Warriors’ Draymond Green trademarks ‘Hampton 5’

By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
As if the “Death Lineup” wasn’t already a stupid enough thing to call the Golden State Warriors’ small ball lineup, the “Hamptons 5” might be even worse.

The phrase was coined by The Athletic San Francisco’s Tim Kawakami as a reference to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala heading to The Hamptons, an elite segment of Long Island in New York, to recruit Kevin Durant in 2016.

And thus, the Death Lineup became the Hamptons 5.

It’s not a very subtle moniker, and it perhaps highlights the Warriors’ abundance of talent in a negative light given the elitist nature of the Hamptons itself. Compared to great team nicknames of decades past, it just doesn’t match up.

The Bad Boys. Showtime. Run TMC. Lob City. Even the Jail Blazers is better. The Hamptons 5?

Wack.

But according to a report from TMZ, Green has decided to trademark the name. Of course, the other hiccup is that Green has gone for “Hampton 5” without the s on the word Hamptons.

It’s all sort of confusing and lame, especially for what is probably the best team ever assembled in NBA history.

Rumor: Here’s what it’ll take to pry Kawhi Leonard away from the Spurs

By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
Is Kawhi Leonard on the trade block, or isn’t he?

That’s the question much of the NBA is asking as we plow through the conference finals and into June. We don’t have an answer yet, and the back-and-forth between Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs has been one of the oddest sagas I can remember between a star player and his team in some time — especially considering the perceived equanimity of both sides.

There’s been rumors that teams like the Philadelphia 76ers are quietly targeting Leonard should he become available and the relationship become unrepairable with the Spurs.

No doubt other teams have started to gather trade offers for Leonard, who has a player option after the 2018-19 NBA season. Any trade package for Leonard would realistically have to be significant, and the apparent bad blood between the Spurs and Leonard won’t decrease the Spurs’ potential asking price.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, San Antonio, “Won’t settle for anything less than a grand-slam offer.”

That sort of makes you wonder whether a team like the Sixers, who have a core of young talent they’re trying to add to, should be considering giving up big pieces. Signing Leonard outright if he opts out next summer is one thing, but leveraging the chemistry you’ve built is another.

This perhaps makes other teams bigger players for Leonard, ones who might be more willing to sell the farm for a shot at the Spurs star.

O’Connor’s information from several sources isn’t anything we didn’t expect, and we have to take it at what it’s worth. Remember, if someone in the NBA is talking anonymously it’s usually for one of three reasons: to tell their story when they don’t feel heard, to influence the market or public perception, or as quid pro quo.

Is this San Antonio driving up the asking price on Leonard, is it the Spurs responding truthfully to what they need in exchange for their top star, or is it a little of both?

We’ll have to wait until this summer to find out.

Celtics hope to put road woes aside in Game 3 vs. Cavaliers in Cleveland

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) Home-court advantage has proven to be a valuable commodity for the Celtics so far this postseason.

Boston is 9-0 at TD Garden during these playoffs and has blistered opponents early in games, shooting 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from the 3-point line. It’s often led to cushions that have helped the Celtics sustain opponents’ runs in the second half.

But after boasting the third-best road record in the NBA during the regular season, the Celtics have looked like a totally different team since the postseason began. They are just 1-4 away from their building and seen their shooting numbers dip to 41 percent overall and 31 percent from beyond the arc.

That can’t persist if Boston is going to have success as the series shifts to Cleveland on Saturday.

Marcus Smart, who was all over the court in the Celtics’ Game 2 win , didn’t take any offense to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue’s comment that the Celtics have “shown they haven’t played that well on the road.”

“We haven’t played well. We know that and understand that,” Smart said. “We understand that other teams see that and try to exploit it. But that’s the beauty about this game. It just takes one game. You never know. Things change. Our confidence is high. Who knows?”

Coach Brad Stevens said he thought the entire team seemed a little “shell-shocked” at Milwaukee in the first round, when after taking a 2-0 series lead, was promptly blown out 116-92 in Game 3. It lost all three road games in that series.

“We took a punch in the mouth right when guys came out and they surprised us a little bit,” Smart said. “We can’t afford to be surprised this time around. … We’re just trying to make it as hard as we can on those guys for them to win a game and for us to execute whatever plan Brad has for us.”

That will be easier said than done against a Cavaliers team that got 42 points and near triple-double by LeBron James in Tuesday’s loss.

Pressure will certainly be on the Cavs, but they have history on their side. James has won at least one playoff road game in 31 of his last 32 playoff series. To have a chance to make it 32 out of 33, Cleveland would need to win one of the next two games at home to force a Game 5.

That’s not out of their reach by any means.

Stevens isn’t sure Cleveland has yet to play up to its full potential.

“I don’t know if that was their best,” he said. “We’ve all seen them play at an elite level for a long time. … At the end of the day they’ve got a lot of guys that have been there, done that. And we’re expecting that every game we’re going to have to play better to have a chance to win.”

One of the reasons that the Celtics have had success against the Cavs so far is their willingness to challenge James defensively.

Jaylen Brown has been one of several players tasked with guarding James. He also drew that duty at times in last year’s conference finals. He said he is no longer intimidated by the matchup .

“And why should I? Brown said. “The stage is set for all of us to do something spectacular. LeBron has been to the finals (seven) straight times. He’s a great player. But we want to win and we want to beat a team that does win and get to the finals.

“We got a bunch of young guys trying to make names for themselves in this league. Why not come out and play hard? Everybody says we’re playing with house money anyway. So why not come out with the energy level that we need and try to do something special?”

News, Notes from NBA Draft Combine: Michael Porter Jr. says he’s best player in draft

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2018, 8:06 PM EDT
The NBA Draft Combine is taking place in Chicago Thursday and Friday, where 70 potential future NBA players go through a series of tests for teams — height and wingspan measurements are taken, vertical leaps are tested, and a bunch of likely late first/second rounders play in some 5-on-5 scrimmages. The biggest things for teams are the player interviews, where they can sit down and get a sense of a guy they are considering investing millions in.

Here are some notes from Day 1 of the Combine:

• Before last season, Michael Porter Jr. was considered a likely top three pick in this draft. After a season with a back injury and whispers of a diva-like ego, his stock has fallen. He likely goes more in the 5-10 range (in the NBC Mock Draft we had him going ninth to the Knicks). Porter thinks much more highly of himself.

It’s going to be interesting to see where he lands. So much of that depends on the medical reports — big men with bad backs make teams nervous. For good reason. Also, teams will want to bring him in for workouts to see if he has regained the mobility he had before the injury. That said, he’s too talented to fall far, and teams in the top five are going to take a look at him.

As we noted early, Mohamed Bamba’s wingspan measured at 7-foot-10, which is the longest in NBA draft combine history.

image

For some context:

• Speaking of wingspan, SMU’s Shake Milton measured in at 7-0¾ — the best all-time for point guards. He measured 6’4.5″ in height. He could end up being a sneaky good late first-round pick.

• The Detroit Pistons are testing players’ game understanding by having them put on virtual reality goggles and be put into game situations.

• It’s only the first day of testing, a lot more guys to go, but the best vertical leap so far? Villanova’s hero from the championship game Donte DiVincenzo at 42.5. Here are some highlights from that event.

• The guy with the smallest hands at the combine? Jaylen Hands.

• If you want to see all the measurements and stats from the NBA Combine, they are right here.

• Interesting note from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

• There was a time not long ago when the NBA Combine was a relatively sleepy little event with just teams, players, and a handful of media. Like everything else NBA, it has blown up.

It’s a rite of spring: LeBron James forced to carry Cavaliers

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James recovered quickly from his neck strain. There’s still too much stress on his back.

He’s carrying the Cavaliers. It’s a springtime tradition.

As has been the case for much of his 15-year career, James has had to perform at an extraordinary level throughout these playoffs, most recently in Cleveland’s Game 2 loss at Boston.

Bouncing back after taking a blow to the jaw from Jayson Tatum‘s shoulder that violently twisted his head and sent a chill down the spines of Cleveland fans, James finished with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

It was not enough, however. His teammates failed him and the Cavs fell into a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference finals.

Kevin Love (22 points, 15 rebounds) helped, so did Kyle Korver (four 3-pointers) and Tristan Thompson (8 points, 7 rebounds). But too many other Cavs ranged from mediocre to awful.

If Cleveland is to even the series at home, that has to change starting in Game 3 on Saturday.

“We have to ramp it up,” said J.R. Smith, who didn’t score in Game 2 and committed a critical flagrant foul. “We’re playing too slow. We’re making `Bron play hero ball, which is tough to do, especially in the Eastern Conference finals. We got to help him. With that said, we have to give him an opportunity to make him feel confident to give us the ball so we can make the right plays. We got to help him and he’s got to help us.”

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said James “did everything” in practice Thursday, but the 33-year-old had left the floor by the time media members were allowed in for interviews. James was spotted in the fitness and training area inside the facility.

Lue said the Cavs spent time breaking down video of the two losses. There was plenty to dissect.

Cleveland has had puzzling defensive lapses, and Lue said there were up to nine instances in Game 2 alone where communication breakdowns led to easy baskets or open shots for the Celtics.

On offense, Lue feels Smith and point guard George Hill, who have been outscored 72-12 in two games by Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, need to be more aggressive and attack the basket.

Smith believes it’s simpler than that.

“Make shots, that’s the only thing we can do,” said Smith, who is 2 for 17 and 0 for 7 on 3-pointers in the series. “I mean obviously we can do more on the defensive side, but our main focus is to make shots right now when we get it. If we don’t have them, try to make the next-best play. Right now `Bron and Kev are working overly hard, trying to carry us. We just got to step up and do our job.”

But talking a good game is one thing, playing one is another. The Cavs don’t have time for speeches or excuses. With their season inching toward danger, results are all that matter.

Hill didn’t record an assist in 28 minutes in Game 1 and had three points in Game 2. He missed time in the opening round against Indiana with back spasms and has been puzzled by his drop-off after playing so well in Cleveland’s sweep over Toronto.

“I’m trying to figure it out myself,” he said. “I think a little bit of just trying to be more involved offensively, trying to be more involved defensively, not waiting until a play is possibly called and things like that to go do it. I’ve just got to be more assertive, I’ve got to play with that edge like I did in the second series

“There’s no one to blame but myself. You’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and say, `What can I do better?”‘

The Cavs know they need to be more physical after the Celtics took the fight to them in Boston.

Lue raised some eyebrows following Game 2 when he described Boston’s players as “gooning up” the series. Lue explained he wasn’t being critical.

“It’s not a bad thing to goon it up,” he said. “Like, they’re taking hard fouls, they’re being physical. They’re playing playoff basketball. So that’s all I meant by it.”

Thompson said he loves that Boston is playing “hard and chippy.” But he knows if the Cavs don’t ease the burden on James, this fight could be over sooner than expected.

“Other guys have to contribute and other guys have to step up,” Tristan Thompson said. “Of course, it’s a huge luxury having LeBron on our team. At the same time, we have to be ready to play and we have to do our job.”

And get off James’ back.

 