spreading around the league (that something not true has legs and will not go away is one of the defining characteristics of the last few years in America). Players from other teams ask him about it.

Also, the Cavaliers are not letting it go, true or not. Doesn’t matter. He’s the billionaire now, he’s going to have to pick up a lot of dinner checks.

Go check out the entire story, there are a lot of great tidbits in there.

PBT Extra: Cavaliers, Celtics Game 3 preview

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Boston has had their defense on a string, moved well off the ball and kept the ball moving on offense, and has looked much the better team than Cleveland through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. They look like they might run away with the series….

Except LeBron James.

And the Cavaliers are heading home.

I get into all of it in this PBT Extra looking at the ECF. Cleveland has to win both games at home and even this series to have a chance. It’s possible. But do you really expect them to play eight quarters of good enough defense to win both games?

 

Watch Luka Doncic’s highlights from EuroLeague semifinal (16 points, 7 rebounds)

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

At 19, Luka Doncic knows how to run a team and control the tempo and flow of a game.

That was evident on Friday afternoon in Belgrade, Serbia, where Doncic — a likely top two pick in the upcoming NBA Draft — had 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes, leading Real Madrid to a 92-83 win over CSKA Moscow.

A lot of Americans have not seen a lot of Doncic (myself included, just EuroBasket last summer and some highlights), above are some highlights from the win. What you don’t see in those is how well he controlled the flow of the game. CSKA tried traps at point, he handled it all with great poise.

It is expected next month at the NBA Draft Phoenix will take Deandre Ayton out of Arizona No. 1, with Sacramento taking Doncic second to pair with point guard D’Aaron Fox (taken last draft). Combine those with second-year shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Kings should be entertaining.

Cavaliers return home, seek first series win over Celtics

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have survived so much this season.

They’re one loss from facing a scenario no NBA team has survived — being down 0-3 in a playoff series.

The Eastern Conference finals shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday with the Boston Celtics holding a 2-0 lead. History is already way, way in the Celtics’ favor.

Of the 300 teams to take 2-0 leads in best-of-seven series, 281 won the series.

Then again, of the 19 teams who’ve made the comeback, two were piloted by LeBron James.

So, unless the Celtics steal Game 3, this series isn’t over. But the Cavs have their heels on the edge of history’s cliff.

“We’re down 0-2. No need to panic,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “I mean, we played a Game 7, so I mean, that’s the danger. The danger’s not like we come out and don’t play well tomorrow and lose, it’s over. We still have games to play.”

The Cavs did indeed already play a Game 7 in the playoffs — avoiding elimination by beating the Indiana Pacers in the first round. The Celtics faced the same situation in the opening round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston has won both games in the conference finals by double digits — including a 107-94 victory in Game 2. James posted his fifth triple-double with 40 or more points (42) in that game, and the Cavs still lost.

Jaylen Brown has scored 23 points in both games of this series, and overall Boston’s starting backcourt (Brown and Terry Rozier) has outscored the Cavs’ starting guards 72-12.

But Boston is just 1-4 on the road in this postseason, with statistical drops in just about every major category when playing away from TD Garden.

The Celtics are also a young team missing its two best players (Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward). The Cavs aren’t what they once were (remember, Irving used to play for them), but organizationally they are the three-time defending conference champs.

“Like what happened in previous games, what happens in the future is all out the window,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “It’s just about what happens in that 48-minute segment. Our guys know that. We’re going to have to play really hard. We’re going to have to play really connected.

“Obviously, with all they’ve accomplished over the last two years, they’ve been tremendous on the road and at home, but especially at home. It’ll be a heck of a challenge.”

The Cavs are 5-1 at home in the 2018 playoffs, with two buzzer beaters from James to steal two games. James steered the 2007 Cavs back from an 0-2 hole to beat the Detroit Pistons in the conference finals, and James and Irving co-piloted the Cavs from deficits of 0-2 and 1-3 in the 2016 Finals to stun the Warriors.

Only four players remain from the 2016 championship team — James, Kevin Love, JR Smith, and Tristan Thompson — and Kyle Korver represents the only other current Cavs player on the 2017 Finals team that lost in five games to Golden State.

And yet this veteran group lost its composure in the second half of Game 2, blowing an eight-point halftime lead and missing all eight 3s in the fourth quarter.

“Going to the Finals a bunch of years in a row, when things don’t go the way you want them to it’s like, ‘Man, why didn’t that work?'” Korver said. “And this year there’s been a lot of turnover.

“We just have to learn how to — not learn how to, we know how to — we have to be focused on just playing through (mistakes), staying positive.”