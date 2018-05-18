Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo had breakfast with Mike Budenholzer before coach was hired

May 18, 2018
This time, Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to get a table.

This followed NBA etiquette: If you have a star player the caliber of Antetokounmpo, you include him in the process of hiring a new coach. That doesn’t mean the player drives the bus, but he gets input, he gets updates, and he gets to sit down with the man before the announcement is made.

Thursday, before the hiring of Mike Budenholzer as the new coach of the Milwaukee Bucks became official, Antetokounmpo and Budenholzer sat down over breakfast, with Kris Middleton, and talked. It was a good breakfast, Antetokounmpo told Matt Velazquez at the Journal-Sentinel.

“How do I explain — it was not like an interview, it was not like an introduction,” Antetokounmpo told the Journal Sentinel on Thursday at the combine where his younger brother, Kostas, is among the participants. “I was aware that me and Khris were going to talk to him, but I wasn’t aware what decision we made. I just talked to him. …

“We had a private place, a private little area that we went to, me and Khris and Bud. By the way, the food was great there…

“It’s exciting,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’d like to get the chance to talk to him again before I start working out. I would love to work out in his plan. I want to see our plays, I want to see the game plan, I want to make myself better through his game. Yeah, I think it’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait to play for him. Hopefully we can win some games.”

You’ve got to love that Antetokounmpo had to get a quick restaurant review in there.

I’m sure Budenholzer has a plan for Antetokounmpo. Coach Bud is a tactician of the highest order and a detail-oriented guy, he would have gone into this interview process with a plan already in place how to get more out of one of the more talented and athletic rosters in the Eastern Conference, one that has seemed misused for years. His new coach is going to push Antetokounmpo, but it’s needed.

The Bucks are poised to take a big step forward next season, and they made the right hire to do it.

Check out NBA’s new “Finally Mine” Finals ad

May 18, 2018
We can forget through the many days off between games during the conference finals (and there may well be a week break between the end of those and the NBA Finals) just what is on the line — the Larry O’Brien trophy and a piece of immortality.

The NBA’s new ad “Finally Mine” is a reminder.

The music is “Finally Mine” from Juliet Roberts, in case you wondered.

Agent: Luka Doncic has “no particular thought on any NBA teams”

May 18, 2018
Every year, right before the NCAA Tournament — or, in football, right before a big bowl game — a media member will ask a team’s star player “are you coming back next year or turning pro?” To which said player says something generic along the lines of “I love it here at State, it’s been the best year(s) of my life, but I’ll make that decision after the season.” Even though we all know the decision is made and he’s gone.

Enter Luka Doncic.

He is at the EuroLeague basketball Final Four this weekend with Real Madrid, the team he has played for since he was 16 and stars for now. After that, he and his teammates head off to the ACB — Spanish League — playoffs. At a press event before the EuroLeague games tip-off, Doncic was asked if these were his final games for Real Madrid because his contract is up and he’s expected to go to the NBA. His response was right out the book used by NCAA players above.

“Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]. We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season.”

Right after the draft lottery, with Deandre Ayton expected to go No. 1 to the Suns, that was read by some fans as Doncic trying to put leverage on Sacramento not to draft him at No. 2. Not the case, his agent told Sean Deveney of the Sporting News.

“Luka has stated no particular thought on any NBA teams,” his agent, Bill Duffy, told Sporting News on Thursday.

In other words, if Sacramento — or any team — were to draft Doncic, the location of that team would have no bearing whether he continues in Europe or comes to the NBA.

Let’s put this another way.

If Doncic were to re-sign with Real Madrid, it would be for $2 million to 2.5 million euro a year, which means a max of about $3 million a year (and remember European teams pick up the taxes for players). However, if the Kings draft him his starting salary next season would be $7.2 million (with more than $35 million guaranteed over the first four years), which even after California taxes is more money. Plus Doncic would be starting the clock to get to his second NBA contract in four years, the one that likely will be much larger. On top of all that, with a return to Europe, Doncic would risk a potential injury that could hurt his NBA stock and cost him millions and millions.

Which means, if you’re reading Doncic’s comments as him trying to leverage Sacramento, you’re doing it wrong. He loves Real Madrid and is trying to let them down easy, but he’s taking the cash and coming to the NBA. Wherever that lands him.

Report: Stephen Curry wants to host a PGA Tour event in 2019

May 18, 2018
Stephen Curry is a good golfer. Like, a scratch golfer.

So it makes sense he would want to be involved in the professional sport in some way, even if the meat of the PGA Tour season takes place during the NBA season. Still, according to ESPN the Golden State Warriors guard wants to host — meaning, to put on an event — on the Tour next year.

Curry would likely want to host an event after the season, meaning he could try to grab a spot in July, August, or September before any heavy interference from the NBA season would start.

Via ESPN:

ESPN has learned that Curry’s representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour to finalize a deal that allows the agency to work with the Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals for a tournament that will be played in the fall of 2019. Sources told ESPN calls were being made to prospective sponsors of the event.

The deal has been kept quiet because Curry wanted to focus on basketball, where his Warriors team is tied 1-1 with the Rockets in the Western Conference finals.

A PGA Tour official acknowledged the organization talked with Curry’s team.

“There’s no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community,” said PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal. “We’re excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future.”

Curry won’t be playing, at least not during tournament play, if and when he gets an event on the schedule. Curry did play in some Web.com Tour events in 2017. The Web.com Tour is a developmental tour for players who aren’t yet on the main PGA Tour.

If a Curry-hosted event does happen it is possible we see him around the links taking part in other events that happen during these tournaments like practice rounds, par 3 contests, and so forth.

I’d like to see Curry get an event just so a bunch of other NBA dudes come out and intermingle with the top guys on the PGA Tour. Also, I really want to see what kind of custom clubs they have to make for a 7-foot-tall Kevin Durant.

Rumor: Here’s what it’ll take to pry Kawhi Leonard away from the Spurs

May 17, 2018
10 Comments

Is Kawhi Leonard on the trade block, or isn’t he?

That’s the question much of the NBA is asking as we plow through the conference finals and into June. We don’t have an answer yet, and the back-and-forth between Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs has been one of the oddest sagas I can remember between a star player and his team in some time — especially considering the perceived equanimity of both sides.

There’s been rumors that teams like the Philadelphia 76ers are quietly targeting Leonard should he become available and the relationship become unrepairable with the Spurs.

No doubt other teams have started to gather trade offers for Leonard, who has a player option after the 2018-19 NBA season. Any trade package for Leonard would realistically have to be significant, and the apparent bad blood between the Spurs and Leonard won’t decrease the Spurs’ potential asking price.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, San Antonio, “Won’t settle for anything less than a grand-slam offer.”

That sort of makes you wonder whether a team like the Sixers, who have a core of young talent they’re trying to add to, should be considering giving up big pieces. Signing Leonard outright if he opts out next summer is one thing, but leveraging the chemistry you’ve built is another.

This perhaps makes other teams bigger players for Leonard, ones who might be more willing to sell the farm for a shot at the Spurs star.

O’Connor’s information from several sources isn’t anything we didn’t expect, and we have to take it at what it’s worth. Remember, if someone in the NBA is talking anonymously it’s usually for one of three reasons: to tell their story when they don’t feel heard, to influence the market or public perception, or as quid pro quo.

Is this San Antonio driving up the asking price on Leonard, is it the Spurs responding truthfully to what they need in exchange for their top star, or is it a little of both?

We’ll have to wait until this summer to find out.