Celtics’ legend Bill Russell has brief hospital stay Saturday

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
Bill Russell — the 11-time NBA champion who was the anchor and heart of a Boston Celtics team that dominated an era — spent a brief time in the hospital Saturday with a heart scare.

Russell, 84, was rushed to the hospital Friday night with what was thought to be a heart attack or other heart issue, something first reported by TMZ. Representatives of Russell later said the issue was dehydration.

Russell was out of the hospital a few hours later and tweeted this out.

Good to see him out and in good spirits.

Russell’s name comes up in any serious conversation for greatest player of all-time, starting with those 11 rings. However, that is just a part of what he did on the court. He was a defensive force that changed the game with his shot blocking — nobody had done that aggressively or above the rim before. His legendary competitive focus led Russell to be a five-time MVP, an 11-time All-NBA player, a 12-time All-Star, a Hall of Famer, and maybe the greatest Celtic ever.

Yet his basketball accomplishments were not as significant as what he did off the court.

Russell battled racism his entire career. It started when he led the University of San Francisco to  back-to-back NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956 — he was the first black man to captain and lead a team to college titles (he and future Celtic and Hall of Famer K.C. Jones were on that team, one light years ahead of the competition at the time). Russell entered the NBA during an era when black athletes were expected to look the other way at racism — something Russell refused to do. Often on road trips, Russell and his fellow African-American teammates had to stay in a different hotel than his white teammates. Russell was not afraid to call it out.

President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom (the highest honor an American civilian can receive). Boston put a statue up of Russell in City Hall Plaza in 2011

Bulls’ Paul Zipser has surgery to repair broken left foot

Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser has had surgery to repair a broken left foot.

The team said Friday the operation was performed in his native Germany. The Bulls gave no timetable for his recovery.

Zipser averaged 4.0 points in 54 appearances before sitting out the final nine games last season.

Stephen Curry, Warriors unconcerned about MVP’s shooting

Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry has absolutely no concerns about his 3-point touch, so he’s counting on the first one he takes going in.

“I have confidence in myself and my teammates have confidence in me to do what I need to do,” the two-time MVP said Friday. “Never worry about it because I know how hard I work at it. It’s not a false sense of confidence. I know how hard I work at what I do.”

His teammates and coach also say enough with the panic about Curry already. Kevin Durant doesn’t even want to hear about any shooting struggles: he considers Curry the best shooter on the planet, and so be it if he shows he’s human, too, once in a while. This is after all the same sweet shooter who broke his own NBA record for 3s in a single season by hitting 402 in 2015-16.

“When Steph misses a shot everybody gets up in arms about it. That’s how great he is. So many people expect him to make every single shot. Sometimes it doesn’t happen,” Durant said. “I knew the next couple days was going to be about Steph struggling to shoot the ball but that’s the last thing I worry about with Steph. I’ve just got so much confidence in him on the offensive side of the basketball.”

Still, Curry has just one 3-pointer in each of the first two games of the Warriors’ Western Conference finals series with the Rockets as the best-of-seven showdown shifts to Oracle Arena for Game 3 on Sunday night notched at 1 game apiece.

He is shooting 15 for 34 overall from the floor, missing 11 of his 13 3-point tries.

“I’ve gone 0 for 11 before shooting 3s, 1 for 8. Whatever the case is, you’re always shooting that next shot with the optimism and the confidence that it’s going in,” Curry said. “So you can work on stuff in between practices and games and get your rhythm, just seeing the ball go in, work on your mechanics, but never lose confidence in myself ever. And that’ll never change.”

During his extensive shooting work Friday, Curry yelled out “Ahhh!” in frustration a few times. He hollered “Oh my goodness!” and “Crazier things have happened!”

Durant just shook his head and noted, “If you worry about missed 3s with Steph Curry …” then carried on about the Houston defense and how impressed he is that Curry has improvised and taken opportunities to drive to the rim when the Rockets switch out on him in an effort to protect the 3-point line.

Curry referred to his personal shooting coach, Bruce Fraser, as “sensei,” or teacher. They talk in depth about what kind of workout Curry needs on any given day to feel right with his shot .

Curry understands the scrutiny. Golden State took a 127-105 beating from Chris Paul, James Harden and the Rockets on Wednesday night in Houston.

“It’s something to talk about and we obviously lost so you can try to pinpoint stuff or reasons,” Curry said. “And obviously I didn’t have to talk to any of y’all to wake up and know I didn’t play well in Game 2. That doesn’t change my outlook on the series or what I need to do. If I don’t shoot the ball well in Game 3 it won’t change a thing about the way I approach the next one. You come to the game with the right intentions, the right approach and more times than not it will work out in your favor.”

Curry feels great physically. He missed nearly six weeks with a sprained left knee he injured March 23 before he came back for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against New Orleans. Coach Steve Kerr believes it’s far tougher to return from an injury during the pressure-packed playoffs, with no time to ease in with games that don’t matter or have near the same magnitude.

“I think Steph’s healthy, he’s moving fine,” Kerr said. “But this is more rhythm than anything. You come back from six weeks in the regular season, chances are you’re going to have a game where nobody’s focused and the other team’s playing their fourth in five nights and the defense isn’t that tough and you make a bunch of 3s and you just feel good.”

The playoffs, Kerr said, are like facing the best pitcher in the World Series night after night.

Curry is up for the challenge.

“Just waking up every day with optimism and confidence in myself and where I’m at. That’s all I can really kind of speak on,” Curry said. “There isn’t time to kind of coast or ease your way into it, especially with the intensity and pressure and all that stuff, so you’ve got to be ready.”

No, Jose Calderon is not a billionaire, but it’s a great story

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Team inside jokes can be the best.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a good one — that backup point guard Jose Calderon is heir to a $2.2 billion bottling fortune. It all started with Channing Frye (while he was still a Cav) and has continued to this day.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN tells a great story (with great reporting) on this.

Frye, who even by NBA player standards spends an inordinate amount of time on his phone scrolling through social media, came across an unexpected Google search result. Cleveland’s 36-year-old backup point guard was listed as the heir to a $2.2 billion fortune, thanks to his father’s stake in a Coca-Cola bottling company named FEMSA….

The problem is, it’s not true.

“It’s not,” Calderon said. “I wish. I wish I could say, ‘Yeah, it is true. …’ But, no, no, no. No, it’s not.”

The actual billionaires are brothers named Jose and Francisco Jose Calderon Rojas. They are Mexican. Calderon is Spanish.

That hasn’t stopped the falsehood from spreading around the league (that something not true has legs and will not go away is one of the defining characteristics of the last few years in America). Players from other teams ask him about it.

Also, the Cavaliers are not letting it go, true or not. Doesn’t matter. He’s the billionaire now, he’s going to have to pick up a lot of dinner checks.

Go check out the entire story, there are a lot of great tidbits in there.

PBT Extra: Cavaliers, Celtics Game 3 preview

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Boston has had their defense on a string, moved well off the ball and kept the ball moving on offense, and has looked much the better team than Cleveland through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. They look like they might run away with the series….

Except LeBron James.

And the Cavaliers are heading home.

I get into all of it in this PBT Extra looking at the ECF. Cleveland has to win both games at home and even this series to have a chance. It’s possible. But do you really expect them to play eight quarters of good enough defense to win both games?

 