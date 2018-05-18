Getty Images

Report: None of Lakers’ young core ‘untouchable’ for right trade offer

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Another — possibly more accurate — way to phrase the theme of this story: Hey, Gregg Popovich, if you’re trading Kawhi Leonard how many of our guys would you want?

The Lakers liked what they saw from their young core this season. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Julius Randle all lived up to or exceeded expectations (some may have had outsized expectations for Ball, but he grew as the season wore on). The Lakers defended better than expected, played fast, and showed some promise.

However, not so much promise that they wouldn’t trade any of them for one of the game’s true superstars. From Tania Ganguli of the Los Angels Times, on the Lakers’ offseason:

While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.

To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them — even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart — if an offer blows them away.

That’s just smart management. The Lakers should not be wed to any of those guys. That doesn’t mean actively call and try to trade them, it means don’t hang up when your phone rings.

After watching a lot of Lakers this season (in person and televised), it’s hard not to like their young core. However, what they have are players three through seven or eight on a championship team. Maybe Ingram can grow into a No. 2. They are all quality players, but the Lakers do not have the “alpha” — the top-10 NBA player, the franchise cornerstone — among them.

If one of those kinds of players becomes available — Leonard in San Antonio, Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, another player unexpectedly put on the trade block — the Lakers should offer anyone and everyone on the roster. Those elite players are the hardest to get.

Los Angles is one of the few teams — thanks to the city and the franchise brand — that can draw that level of star as a free agent. However, guys like that so rarely are available, if the Lakers can trade for one they should. Don’t bet on the free agent market in a year, too many things can happen to change a player’s mind (or change is value due to injury).

It should be noted Lakers’ management seems to be downplaying expectations going into this summer. Read into that what you want. There are only a handful of elite free agents — LeBron James, Paul George — and if the Lakers don’t land those, this is not a management team that’s just going to overpay the next Timofey Mozgov to fill up the cap. They will sit on the cash until the deeper summer of 2019 class of free agents. Which is the smart move, but it may not sit well with an impatient fan base.

Rumors continue to bubble up there’s tension between Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
This season the Minnesota Timberwolves improved by 16 wins over the season before, saw their offensive numbers jump to top five in the NBA, and the franchise made the playoffs for the first time since 2004. It’s the most successful the Timberwolves have been since the Kevin Garnett era, and their future is even brighter.

However, just under that veneer of success, rumors of tension and trouble between the team’s younger players and coach/GM Tom Thibodeau (particularly Karl-Anthony Towns) have circulated around the league for a year or more.

ESPN’s well-connected duo of Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst briefly touched on it during The Lowe Post Friday.

Lowe said Towns and the Timberwolves are “not in a good place internally.” Windhorst added, “I don’t think Anthony Davis is going anywhere any time soon. But Karl Towns, now that might be a different story.”

Two things. First, we are a long, long way from this actually happening. This is the NBA rumor mill, and no doubt Thibodeau (and maybe Towns) will deny this publicly soon. That denial doesn’t make the report accurate, just know this is nowhere near any kind of reality. Yet.

Second, if it did get to the point where Thibodeau started to test the trade market for KAT, I would expect owner Glen Taylor to step in. Trading away a young, franchise-level player is drastic. Not unheard of, but drastic. If Taylor stepped back and assessed the situation, who do you think he would see as more valuable to the franchise long-term, Towns or Thibodeau? And if he chose Towns, what would that mean for Jimmy Butler?

When training camp starts next fall, expect Towns and Thibodeau to both be there for Minnesota. However, three years from now, it’s far less likely both are around. This is just the start of these rumors.

Suns GM says team ‘open’ to idea of trading No. 1 pick

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Last year, Celtics’ man in charge Danny Ainge traded the No. 1 pick in the draft, landing the No. 3 pick (Jayson Tatum) and either Sacramento or Philadelphia’s No. 1 next year (the better of the two, unless it is the No. 1 pick).

Could we see two years in a row where the No. 1 pick is traded?

Don’t bet on it, but Suns’ general manager Ryan McDonough said on ESPN’s broadcast from the Draft Combine exactly what he’s supposed to say, that he’s open to the idea (hat tip Rob Lopez of DefPen).

“We’re certainly open to that. We’ll consider it. I think we’ll have more information closer to the draft than we do today after we go through the workout process and the interview process. We’re open to that. I think if you look around the NBA, as far as the veteran players, there are probably a few we’d consider trading the pick for, outright, just pick for player.”

Hint: He was aiming that at Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, if Kawhi Leonard does become available. Or at Dell Demps the Pelicans suddenly decide they don’t want Anthony Davis anymore. Or at Tom Thibodeau if he decides to test the market for Karl-Anthony Towns (that is less insane than you might think, but not likely).

Outside of something highly improbable like any of that happening (it’s hard to imagine Leonard forcing his way out of San Antonio just to tell Phoenix he’d be happy to sign there long term), expect the Suns to keep the pick.

Ainge traded the pick last year because he didn’t believe in Markelle Fultz the way most did, he liked Tatum better. (BTW, it’s too early to fully judge that trade: We haven’t seen what Fultz will become, and we don’t know what pick the Celtics get next year.)

This year Arizona center Deandre Ayton is on top of everybody’s draft board and he is seen as a potential franchise center by most, a guy who could have a Joel Embiid/Towns kind of impact on the Suns (Ayton’s game is different from those two, we’re just talking what he could mean to the franchise). Nobody is trading that unless they are getting a franchise cornerstone piece back. Sure, if a team calls with an offer McDonough will take the call and politely listen, that’s what a GM should do, but don’t expect him to pull the trigger on anything.

This is the Suns’ first No. 1 pick in franchise history, McDonough is not going to trade that away for anything less than a Godfather deal.

Mohamed Bamba: NBA should change rule preventing players jumping straight from high school

Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Mo Bamba is fully convinced that he’s ready for the NBA.

He also believes that was the case a year ago.

If Bamba – the massive Texas center who will likely be taking his 7-foot-10 wingspan to a lottery team at the NBA draft next month – was a high school senior in 2020, he probably would have bypassed college and made the jump straight to the league. The expectation around the NBA is that will be the year where so-called “one-and-done” rule will come off the books and players will no longer have to wait a season before going to the pro ranks.

So Bamba went to college and waited his turn, though he’s not sure it was needed.

“I thought about it a lot,” Bamba said. “It’s an area I probably would have explored.”

Out of the 30 first-round picks that will be made at the draft, it’s entirely possible that as many as 25 will have played no more than one season of college basketball. Some didn’t even play in college – there are a couple of European players likely to be first-rounders, and intriguing combo guard Anfernee Simons did a year of postgraduate work at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Simons tested off the charts at the draft combine this week, with a 41 1/2-inch vertical. He’s a former Louisville commit, who decided to hold off on college after the scandal that ultimately led to the dismissal of coach Rick Pitino.

“I’ve just been working hard on all aspects of my game, trying to get better every day,” Simons said.

The NBA makes no secret of the fact that one-and-done doesn’t work ideally for any party involved – the pro ones or the college ones. The league has talked about making 20 the minimum age where a player can enter the NBA; the players’ union has said it would prefer it going back to 18. And now with the college game on the cusp of massive changes amid an ongoing federal investigation, it seems quite likely that the one-and-done policy will be scrubbed soon.

Bamba’s reaction to that: About time.

“It’s only right by the athletes,” Bamba said. “Some kids have lifelong dreams of wanting to play in the NBA. Not manipulating, but changing the rules so we have more of an option as players is what’s most beneficial to us.”

There were 38 freshmen who applied to be early entry candidates in this draft. Some will go back to college, but the majority of those should get picked.

Some guys simply needed the year.

Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played his way onto NBA draft boards and decided to leave after one season, with Wildcats coach John Calipari raving about how hard he worked and how much better he got in his one college season.

And Duke’s Trevon Duval, who had 207 assists in his lone college year, isn’t exactly sure that he was ready to go pro out of high school either.

“My whole thought process and training process would have been a little bit different if the rule was in effect,” Duval said. “I think it’s a good rule. There are definitely kids who can go straight from college to the NBA.”

Sometimes, the perceived one-and-dones get to college and realize they’re not ready.

Miami guard Bruce Brown Jr. came to the Hurricanes with that one-and-done label. He wound up staying for two seasons, and knows that was the better move for his development. Same goes for Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, who insists he’s better for having stayed.

“I’m more ready now,” Bridges said.

In his interviews with teams this week at the combine, Bridges was often asked about why he didn’t come out as a freshman. His sense was that they liked his answer.

“They were kind of impressed with that,” Bridges said. “So, me staying was a good thing. I stayed so I could mature and they respect that about me.”

Bamba sees a similar payoff in himself as well.

As much as he would have liked to be in the NBA already, he’s not resentful about having to wait. And he does concede that the college experience made him better than he was when he exited high school.

“I got everything I wanted out of Texas,” Bamba said. “Obviously, you’d love to win more. You’d love to win a national championship and compete at that level. But as far as relationships and development, I couldn’t be happier.”

Rumor: Team promised to draft Boise State senior Chandler Hutchinson in late first round

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
NBA teams are increasingly using three, even four, versatile wings at once. Such lineups can spread the floor, play fast and switch.

But teams haven’t quite caught up to emphasizing wings in the draft. The top seven picks in our mock draft are bigs and point guards.

There are plenty of wings available lower in the draft, though. Is a team particularly intrigued by Boise State senior Chandler Hutchinson?

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Hutchinson is a 22-year-old who didn’t really excel until he became older than most of his mid-major-conference competition. I’m skeptical of any prospects of that rough mold.

Hutchinson impresses as a driver – particularly against closeouts or in transition. His strides are long, and he adeptly changes speeds and direction. He finishes well at the rim and even passes well while attacking.

But those opportunities to drive against closeouts won’t exist if his outside shot isn’t a threat. Though he’s significantly improved, his 3-pointer is not reliable. He’s far better on catch-and-shoots than hoisting off the dribble from deep, and he’ll likely eliminate those low-efficiency pull-up attempts while in a smaller role in the pros. So, that should help.

At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Hutchinson has the physical to defend well in the NBA. But he’ll have a lot to learn after playing in Boise State’s zone.

Hutchinson has a projectable skill set for a league that increasingly desires players of his style. That ought to get him strong consideration. But becoming convinced he’s worth a first-round investment? That’s a tougher case.

Apparently, at least one team is sold, though.