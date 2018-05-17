Rumor: Suns likely to draft DeAndre Ayton No. 1

The Suns did the easy part, winning the lottery.
Now comes the hard part, choosing between DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:
There are still more interviews and workouts to conduct. Phoenix needn’t make its choice now, and more information could tilt the scales.
But Ayton was already the widely expected pick. The 7-foot center is a physical force with diverse offensive skills. He has plenty of defensive tools, though he’s inconsistent on that end. The teenager has a bright future.
Doncic, via Alex Madrid of Eurohoops.net:
“Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]. We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season,” Doncic said.”
Doncic is set to lead Real Madrid in the EuroLeague Final Four this weekend. His focus is understandably on that.
This could be a benign comment to show Doncic’s commitment to his current team during the biggest part of the season. Even the surest-to-declare one-and-done college basketball players don’t state their draft intentions until their college team finishes its season.
But Doncic has rare leverage for a high pick. He could threaten to remain in Europe if not drafted by a preferred NBA team. That’s not to say he’ll go that route, but this response leaves the door open and raises intrigue.
Doncic can’t stop anyone from drafting him unless he withdraws from the draft by June 11. But he doesn’t have to sign in the NBA.
The draft is a control put in place unilaterally by management and current labor over future labor. I don’t blame draft prospects for exercising their limited leverage when they can.
Sacramento is still trying to escape its image as “basketball hell.” If Doncic doesn’t want to rush into that situation, it’d be understandable.
If Doncic postures about staying overseas, the Kings could try calling his bluff and drafting him anyway. The No. 2 pick’s projected NBA salary next year would be about $7.2 million. Signing immediately would also start the four-year clock until he could get a far more lucrative second deal. (First-round picks are bound by the rookie scale, which calls for four-year contracts, until three years after being drafted. Waiting to sign occasionally gets rookies bigger contracts in the first place.)
It’d be foolish to freak out over these comments from Doncic. But it’d also be a mistake to ignore them.
The Raptors reportedly wanted Mike Budenholzer to become their next coach. He chose the Bucks, and though Toronto never formally offered him a contract, that could be semantics – a “we’ll offer you the job if you’ll take it, but not otherwise” situation.
Anyway, where do the Raptors go from here?
Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports
Nurse worked his way up the coaching ranks, through Europe and the D-League before joining Dwane Casey’s staff in Toronto. Nurse gets major credit for the Raptors’ revamped offense.
Assistant coach Rex Kalamian and minor-league coach Jerry Stackhouse are also internal candidates. When a franchise is so successful, it usually lifts the stock of most employees.
That stopped applying to Casey in Toronto. It might make Nurse – or less likely, Kalamian or Stackhouse – Casey’s successor.
The Raptors fired Dwane Casey on Friday.
Wednesday, he was named a finalist for Coach of the Year.
Raptors:
This looks awkward, but it fits Toronto’s stance. Even in his press conference following firing Casey, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he believed Casey should win Coach of the Year and said he hopes Casey wins it.
Toronto can think both Casey did a good job this season and another coach would be better for the team going forward.
It’s a high-risk gamble to fire a coach so successful.
Sometimes, it pays off. The Warriors fired Mark Jackson then reached a far higher level with Steve Kerr. The Pistons fired Rick Carlisle then won a title and returned to the NBA Finals with Larry Brown. The Cavaliers fired David Blatt
Sometimes, it doesn’t. The Grizzlies didn’t get any better by dumping Lionel Hollins. The Bulls firing Tom Thibodeau for Fred Hoiberg didn’t solve all their problems. The Pistons firing Flip Saunders for Michael Curry hastened their downfall.
The Raptors aren’t content with just winning a lot in the regular season and stumbling in the playoffs every year. They were willing to fire a demonstrably good coach to raise their ceiling, and that’s fine. That doesn’t mean they must pretend the fired coach was no good.
Still, this looks funny. It’d be even more awkward if Casey actually wins Coach of the Year and accepts the award June 25 while coaching elsewhere or unemployed.
The Pistons aren’t replacing Stan Van Gundy as president of basketball operations with Arn Tellem.
Whom might Detroit actually hire?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Kiki VanDeWeghe ran the Nuggets (2001-06), and Ed Stefanski ran the 76ers (2007-10). There’s a fine line between being a retread and experienced, but neither VanDeWeghe (now best known for issuing fines and suspensions from the league office) nor Stefanski (now with the Grizzlies) is inspiring.
Gersson Rosas has worked his way up with the Rockets, who are known for their quality front office. A short stint with the Mavericks broke up his time in Houston and raises questions.
Trajan Langdon is the least experienced of these candidates. He played at Duke, in the NBA and overseas, gaining a variety of experiences in the process. He became a Spurs scout and now works for the Nets. Is he ready?
Jeff Bower, general manager under Van Gundy, is still working for the in-flux Pistons until his contract expires this summer. Given how Van Gundy’s tenure as president-coach ended, Bower would be an odd choice.
Shane Battier and Brent Barry were smart players with good interpersonal skills. They have promising front-office futures, though not the requisite experience necessary to be considered to run Detroit’s basketball operations. That they’re still the most exciting names mentioned says something about the pool of candidates.