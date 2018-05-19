PBT Extra: Cavaliers, Celtics Game 3 preview

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Boston has had their defense on a string, moved well off the ball and kept the ball moving on offense, and has looked much the better team than Cleveland through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. They look like they might run away with the series….

Except LeBron James.

And the Cavaliers are heading home.

I get into all of it in this PBT Extra looking at the ECF. Cleveland has to win both games at home and even this series to have a chance. It’s possible. But do you really expect them to play eight quarters of good enough defense to win both games?

 

Watch Luka Doncic’s highlights from EuroLeague semifinal (16 points, 7 rebounds)

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

At 19, Luka Doncic knows how to run a team and control the tempo and flow of a game.

That was evident on Friday afternoon in Belgrade, Serbia, where Doncic — a likely top two pick in the upcoming NBA Draft — had 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes, leading Real Madrid to a 92-83 win over CSKA Moscow.

A lot of Americans have not seen a lot of Doncic (myself included, just EuroBasket last summer and some highlights), above are some highlights from the win. What you don’t see in those is how well he controlled the flow of the game. CSKA tried traps at point, he handled it all with great poise.

It is expected next month at the NBA Draft Phoenix will take Deandre Ayton out of Arizona No. 1, with Sacramento taking Doncic second to pair with point guard D’Aaron Fox (taken last draft). Combine those with second-year shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Kings should be entertaining.

Cavaliers return home, seek first series win over Celtics

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have survived so much this season.

They’re one loss from facing a scenario no NBA team has survived — being down 0-3 in a playoff series.

The Eastern Conference finals shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday with the Boston Celtics holding a 2-0 lead. History is already way, way in the Celtics’ favor.

Of the 300 teams to take 2-0 leads in best-of-seven series, 281 won the series.

Then again, of the 19 teams who’ve made the comeback, two were piloted by LeBron James.

So, unless the Celtics steal Game 3, this series isn’t over. But the Cavs have their heels on the edge of history’s cliff.

“We’re down 0-2. No need to panic,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “I mean, we played a Game 7, so I mean, that’s the danger. The danger’s not like we come out and don’t play well tomorrow and lose, it’s over. We still have games to play.”

The Cavs did indeed already play a Game 7 in the playoffs — avoiding elimination by beating the Indiana Pacers in the first round. The Celtics faced the same situation in the opening round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston has won both games in the conference finals by double digits — including a 107-94 victory in Game 2. James posted his fifth triple-double with 40 or more points (42) in that game, and the Cavs still lost.

Jaylen Brown has scored 23 points in both games of this series, and overall Boston’s starting backcourt (Brown and Terry Rozier) has outscored the Cavs’ starting guards 72-12.

But Boston is just 1-4 on the road in this postseason, with statistical drops in just about every major category when playing away from TD Garden.

The Celtics are also a young team missing its two best players (Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward). The Cavs aren’t what they once were (remember, Irving used to play for them), but organizationally they are the three-time defending conference champs.

“Like what happened in previous games, what happens in the future is all out the window,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “It’s just about what happens in that 48-minute segment. Our guys know that. We’re going to have to play really hard. We’re going to have to play really connected.

“Obviously, with all they’ve accomplished over the last two years, they’ve been tremendous on the road and at home, but especially at home. It’ll be a heck of a challenge.”

The Cavs are 5-1 at home in the 2018 playoffs, with two buzzer beaters from James to steal two games. James steered the 2007 Cavs back from an 0-2 hole to beat the Detroit Pistons in the conference finals, and James and Irving co-piloted the Cavs from deficits of 0-2 and 1-3 in the 2016 Finals to stun the Warriors.

Only four players remain from the 2016 championship team — James, Kevin Love, JR Smith, and Tristan Thompson — and Kyle Korver represents the only other current Cavs player on the 2017 Finals team that lost in five games to Golden State.

And yet this veteran group lost its composure in the second half of Game 2, blowing an eight-point halftime lead and missing all eight 3s in the fourth quarter.

“Going to the Finals a bunch of years in a row, when things don’t go the way you want them to it’s like, ‘Man, why didn’t that work?'” Korver said. “And this year there’s been a lot of turnover.

“We just have to learn how to — not learn how to, we know how to — we have to be focused on just playing through (mistakes), staying positive.”

NBA teams once complained about weight of numbers or logos on lottery ping-pong balls

AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2018, 10:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

Most NBA lottery conspiracy theories rely on silly reasoning. Representatives of each involved team monitor the actual drawing, which the league also shows publicly after the made-for-TV reveal. Fixing the lottery would require getting unevenly weighted ping-pong balls into the hopper unbeknownst to every team (except one) and the collaboration or ignorance of the security firm charged with maintaining the event’s integrity.

But what about accidentally favoring some teams over others?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Other lottery nostalgia, going back to the very first drawing and its infamous conspiracy theory: Steve Mills, the current Knicks president, worked for the league in the 1980s and 1990s, and said Tuesday that he set up the room where the so-called “frozen envelope” drawing happened (granting the Knicks the right to draft Patrick Ewing). A half-decade later, the league switched from envelopes to ping-pong balls. Mills and Joel Litvin, the NBA’s former president of league operations, were in charge of testing out the new balls, they both recalled.

They started by numbering them. Some teams complained that balls with double-digit numbers would weigh more, perhaps impacting the odds somehow. Mills and Litvin switched to team logos. Teams objected that a logo-based system might bring the same issue. Never let a team executive tell you fans are nuttier about conspiracy theories than they are.

Apparently, the league settled on different-colored ping-pong balls:

Now, the league draws four of 14 numbered ping-pong balls for each of the top three picks. Each lottery team gets four-number combinations. So, no team has any specific balls in the hopper.

But I don’t blame teams for being paranoid during the previous setup (or even this setup). Millions of dollars and jobs are on the line.

The lottery is absurd – in part because it’s so important.

Report: None of Lakers’ young core ‘untouchable’ for right trade offer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
9 Comments

Another — possibly more accurate — way to phrase the theme of this story: Hey, Gregg Popovich, if you’re trading Kawhi Leonard how many of our guys would you want?

The Lakers liked what they saw from their young core this season. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Julius Randle all lived up to or exceeded expectations (some may have had outsized expectations for Ball, but he grew as the season wore on). The Lakers defended better than expected, played fast, and showed some promise.

However, not so much promise that they wouldn’t trade any of them for one of the game’s true superstars. From Tania Ganguli of the Los Angels Times, on the Lakers’ offseason:

While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.

To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them — even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart — if an offer blows them away.

That’s just smart management. The Lakers should not be wed to any of those guys. That doesn’t mean actively call and try to trade them, it means don’t hang up when your phone rings.

After watching a lot of Lakers this season (in person and televised), it’s hard not to like their young core. However, what they have are players three through seven or eight on a championship team. Maybe Ingram can grow into a No. 2. They are all quality players, but the Lakers do not have the “alpha” — the top-10 NBA player, the franchise cornerstone — among them.

If one of those kinds of players becomes available — Leonard in San Antonio, Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, another player unexpectedly put on the trade block — the Lakers should offer anyone and everyone on the roster. Those elite players are the hardest to get.

Los Angles is one of the few teams — thanks to the city and the franchise brand — that can draw that level of star as a free agent. However, guys like that so rarely are available, if the Lakers can trade for one they should. Don’t bet on the free agent market in a year, too many things can happen to change a player’s mind (or change is value due to injury).

It should be noted Lakers’ management seems to be downplaying expectations going into this summer. Read into that what you want. There are only a handful of elite free agents — LeBron James, Paul George — and if the Lakers don’t land those, this is not a management team that’s just going to overpay the next Timofey Mozgov to fill up the cap. They will sit on the cash until the deeper summer of 2019 class of free agents. Which is the smart move, but it may not sit well with an impatient fan base.